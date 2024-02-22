Category:
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 update 1.000.11 patch notes: Broken missions solved, player kicking added & crash fixes

Helldivers, a new update awaits.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 06:12 am
Saviour of the Free Armor in Helldivers 2
Saviour of the Free. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The success of Helldivers 2 has been excellent to see, but it’s clear that the title has suffered as a result, and update 1.000.11 looks to improve Helldivers 2 across the board.

You could almost say that the popularity of Helldivers 2 is, dare I say, alien. While the first game received positive reviews and amassed a cult fanbase, it didn’t get anywhere near the mainstream success of Helldivers 2.

This has resulted in an unexpected Helldivers 2 player count, but one that has had players questioning if Helldivers 2 will get more servers, and also prompting the director to ask players to “get the game later,” until issues are fixed. Thankfully, the Helldivers 2’s 1.000.11 update looks to improve many current headaches.

Everything included in Helldivers 2’s 1.000.11 update (Feb. 22)

Helldiver putting on his helmet in Helldivers 2 opening PSA
It’s fine, everything is fine. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Missions should run smoother

Two direct fixes in the patch are tied to missions and how they operate in Helldivers 2. One change, “Fixed crash triggered when players leave a session while bombardments are active,” means that you won’t have to be cautious about bombarding alien scum anymore.

On the other hand, it’s been quite obvious that certain missions are simply unplayable and can’t be picked from the Galactic War Map. This update implements a fix for this to ensure that you can enjoy all the content that Helldivers 2 has to offer, soldier.

You will be kicked from servers

In what I presume to be a bid to ease the load on servers and give everyone a chance to hop into the hellacious heaven of Helldivers 2, you can now be kicked if you are idle for more than 15 minutes.

I.e, if you’re sitting around talking to your friends doing nothing, you’re still active in the game session but inactive in real life on your phone, or you’ve nipped out to go and do something, then you have 15 minutes to move, otherwise, you will be kicked and someone else queuing will get your spot.

Fixes, fixes, and more fixes

As any good patch notes do, there are a bunch of additional improvements on top of all of this, mainly crash fixes: when joining someone else’s ship, when exiting ADS, when buying Super Credits, and after repeated quick play attempts.

There are a few other quality-of-life changes that you can check out via the Helldivers 2 Discord.

New issues have popped up because of the update

Be warned, while the developer giveth, they also taketh away. Even though the 1.000.11 patch notes make good changes, it’s also added some of the following known problems: crashing when trying to matchmake on the Galactic War Map, an error code for PS5 players when trying to log in, random disconnects, and “other unknown behaviors may occur.”

Again, the developer is releasing hotfixes all the time, as they did with Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.10. So sit tight and wait for action to be taken.

When will Helldivers 2 get more servers?
Helldiver facing an aggressive Brood Commander in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
When will Helldivers 2 get more servers?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 21, 2024
Helldivers 2 players frustrated after cheaters 'ruined' their experience
Enemies from Helldivers 2 standing around
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 players frustrated after cheaters ‘ruined’ their experience
Alexis Walker Alexis Walker Feb 21, 2024
How to get all Twitch drops in Helldivers 2
Where to find Warbond Medals in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to get all Twitch drops in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 21, 2024
How to fix stuck on ship screen error in Helldivers 2
Super Destroyer orbiting Ubanea planet in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to fix stuck on ship screen error in Helldivers 2
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 21, 2024
How to fix error code 10003001 in Helldivers 2
Hellpod descending past planets with other Hellpods in the background in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to fix error code 10003001 in Helldivers 2
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 21, 2024
Author

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.