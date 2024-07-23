7 best gaming PCs for Call of Duty in 2024

Every year, a new Call of Duty title hits the market, pushing the boundaries of gaming technology. With each iteration, developers put new tech to use and feature more advanced visual effects, which the best gaming PCs for CoD can easily handle.

For many CoD enthusiasts, maintaining a smooth 60 frames per second is fairly crucial for competitive play. If you find your current setup falling short of this benchmark, it might be time to consider upgrading your gaming PC. After all, every frame can make the difference between victory and defeat.

While building a custom PC can offer more control over components and potential cost savings, pre-built gaming systems provide a hassle-free alternative. These ready-to-go machines come equipped with all the necessary hardware to dive straight into CoD action.

Best CoD Gaming PCs (Quick list)

Best budget PCs for Call of Duty MSI Aegis ZS Gaming Desktop MSI Aegis ZS Gaming Desktop, AMD Ryzen 7 7700, GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RGB Fan Cooling, Wi-Fi 6E, Keyboard & Mouse Included, DIY Friendly, Windows 11 Home-Adv: 7NUC-607US AMD Ryzen R7-7700

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6X 128-bit

16GB DDR5 (2x 8GB)

1TB SSD What we like about it Assembly in USA equals faster stock replenishment

Keyboard and mouse included What we don’t like about it Minimalistic RGB Gaming PCs have gotten more expensive over the years with triple-A titles pushing new technologies to their limits. However, it’s still possible to average smooth frame rates with systems like MSI Aegis ZS. This system features an AMD Ryzen 7 7700 processor, delivering exceptional multi-core performance. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU is more than enough to provide smooth frame rates in CoD. Considering the 16GB of speedy DDR5 RAM adds to this PC’s longevity, you can always further customize this one down the road. MSI also includes a keyboard and mouse with this system, turning it into an out-of-the-box gaming solution.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC, Intel Core i7-13700F 2.1GHz, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, 16GB DDR5, 1TB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi Ready & Windows 11 Home (GXiVR8040A14) System: Intel Core i7-13700F 2.1GHz 8+8 Cores | Intel B760 Chipset | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD | Genuine Windows 11 Home 64-bit

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB Video Card | 1x HDMI | 2x DisplayPort

Connectivity: 6 x USB 3.1 | 2 x USB 2.0 | 1x RJ-45 Network Ethernet 10/100/1000 | 802.11AC Wi-Fi | Audio: 7.1 Channel | Keyboard and mouse

Special feature: Tempered glass side case panel | Custom RGB case lighting | 7 colors gaming mouse

1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty, Free Lifetime Tech Support What we like about it Strong air cooling setup

Vibrant RGB What we don’t like about it Not the best mouse keyboard CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme is another budget/mid-tier option on our list. Its Intel Core i7-13700F processor handles complex game physics alongside CPU-heavy tasks, while NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti covers everything graphics related at a sufficient level. This balanced build offers excellent value for its price. When it comes to storage, you get a 1TB NVMe SSD, and there’s also a mouse/keyboard combo in the package.

Best high-tier gaming PCs for Call of Duty Acer Predator Orion 5000 Acer Predator Orion 5000 PO5-650-UR12 Gaming Desktop | 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700F 16-Core | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD | Intel Wi-Fi 6E | RGB Keyboard & Mouse,Black READY FOR ANYTHING: Game, stream, edit - do it all - with a 13th Gen lntel Core i7-13700F Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics at your beck and call.

13th Generation Intel Core i7-13700F 16-Core Processor (Up to 5.2GHz) | 16GB DDR5-4400 Memory (expandable to 64GB) | 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics with 12GB of GDDR6X Video Memory (3 x Display Ports 1.4a & 1 x HDMI 2.1 Port)

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture | New Streaming Multiprocessors: Up to 2X performance and power efficiency | Fourth-Generation Tensor Cores: Up to 4X performance with DLSS 3 vs. brute-force rendering | Third-Generation RT Cores: Up to 2X ray tracing performance

DTS X: Ultra Audio | Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+) supports dual-stream Wi-Fi in the 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands, including UL MU-MIMO| Killer Ethernet E3100G 10/100/1000 2.5G Ethernet LAN

1- USB 3.2 (Type C) Gen 1 port (Up to 5Gbps) (Top) | 3 - USB 3.2 (Type-A) Gen 1 Port (Top) | 1 - USB 3.2 (Type C) Gen 2x2 port (Up to 20Gbps) (Rear) | 1 - USB 3.2 (Type-A) Gen 2 Port (Rear) | 4 - USB 2.0 (Type A) Ports (Rear) | 2 - Audio Jacks (Top) | 3 - Audio Jacks (Rear) | 1 - RJ-45 Ethernet Port

Windows 11 Home | Predator RGB Gaming Keyboard and Predator RGB Gaming Mouse Included What we like about it Comes with a mouse and keyboard

Regularly goes on sale What we don’t like about it Industrialized case design The Acer Predator Orion 5000 is a high-tier-entry level powerhouse. Its Intel Core i7-13700F 16-Core processor delivers lightning-fast performance, while the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU ensures smooth framerates. The 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD may not offer enough space for gamers with vast libraries, but it delivers rapid load times, getting you into the action fast. As a bonus, this rig comes with an RGB keyboard and mouse, adding a touch of style.

Skytech Gaming Prism II Skytech Gaming Prism II Lian Li O11 PC Desktop – Intel Core i9 13900K 3.0 GHz, NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti, 1TB NVME Gen4 SSD, 32GB DDR5 RAM RGB, 1000W Gold PSU, 360mm AIO, 11AC Wi-Fi, Windows 11 Home 64-bit INTEL Core i9 13900K 3.0GHz (5.4GHz Max Boost) CPU Processor | 1TB NVME Gen4 SSD – Up to 30x Faster Than Traditional HDD | 360mm AIO

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB GDDR6X Graphics Card (Brand may vary) | 32GB DDR5 RAM RGB Gaming Memory with Heat Spreader | Windows 11 Home 64-bit

802.11 AC | No Bloatware | Graphic output options include 1 x HDMI, and 1 x Display Port Guaranteed, Additional Ports may vary | USB Ports Including 2.0, 3.0, and 3.2 Gen1 Ports | HD Audio and Mic | Free Gaming Keyboard and Mouse

Maintain Higher Boost Speed with 360mm AIO Cooler and 9 ARGB Fans for Maximum Cooling Performance | Showcase Your PC with the Stunning Phanteks MetallicGear Neo Qube Case - Black | 1 Year Warranty on Parts and Labor | Lifetime Free Technical Support | Assembled in the USA

This powerful gaming PC is capable of running all your favorite games such as Call of Duty Warzone, Fornite, Escape from Tarkov, Grand Theft Auto V, Valorant, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN's Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, New World, Minecraft, Elden Ring, Rocket League, The Division 2, and more at Ultra settings, detailed 4K Ultra HD resolution, and smooth 60+ FPS gameplay.

Resolution : 1920 x 1080

Wireless comm standard : 802 11 AC

System ram type : ddr5 ram What we like about it Great airflow

Futureproof PSU What we don’t like about it Bulky design The Skytech Gaming Prism II is a system that caters to all the needs of every CoD player. At its heart, the Intel Core i9 13900K processor provides state-of-the-art processing power, ensuring seamless gameplay even in the most chaotic matches. The NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti stabilizes your frames while pushing them to new heights. With a 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, multitasking between gaming and streaming is a breeze in this system, making this rig perfect for competitive players. The 1TB NVME Gen4 SSD should provide plenty of space—unless you play many other titles that rival CoD in file size.

Alienware Aurora R16 (Editor’s Choice) Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop - Intel Core i9-13900F, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X Graphics, Windows 11 Home, 1 Year Premium Support - Basalt Black EFFICIENT AIRFLOW:Larger passageways and optimized internal cable management, allows airflow to be more productive, resulting in quieter acoustics.

12-PHASE VOLTAGE REGULATION:12-phase voltage regulation technology, enables up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors to deliver high-level performance for hours on end.

LEGEND 3 DESIGN:The R16 debuts our minimalist and functional Legend 3 design that focuses on simplicity with features that are optimized for any desktop gaming setup.

240MM HEAT EXCHANGER: Game cool and quietly thanks to a 240mm heat exchanger* that heightens the system’s thermal resistance and ensures temperatures stay managed during longer gaming sessions. *only in CPU liquid-cooled options

TOTAL COMMAND: Featuring the revamped Alienware Command Center software, where you can intuitively tailor and monitor your system’s performance and customize lighting and other settings across your setup.

A BETTER GAMING EXPERIENCE: Premium Support has you covered day and night to help with new game installation, troubleshooting, and more. It’s one more weapon in your arsenal. Get one year of Premium Support included when you purchase an Alienware Gaming PC. What we like about it Simplistic case design

Space-saving design with integrated cable management What we don’t like about it Windows being included bumps up the price If you’re looking to take your CoD experience to the next level, Alienware Aurora R16 is a solid pick. Featuring a Intel Core i9-13900F and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 combo, this machine aims to provide the best possible performance in CoD. The 32GB of DDR5 RAM further futureproofs this system while helping with multitasking and other creative tasks. Compared to other picks, storage options are plentiful, featuring a 1TB SSD for rapid game loads and an additional 1TB HDD for your growing library.

Alienware Aurora R15 Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming Desktop - AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD+2TB HDD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X, Windows 11 Home, Premium Support & Dell Migrate - Black SUSTAINED OVERCLOCKING: Our new 240mm heat exchanger is twice the size of its predecessor, improving on thermal resistance and helping maintain boost clocks under load.

ALIENWARE CRYO-TECH COOLING TECHNOLOGY: Gain exceptional thermal performance and exclusive AlienFX lighting features with our most advanced liquid cooling.

ROBUST THERMALS: The Aurora R15 features hexagonal side vents, for improved airflow throughout and increased air intake efficiency.

AMD RYZEN 7000 SERIES PROCESSOR: When it comes to max FPS, on-chip cache is essential. AMD Ryzen 7900X processor spans to 76MB, enabling ultra-smooth gameplay.

HYPER-EFFICIENT VOLTAGE REGULATION: Our 10-phase voltage regulation improves overclocking, specifically during extended periods of gameplay, to help you perform at your peak for hours on end.

SUPERCHARGED GRAPHICS: Breathtaking visuals are made possible with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 6GB GDDR6X. What we like about it Aesthetic design

Great cooling performance What we don’t like about it Windows license further increases its premium price Alienware Aurora R15 comes equipped with the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, fit for the most CPU-intensive tasks. On the other side of the spectrum, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 takes the wheel in terms of graphics, delivering remarkable performances without a sweat. The 32GB of DDR5 RAM keeps system responsive, and the variety in storage gives players more room to expand. You get a 1TB SSD for your go-to titles and a capacious 2TB HDD for your gaming library. Also, Dell’s included service adds peace of mind to your purchase, as you can rely on the manufacturer if anything goes wrong.

Best mid-range gaming PC for Call of Duty iBuyPower Y40 Gaming PC iBuyPower Y40 Gaming PC Computer Desktop Y40WI7N46T01 (Intel Core i7 13700KF, RTX 4060Ti 8GB, 32GB DDR5 5200 RGB (16x2), 2TB NVMe SSD, Windows 11 Home) Intel Core i7 13700KF, RTX 4060Ti 8GB, 32GB DDR5 5200 RGB (16x2), 2TB NVMe SSD, Windows 11 Home

Connectivity: 6 x USB 3.1 | 1x RJ-45 Network Ethernet 10/100/1000 | Audio: On board audio

Special Add-Ons: Tempered Glass RGB Gaming Case | 802.11AC Wi-Fi Included | 16 Color RGB Lighting Case | Free iBuyPower Gaming Keyboard and RGB Gaming Mouse | No Bloatware

Warranty: 1 Year Parts and Labor plus Free Lifetime US Tech Support | Assembled in the U.S.A What we like about it Case design

Goes well in white and also darker rooms due to its color scheme What we don’t like about it RGB could use some work iBuyPower Y40 packs a sizable punch. Featuring an Intel Core i7 13700KF and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060Ti GPU, this PC should be enough for almost all your gaming needs. The Y40 comes with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, improving the multitasking features of the rig while making it more futureproof. This system also includes a mouse and keyboard, and you’ll get a massive 2TB NVMe SSD in it.

How we came up with this list

As a long-time PC gaming enthusiast, I’ve always prided myself on building my own rigs. However, life has a way of changing our priorities. When I noticed my trusty custom-built PC struggling with the latest CoD releases, I knew it was time for a big upgrade. However, with a fairly busy schedule and limited free time, the idea of researching components and assembling a new system from scratch seemed daunting.

This led me to explore the world of prebuilt gaming PCs, a market I hadn’t seriously considered before. I dove deep into professional reviews and YouTube comparisons. I also went through user comments across various forums and retail sites as my goal was to find systems that not only performed well but also offered reliability and value.

After weeks of research and cross-referencing data, I narrowed down this list to include options from reputable manufacturers known for quality and service. Each system on this list represents a balance of performance, value, and reliability.

FAQs about Call of Duty gaming PCs

What computer is best for Call of Duty?

Fully-fledged desktop PC are the best for CoD. They outperform laptops. Despite being more portable, laptops often deal with overheating. Desktop cases provide more space for airflow, allowing for larger, more efficient cooling systems. This means components can run at higher speeds for longer periods without throttling.

Without the space and power constraints of laptops, desktop PCs can utilize more powerful CPUs and GPUs, often resulting in higher frame rates and better visual quality. Also, it’s easier to upgrade individual components in a desktop PC, allowing you to keep up with CoD‘s evolving requirements over time.

Do professional CoD players use PCs?

Yes, pro CoD players primarily use PCs. Even if they prefer playing with controllers, they typically connect these controllers to high-end gaming PCs rather than consoles.

While consoles typically cap at 60 or 120 fps, PCs can push far beyond this. Many pro players take advantage of 200+ fps, which syncs perfectly with high refresh rate monitors. Higher frame rates and refresh rates result in smoother motion and reduced input lag, giving players a competitive edge.

Is CoD CPU heavy?

Yes, Call of Duty games, particularly Warzone, are indeed CPU-intensive. In Warzone, hundreds of players can be in a single match. The CPU must track the positions, actions, and states of all these players in real-time. This high CPU demand is why many players, especially those aiming for competitive play or streaming, opt for powerful processors.

Best Call of Duty items on Amazon right now

