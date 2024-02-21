Category:
Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.10 drops onto PC and PS5 to fix ‘most serious problems’

Hopefully the last we see of the black screen error.
Nicholas Taifalos
Published: Feb 20, 2024 08:51 pm
Mantes atmosphere with a moon in the background in Helldivers 2
It’s been a tumultuous week for Arrowhead Games Studio as it attempts to recover from server issues that have plagued Helldivers 2‘s launch, but the arrival of Patch 1.000.10 today appears to have solved “most serious problems.”

Helldivers 2 update 1.000.10, which is now live for PC and PS5 players, targets the black screen issue that many players have experienced when launching the game after queuing. The Feb. 20 patch notes reveal this issue was a result of “platform authentication”—here’s hoping the update ensures we don’t see the problem again.

Players sneaking through a forest in Helldivers 2
Furthermore, the patch quashed a few bugs and crashes in Helldivers 2, as well as an improvement to backend communication for better game performance. A new feature in the form of an automatic retry mechanism for those in quickplay was also added so players won’t need to worry about manually starting up another game.

Helldivers 2 production director Alex Bolle also hinted an update was on the way on the game’s Discord server, adding further improvements will be rolling out this week.

A screenshot of a Helldivers 2 developer message in the game's Discord server.
We’ll see what the devs have in store for Helldivers 2 over the rest of the week. Focus remains on server stability, with Arrowhead chief executive Johan Pilestedt praising the engineers for getting the title back on track. “I don’t think you understand what a massive feat this is. It’s like tuning a Vespa to compete in F1,” he said.

Helldivers 2‘s active player count continues to rise following the lifting of the 450,000 player cap enforced last week due to server problems. At the time of writing, Helldivers 2 has even surpassed Counter-Strike 2 to sit at the top of the concurrent Steam charts, according to stats site SteamDB.

The full patch notes for the Helldivers 2 Feb. 20 patch are listed below.

Helldivers 2 update 1.000.10 patch notes

Pod landing into alien territory in Helldivers 2 mission
Fixes

  • Fixed a crash when replicating ragdoll momentum.
  • Fixed a crash when replicating destructions.
  • Fixed a crash when displaying the mission-end rewards.
  • Resolved a “100 percent block issue” for quickplay matchmaking on PC.
  • Tuned extract civilian mission difficulty.
  • Improved the way we handle platform authentication to avoid things like the black screen issue at startup.
  • Improvements to our client backend communication for better backend performance.
  • Implemented an automatic retry mechanism to quickplay.
  • Added proper login error message for error “10002038.”

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

  • Login rate limiting when many are logging in at the same time.
  • Players can become disconnected during play.
  • Rewards and other progress may be delayed or not attributed.
  • Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with servers.
  • Pick-up of certain objects may cause characters to freeze in place for an extended period.
  • Japanese VO is missing from intro cutscene and Ship TV.
  • Armor values for light, medium, and heavy armor do not currently function as intended.
  • PS5 players may still be unable to use quickplay.
Nicholas Taifalos
Weekend editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career in commentary, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly Counter-Strike and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com