Helldivers 2 update 1.000.11 patch notes: Broken missions solved, player kicking added & crash fixes

The success of Helldivers 2 has been excellent to see, but it’s clear that the title has suffered as a result, and update 1.000.11 looks to improve Helldivers 2 across the board.

Recommended Videos

You could almost say that the popularity of Helldivers 2 is, dare I say, alien. While the first game received positive reviews and amassed a cult fanbase, it didn’t get anywhere near the mainstream success of Helldivers 2.

This has resulted in an unexpected Helldivers 2 player count, but one that has had players questioning if Helldivers 2 will get more servers, and also prompting the director to ask players to “get the game later,” until issues are fixed. Thankfully, the Helldivers 2’s 1.000.11 update looks to improve many current headaches.

Everything included in Helldivers 2’s 1.000.11 update (Feb. 22)

It’s fine, everything is fine. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Missions should run smoother

Two direct fixes in the patch are tied to missions and how they operate in Helldivers 2. One change, “Fixed crash triggered when players leave a session while bombardments are active,” means that you won’t have to be cautious about bombarding alien scum anymore.

On the other hand, it’s been quite obvious that certain missions are simply unplayable and can’t be picked from the Galactic War Map. This update implements a fix for this to ensure that you can enjoy all the content that Helldivers 2 has to offer, soldier.

You will be kicked from servers

In what I presume to be a bid to ease the load on servers and give everyone a chance to hop into the hellacious heaven of Helldivers 2, you can now be kicked if you are idle for more than 15 minutes.

I.e, if you’re sitting around talking to your friends doing nothing, you’re still active in the game session but inactive in real life on your phone, or you’ve nipped out to go and do something, then you have 15 minutes to move, otherwise, you will be kicked and someone else queuing will get your spot.

Fixes, fixes, and more fixes

As any good patch notes do, there are a bunch of additional improvements on top of all of this, mainly crash fixes: when joining someone else’s ship, when exiting ADS, when buying Super Credits, and after repeated quick play attempts.

There are a few other quality-of-life changes that you can check out via the Helldivers 2 Discord.

New issues have popped up because of the update

Be warned, while the developer giveth, they also taketh away. Even though the 1.000.11 patch notes make good changes, it’s also added some of the following known problems: crashing when trying to matchmake on the Galactic War Map, an error code for PS5 players when trying to log in, random disconnects, and “other unknown behaviors may occur.”

Again, the developer is releasing hotfixes all the time, as they did with Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.10. So sit tight and wait for action to be taken.