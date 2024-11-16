Even your gaming chair can get the Arcane treatment with Secretlab

The second season of Arcane is upon us, and it’s better than ever. Jinx, Ekko, and others are back in the limelight, this time bringing their catchy personalities into the real world via gaming merchandise.

Secretlab has partnered with Riot Games to bring you Arcane-themed gaming chairs and equipment, combining comfort, elegance, and style into beautiful packages. The Secretlab Titan Evo chair comes in the form of a wonderful Ekko Edition with green and brown accents and that urban vibe brought forward with striking graffiti on the back and the sides. Aside from the chair, Secretlab has also tapped into the dramatic stories of the two sisters, Jinx and Vi, crafting two thematic skins capturing the characters’, well, characters perfectly. From the neon pink and chaotic Jinx Edition to the slick and powerful Vi Edition, Secretlab offers top immersion and extra comfort.

Secretlab put extra care into crafting authentic Arcane-themed equipment. Image via Secretlab

If you aren’t in the market for a chair but would still love to experience some of that Secretlab comfiness, the manufacturer also offers the Heimerdinger-shaped lumbar pillow, which looks so good and akin to the character that it’d be a shame to sit on.

Arcane has been making rounds again, just as it did when its first season launched all the way back in November of 2021. The second act has just been released, with the third around the corner. It follows the exploits of Jinx, Vi, Ekko, and others, and it is a direct continuation of the first season’s story, now grander and better than ever. Riot Games has been going all out with promoting the series, even adding a new champion, Ambessa Medarda, into League of Legends proper and thus bridging the game and the series significantly.

Make sure you use the weekend to catch up with act two, as the third and final act of the show launches next week on Nov. 23.

