The best USB-C Computer Monitors

USB-C connections for monitors are becoming more popular thanks to their versatility and simplicity. They allow users to connect their monitors with a single cable that transfers power and the video signal instead of separate cables for each.

Many USB-C monitors can also act as hubs and offer ports to connect other devices. Some models include extra USB and HDMI ports for users to connect mice or daisy-chain monitors for a multi-display setup.

One of the biggest catches to using a USB-C monitor is compatibility. They don’t work with just any USB-C ports and require ones capable of USB power delivery and DisplayPort over USB. Most modern PCs or Macs with USB 3.2 Gen 1 or Thunderbolt 3 compatibility should work with a USB-C monitor.

These are the best USB-C monitors currently available.

Best overall USB-C monitor

Image via Acer

The Acer Predator XB323QK is one of the best all-around USB monitors because of its massive screen size and high resolution. It has a 32-inch in-plane switching (IPS) screen with 4K UHD 2160p resolution. For a large, 4K monitor, it still has a fast 144Hz refresh rate, which can be overclocked to 280Hz when the monitor is in FHD 1080p mode. Full Nvidia G-Sync is included to reduce screen-tearing.

As a high-end monitor, the XB323QK has a premium look with spiked metal legs and a frameless design on the top and sides. There’s an abundance of ports, including a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, four USB-A ports, and a USB-C port. There’s also a pair of four-watt speakers, which are more powerful than the two-watt versions found on many competitors.

This monitor’s large size makes it ideal for multitasking and watching media, but it may be too big for competitive gamers who want all the action within their field of view. It’s also very expensive and might be out of reach for many buyers.

Best portable USB-C monitor

Image via Asus

Those in need of a mobile USB-C monitor can consider a portable option. The Asus ROG Strix XG17AHPE is compact enough to take on the road and still has a decent resolution and fast refresh rate.

This monitor has a 17.3-inch IPS display with FHD 1080p resolution. Despite its diminutive size, the ROG Strix XG17AHPE has a fast 240Hz refresh rate, but its three-millisecond response time isn’t anything special.

One of the standout features of the ROG Strix XG17AHPE is its design. It measures 15.7 by 9.86 by 0.39 inches (399.09 by 250.51 by 9.95 millimeters) including the stand, making it easy to fit in most laptop cases. The ports include a USB-C connection, a Micro HDMI port, and a 3.5-millimeter audio port. There are also two single-watt speakers that can’t compare to the ones on the XB323QK but will work in a pinch.

Unlike most portable monitors, the XG17AHPE includes a built-in battery. The 7,800mAh battery lasts around 3.5 hours and adds to the monitor’s practicality.

The XG17AHPE has impressive features like a 240Hz refresh rate and built-in battery. But that portability comes at a cost: it still costs more than many full-size monitors.

Best professional USB-C monitor

Photographers and other professionals need a monitor with the best possible color accuracy for image editing. BenQ’s SW321C is designed for the best color output possible and sits at the top of the company’s PhotoVue range.

The SW321C’s size and resolution match the XB323QK. Both monitors have 32-inch IPS displays capable of 4K UHD resolution, but that’s where the similarities end. The SW321C has a lower 60Hz refresh rate and a comparatively high five-millisecond refresh rate. Despite the slower speeds, the SW321C has outstanding color accuracy with 100 percent sRGB, and 99 percent Adobe RGB.

While this monitor has a vivid display, its design is fairly plain and resembles an office monitor. It features an all-black design with thick bezels and a discrete blue accent on the stand. The design is elevated by the removable hood that blocks out unwanted light and the Hotkey Puck G2 controller. Instead of fiddling with buttons on the monitor, buyers can use this circular, mouse-like device to switch between profiles or configure the settings.

Like the XG17AHPE, the SW321C caters to a certain niche and is one of the best options for graphics professionals. Its large size makes it ideal for office work or watching media, but the slow refresh rate and response times aren’t the best for gaming.

Best value USB-C monitor

Image via MSI

MSI’s Optix MAG272CQR packs many gamer-friendly features like a fast refresh rate and adaptive sync into an affordably-priced curved monitor.

Buyers can experience better immersion with the curved display. The Optix MAG272CQR has a 27-inch 1500R vertical alignment (VA) curved screen with WQHD 1440p resolution. While it isn’t the fastest, the 165Hz refresh rate and its 1ms response time is plenty for gaming. AMD FreeSync is also included to help eliminate screen tearing.

Apart from its curved shape, the Optix MAG272CQR is subtle. Its all-black look with thick bezels is run-of-the-mill, but the back has a prominent MSI logo and discreet RGB lighting to give it some flair. Connectivity options include a DisplayPort 1.2, a USB-C port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and three USB-A ports with one upstream and two downstream.

The Optix MAG272CQR offers impressive value with its design and performance. Some buyers might not like the VA panel or curved design, but it’s hard to complain at this price point.

Best budget USB-C monitor

Image via Asus

Some buyers don’t need the high refresh rates or resolution. Instead, all they want is a monitor to get the job done at the lowest price possible. The Asus VA24DCP costs around half the price of the Optix MAG272CQR and is ideal for office work and casual gaming.

This monitor has a 24-inch IPS display with FHD 1080 resolution. Its 75Hz refresh rate can’t compete with gaming monitors but is faster than the 60Hz found on many entry-level options. Another area where the VA24DCP lags behind the other monitors on this list is its five-millisecond response time. For a budget offering, the VA24DCP still includes AMD FreeSync to improve its gaming performance.

As expected, the VA24DCP has a relatively basic design. There’s nothing special about its all-black colorway, and its only identifying marks are the Asus logos on the front and back.

The limited connectivity options are also evidence of cost-cutting, with the VA24DCP only having an HDMI 1.4 port, a USB-C port, and a headphone jack. At least there are a couple of two-watt speakers to provide basic sound.

The VA24DCP has acceptable performance for an affordable monitor and is a worthwhile option for budget-conscious buyers. However, it isn’t the best for gaming, and most players are better off with other options on this list, like the Optix MAG272CQR or Predator XB323QK.