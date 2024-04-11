Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond weapon stats

It’s that special day again, Helldivers: the release of a new Warbond in Helldivers 2. This time, it’s the Democratic Detonation Warbond, equipped with tons of new armor and cosmetics, plus four new weapons.
As the name suggests, most of the these weapons are great for destruction: three of the four deal Explosive damage. But how proficient is each weapon, really? Let’s look at the stats for each new weapon in the Democratic Detonation Warbond in Helldivers 2.
BR-14 Adjudicator marksman rifle
The BR-14 is unlocked from the first page of the Democratic Detonation Warbond, for the cost of 20 medals.
- Damage: 80
- Capacity/Clip Size: 25
- Recoil: 50
- Fire Rate: 550
- Medium Armor Penetration
Compared to a marksman rifle like the R-63CS Diligence Counter Sniper, the BR-14 sports a faster fire rate and a larger clip size, though the 80 damage dealt per shot is a big drop off from the Diligence’s 128 damage. Both weapons have medium armor penetration, but the BR-14 feels more suited for waves of lower level bots than for taking on the heavies.
R-36 Eruptor explosive rifle
The R-36 Eruptor is unlocked from the second page of the Democratic Detonation Warbond for the cost of 60 medals (in addition to the cost of unlocking the second page).
- Damage: 380
- Capacity/Clip Size: Five
- Recoil: 75
- Fire Rate: 25
- Medium Armor Penetration and Explosive
The R-36 Eruptor is certainly not a weapon you’d want to bring on a solo mission. But in a squad of three or four, a player with the Eruptor can be a destructive force that can one-shot Automaton Fabricators, Bug Holes, and heavily armored enemies (if you target the weak spot).
CB-9 Exploding Crossbow
The CB-9 Exploding Crossbow is unlocked from the third page of the Democratic Detonation Warbond for 80 medals (in addition to the cost of unlocking the third page).
- Damage: 420
- Capacity/Clip Size: Five
- Recoil: 25
- Fire Rate: 50
- Explosive
Without the armor penetration afforded by the other weapons in this Warbond, the CB-9 Exploding Crossbow is more of a fun weapon, great for clearing big groups of enemies rather than taking on the toughest ones.
GP-31 Grenade Pistol
The GP-31 Grenade Pistol is unlocked from the third page of the Democratic Detonation Warbond, for the cost of 60 medals (in addition to the cost of unlocking the third page).
- Damage: 600
- Capacity/Clip Size: 1
- Recoil: 43
- Fire Rate: 900
- One-handed, Explosive
Personally, I only turn to my pistol in times of dire need when I can’t afford a primary weapon reload. That being said, there’s something awfully fun about the one-shot explosive GP-31 grenade pistol. The fact that it deals more damage per shot than any other weapon in this explosive Warbond is incredible.