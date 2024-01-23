In season 11, Sea of Thieves introduced a faster way for you to get around the seas. A familiar mechanic to some players, the Diving feature will now take your ship to wherever you need to go in a matter of seconds.

You’ve likely already encountered Diving if you played The Battle for Sea of Thieves PvP mode available on your ship. In season 11, you can use the same mechanic to fast travel to Voyage and Tall Tale destinations. If you want to spend more time adventuring rather than sailing, here’s how to fast travel in Sea of Thieves.

How to fast travel in Sea of Thieves

Or you can sail the old-school way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To fast travel in Sea of Thieves head to the updated Quest Table on your ship. Previously you’d bring purchased Voyages to the table, but in season 11 it became a hub for all quests in the game, including new Raid Voyages.

Choose a quest and on the screen “Choose How to Travel,” select “Dive to Location.” After putting the Voyage on the Quest Table, set sail and move away from land. Once you’re in the clear, an energy pulse will come from your ship indicating it’s about to dive. The ship will submerge and after roughly 30 seconds, it will resurface at the target location. You can even walk around the ship (or jump off of it) while submerged to enjoy the underwater view.

Fast travel will take you where you need to go regardless of the type of Voyage you are doing. This is especially useful when on a quest featuring The Golden Wayfinder (or any other fancy compass), as you’ll surface right at the first island without having to figure out a way yourself.

Limitations of fast travel in Sea of Thieves

This doesn’t look right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a few limitations to this feature that you should know. Firstly, you can’t directly choose where you want to go. The game will take you to the destination of your Voyage and if there are multiple islands or maps, it will pick a random one.

Next, you can only use fast travel to start the Voyage. Again, if you have multiple islands with quest items, you’ll surface at one of them and will have to sail to the rest manually. But when you dive, you leave all your loot behind. This means fast travel is only useful to get a headstart on your adventure rather than just jumping from an island to an island

If you do want to jump all over the sea, keep in mind that diving has a cooldown of seven to 10 minutes. It doesn’t have an exact timer but around seven minutes is how much I had to wait when testing the feature.