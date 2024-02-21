It’s been a tumultuous week for Arrowhead Games Studio as it attempts to recover from server issues that have plagued Helldivers 2‘s launch, but the arrival of Patch 1.000.10 today appears to have solved “most serious problems.”

Helldivers 2 update 1.000.10, which is now live for PC and PS5 players, targets the black screen issue that many players have experienced when launching the game after queuing. The Feb. 20 patch notes reveal this issue was a result of “platform authentication”—here’s hoping the update ensures we don’t see the problem again.

The light at the end of the black screen error tunnel. Image via Arrowhead Studios

Furthermore, the patch quashed a few bugs and crashes in Helldivers 2, as well as an improvement to backend communication for better game performance. A new feature in the form of an automatic retry mechanism for those in quickplay was also added so players won’t need to worry about manually starting up another game.

Helldivers 2 production director Alex Bolle also hinted an update was on the way on the game’s Discord server, adding further improvements will be rolling out this week.

Further improvements are on the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’ll see what the devs have in store for Helldivers 2 over the rest of the week. Focus remains on server stability, with Arrowhead chief executive Johan Pilestedt praising the engineers for getting the title back on track. “I don’t think you understand what a massive feat this is. It’s like tuning a Vespa to compete in F1,” he said.

Helldivers 2‘s active player count continues to rise following the lifting of the 450,000 player cap enforced last week due to server problems. At the time of writing, Helldivers 2 has even surpassed Counter-Strike 2 to sit at the top of the concurrent Steam charts, according to stats site SteamDB.

The full patch notes for the Helldivers 2 Feb. 20 patch are listed below.

Helldivers 2 update 1.000.10 patch notes

Updates, inbound. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fixes

Fixed a crash when replicating ragdoll momentum.

Fixed a crash when replicating destructions.

Fixed a crash when displaying the mission-end rewards.

Resolved a “100 percent block issue” for quickplay matchmaking on PC.

Tuned extract civilian mission difficulty.

Improved the way we handle platform authentication to avoid things like the black screen issue at startup.

Improvements to our client backend communication for better backend performance.

Implemented an automatic retry mechanism to quickplay.

Added proper login error message for error “10002038.”

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.