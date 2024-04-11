How to get and use the GP-31 Grenade Pistol in Helldivers 2

The long-awaited GP-31 Grenade Pistol has arrived at Helldivers 2. It is available as a purchasable weapon from the Democratic Detonation Warbond, and you can grab this pack for 1,000 Super Credits.

Recommended Videos

After purchasing the Democratic Detonation Warbond, you must place enough Warbond Medals to grab the GP-31 Grenade Pistol in Helldivers 2. Unfortunately, reaching this point will take you a decent amount of time. Still, for anyone who wants to send destructive grenades to your enemies, it’s an excellent sidearm to hit multiple foes or destroy enemy outposts.

How the GP-31 Grenade Pistol works in Helldivers 2

You can grab the GP-31 Grenade Pistol on the third page of Democractic Detonations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can purchase the GP-31 Grenade Pistol from the third page of the Democratic Detonation Warbond. When you reach this page, it costs 60 Warbond Medals to unlock, and it becomes an available sidearm on any Helldivers 2 mission you embark on.

As a trusty sidearm, the GP-31 Grenade Pistol is a reliable weapon that launches grenades from it, dealing heavy, destructive damage in a small area. It’s an ideal weapon if you’re clearing outposts or need to clear a decently sized group of small enemies. You can do moderate damage to heavily armored foes in Helldivers 2, but you want to primarily use this pistol to clear smaller grunts that have bunched up together.

Although the GP-31 Grenade Pistol is great and deals moderate damage, you must reload it each time you fire it. As you might expect from a grenade pistol, the GP-31 only holds one grenade at a time. You should expect to reload it each time you fire it, making it a difficult weapon to use when weaving between enemies. For anyone who has a trusty primary weapon that they always have loaded, it’s a great choice, but you need to keep this in mind every time you fire it. I imagine many Helldivers 2 players will use this weapon to clear small foes before immediately swapping back to their primary weapon.

Is the GP-31 Grenade Pistol worth it in Helldivers 2?

Even though the GP-31 Grenade Pistol only has a single shot for its grenade, I highly recommend this weapon. It’s a great sidearm that can deal a lot of damage to multiple foes on nearly any mission. Although you won’t be using it against large enemies, your sidearm is there to protect you from those grunts when you’re in trouble primarily. You want to ensure they’re not too close to you, though: Use it in those circumstances, and expect to feel some damage coming back at you.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more