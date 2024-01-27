How to complete the Shores of Gold Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves

At last, the Shroudbreaker is repaired and you’re ready to head for the Shores of Gold in Sea of Thieves. But along your way, you’ll encounter puzzles, vaults, enemies, and most importantly, gold and riches.

If you need a trusty guide to survive the ancient lands, here’s a complete walkthrough of the Shores of Gold Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves.

How to start the Shores of Gold Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves

Got to tune your ship a little. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start Shores of Gold you need to first complete all the eight other Tall Tales in The Shores of Gold quetline. All of them can be found at the Quest Table on your ship. Once you are ready, vote for the Shores of Gold Tall Tale on the table and sail or fast travel to the Morrow’s Peak Outpost (V17 on your map).

Speak with Grace by the Tavern to equip your ship with the Shroudbreaker and sail into the Red Sea protecting the Shores of Gold at the northeast corner of the map (Y3 on your map).

Exploring the four Vaults

Always refer to the map when in doubt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the Shores of Gold, closely follow the Tall Tale book given to you to solve puzzles. The first objective is to complete four Vaults located on the island: Southern Vault (Shark), Eastern Vault (Warrior), Northern Vault (Kraken), and Western Vault (Boat). Each holds a medallion you need to unlock the final Compass Vault. Start by finding the shipwreck on the south side of the island; from there, it’ll be easier to navigate around the island.

Southern Vault (Shark)

Every Vault will look the same. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Southern Vault is right behind the shipwreck. Head to the stone peak and on the left you’ll find a cave that leads to the Vault. In the Vault, light four braziers in the middle using your lantern. The water will start flowing in and the task is to select the right symbols on the pillars before you drown.

The symbols you need can be found on page 10 of your book, under the description of the Southern Vault. There are three groups of symbols and you’ll have three rounds of puzzles:

Round 1: Shovel, Kraken, Feather, Hog

Round 2: Mermaid, Brid, Snake, Boat

Round 3: Scarab, Turtle, Warrior, Squid

The trick is that you’ll only be able to see and rotate three pillars. Simply choose the three symbols you have and submit them using the button in the middle of the room. After completing three rounds the water will go away for you to grab the Shark Medallion.

Tip: The Boat symbol in the book has a wave drawn at the bottom. In the Vault, you can choose the symbol with the wave at both the bottom and the top and it’ll count!

Eastern Vault (Warrior)

First pillar. Screenshot by Dot Esports Second pillar. Screenshot by Dot Esports Third pillar. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fourth pillar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Eastern Vault works similarly. Light up the braziers and select the symbols. This time you must align the symbols to look like a key. You can see an example of the key on page 14 of the book. But to put it simply, you need a dot (first pillar), the tip of the key (second pillar), the middle part of the key with a stick (third pillar), and a diamond-shaped key handle (fourth pillar). Submit the answer using the button in the middle and collect the Warrior Medallion.

Northern Vault (Kraken)

Learn the pattern first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This could be an extremely annoying Vault so I suggest you be very patient. The goal is to select four of the same symbols while avoiding the spikes coming out of the ground. The middle of the room is safe, so stay there, and when the spikes come down rotate the pillars. Submit the right symbols twice and collect the Kraken Medallion.

Tip: Because of the spike pattern, I wouldn’t recommend rotating the pillar more than twice in one go or you risk dying.

Western Vault (Boat)

To solve the Boat Vault you need to go around the island and find the symbols. On your map in the Tall Tale book, there are four locations marked with a question mark. Each has one symbol for the Boat Vault. Visit all four locations and enter the symbols in the Vault to collect the Boat Medallion.

Location One

Look for a green light. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first location is on the east side of the island. Here you need to find a torch on a rock hill and stand on the pressure plate next to it. As soon as you step on the plate, a rock to the south will appear with a glowing green symbol on it.

Location Two

Those squares are the levers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Near the shipwreck, you’ll find three ancient statues. Pull a lever on the two smaller statues and the middle one will open its mouth revealing the symbol.

Location Three

Or send a crewmate there in advance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the side of the middle island’s cliff, you’ll see two torches and a pressure plate in between. Once you step on the plate, a pillar will rise on the island in front. Run to the pillar and check the symbol at its back. There’s a timer before the pillar goes back underground so make it quick.

Location Four

The drawing even looks like a key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

North of the giant statue you’ll find a staircase into the ground surrounded by multiple pillars. Pull a lever by the staircase and the door will open revealing which of the pillars has the symbol you need. Step on the correct pillar’s plate and write down the symbol.

Unlock the Compass Vault and enter the underground tunnels

Four slots, four Medallions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With all four Medallions collected, you now have to take them to the Compass Vault marked on your map. Insert every Medallion into the wall and you’ll receive the Gold Hoarder Coin.

Enter the underground tunnels

Next, head to the giant ancient statues, south of the Compass Vault. The statue closest to the water will have a broken head and a hole with a pathway at its base but the door will be locked. You have to get your ship close and fire yourself to the top of the statue. There’s a dropdown that leads to the lever on the opposite side of the door. It’s also a good idea to leave the Coin by the closed entrance so you can grab it later.

A lost head, but gained opportunity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go down the tunnels until you reach a mermaid statue and a pillar for the Coin. Place the Gold Hoarder Coin inside and the door into the Belly of Gold will open. The next part is mostly jumping, traps, and a bit of fighting. Follow the route and be mindful of all the different ways the place will try to kill you.

The only room in the tunnels that has a puzzle is the spike room. You need to find and activate three levers. One is right to the left of the entrance, the second is at the far side of the room, and the third is by the exit. They are in plain sight so you can’t miss them.

Kill the Gold Hoarder

Flesh is weak, Gold is strong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the end of the tunnels lies a big room filled where the Gold Hoarder sits on his throne. Your goal is to kill him. It’s a long fight (although you’re probably used to that by now) so make use of the ammo box on the left side of the room and food in the barrels.

Once he’s dead, the Gold Hoarder will drop a skull worth 10,000 gold when sold to the Order of Souls. The Pirate Lord himself will come out to congratulate you on your journey, and with that, you’ve completed the Shores of Gold Tall Tale in the Sea of Thieves.