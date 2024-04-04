Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to liberate all Automaton-held planets

The time has come, Helldivers. The Automatons have been a thorn in our side for too long, and now Super Earth has ordered the destruction of their final planets by liberating all Automaton-held planets. By purging them from the galaxy, we’re one step closer to galactic democracy in Helldivers 2.

The Automatons are one of the two major factions that appeared when Helldivers 2 launched. We now have an opportunity to remove them from the galaxy with Operation Swift Disassembly. It’s a rare chance to remove them from the galactic table, and this is the final push all Helldivers 2 players need to make if they want to eliminate them. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s time to push forward for now.

How to defeat all Automaton-held planets in Helldivers 2

Maia, Durgen, and Tibit are the final Automaton-held planets that we need to eliminate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We need to focus on three planets to eliminate the Automaton faction: Maia, Durgen, and Tibit. You can find each of these planets in the Severin Sector in Helldivers 2, where we’ve been since last week after Super Earth activated Operation Swift Disassembly in a galaxy-wide effort to defeat the Automatons. We have until April 8.

Many missions in Operation Swift Disassembly have been victories, but the Automatons were able to push us back earlier this week, and we were on the defense for a short while. However, after recovering from these missteps, holding Malevelon Creek, and pushing forward, this should be the final mission before we find out what happens to the Automatons faction in Helldivers 2. Taking them out may remove them from the game, but we don’t know if we can expect a resurgence in another section of the galaxy.

After we defeat the Automatons, Super Earth may redeploy us to the east side of the galaxy to refocus on the Terminids. They’ve had things much easier since we’re focused on the Automatons, but some Helldivers 2 players have reported cloaked ships hidden throughout the Automaton planets and several rumors of another faction getting ready to fight back against us.

These missions are another opportunity for Helldivers 2 players to rally together and formulate another push to eliminate the Automatons. Our foes won’t make it easy on us as they scramble Factory Striders and Gunships to fight us, but we have plenty of firepower to defeat them and make Operation Swift Disassembly a success.

All Major Order rewards for defeating the Automatons in Helldivers 2

Similar to previous Major Orders in Helldivers 2, all players who participate in these missions to help defeat the Automatons receive 50 Warbond Medals. These go out to every Helldivers 2 player who participates in defeating the Automatons on Maia, Tibit, or Durgen before the Major Order is over.

