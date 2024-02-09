How to fix Helldivers 2 crashing on startup error

If you’ve been unable to play Helldivers 2 because of annoying crashes on startup, you’re not alone. Many players have been facing this problem since the game launched on Feb. 8, and while it’s mostly an internal error that needs developer attention, here are a few fixes you can try.

Helldivers 2: How to fix crashing on startup error

Crashing dilemma? Here’s what to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While startup crashes are likely an indication of server downtime, Helldivers 2 may also crash or give you a black screen on PC and PlayStation for other reasons, including spec incompatibility, software conflicts, background programs hogging resources, and other issues.

Whatever the cause, if there’s a problem on your side, try the following workarounds to pinpoint the cause and resolve the crashes.

Fixes to try on PC

Check if Windows Firewall is blocking Helldivers 2

Many players fixed the crashing errors by disabling their anti-virus programs. If you’re not willing to disable yours entirely, you can also allow Helldivers 2 in your firewall settings, which may fix the problem. Here’s what to do if you use Windows Defender:

Type Firewall & network protection in the search bar and click the Settings option. Click the Allow an app through firewall option and then select Allow another app. Next, click Browse and locate the Helldivers 2 executable. Add it to the list of allowed apps through your firewall.

Afterward, try launching the game and see if the crashing error persists. If you’re using a third-party anti-virus program like Avast, McAffee, or BitDefender, dig into its firewall settings and make sure Helldivers 2 is allowed to bypass it.

Disable Steam Input

To disable Steam Input, follow these steps:

In your Steam library, right-click on Helldivers 2 and choose Properties from the dropdown menu. Go to the Controller tab. Under the controller options, select Disable Steam Input.

For reasons unknown, this workaround has worked for several players, so it’s definitely worth a try.

Fixes to try on PS4 and PS5

Unfortunately for console players, there’s not much you can do to fix Helldivers 2 crashing on startup on PS5 or PS4. Make sure you keep an eye out, though, as Arrowhead Game Studios will likely release a patch or hotfix soon.

Players have reported incessant crashes that reboot their console, but things seem to have improved somewhat after an update supposedly fixed some of the the issues causing the commotion.

If you’re unable to play Helldivers 2 on your PS4 or PS5 due to crashes, I suggest reporting the problems to Arrowhead Game Studios. Their official support desk could help you fix the problem based on your situation.