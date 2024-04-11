How to get and use the BR-14 Adjudicator in Helldivers 2

Several weapons are arriving with the Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonations Premium Warbond, and one of the primary weapons is the BR-14 Adjudicator. You can begin unlocking it after you purchase the Democractic Detonations for 1,000 Super Credits.

After you have the premium Warbond, the BR-14 Adjudicator could be one of the first items you purchase from it. You might be wondering how this explosive marksman rifle fairs against the other choices in Helldivers 2, and we have a thorough breakdown of how it stacks up to them to see if this is the weapon you want to bring with you every time you’re protecting democracy.

How the BR-14 Adjudicator works in Helldivers 2

You can buy the BR-14 Adjudicator on the first page of Democratic Detonations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The BR-14 Adjudicator is a marksman rifle you can purchase with the Democratic Detonations Warbond in Helldivers 2. Like other marksman rifles, it will not fire too many shots at once and is more of a precision rifle. You want to time your shots against enemies carefully.

As a marksman rifle that deals medium armor penetration damage when hitting a target, it’s an excellent primary weapon against larger enemies. You can punch through the armor of larger targets, making short work of them as they charge at your position. Some Helldivers 2 players may want to pair it with the GP-31 Grenade Pistol, an ideal choice for dealing with large groups of smaller foes.

Even though the BR-14 Adjudicator has medium armor penetration and lower damage than the R-6CS Diligence Counter Sniper, it has a larger magazine, less recoil, and a higher fire rate. You can expect to hit more foes with the BR-14 Adjudicator than you could with the R-6CS in Helldivers 2, but you might run into issues with the smaller damage. Still, it’s a solid marksman rifle for any Helldiver who prefers to fight their enemies from a distance away, especially for those who want to focus on the ones with heavier armor.

Is the BR-14 Adjucator worth it in Helldivers 2?

Although the BR-14 Adjucator has less damage than the R-6CS, it’s a great weapon. What would make it an even better weapon is if it had five to 10 more bullets in its magazine. You can feel that you need more ammunition to take out targets running out at you, which can be a massive problem if multiple foes chase you without assistance from other Helldivers 2 players. I recommend using this weapon cautiously, but experiment with it to see how you can handle these foes.

It does have more ammunition than the R-6CS, which is a plus. It’s challenging to beat the R-6CS marksman rifle damage in Helldivers 2.

