Best IEMs for Gaming Audiophiles in 2024

Best budget-friendly IEMs for gaming IEMs have a reputation for being expensive. While that may be true for options that feature top-of-the-line specs, there are still budget options that punch above their weight. KINERA Celest RUYI The ultimate budget pack. Image via KINERA The looks back up the internals. Image via KINERA Key specs • Connector: 2-pin 0.78mm / MMCX

• Microphone: Detachable M49-MUTE

• Cable Length: 1.5 meters What we like about it • Decent sound quality

• Impressive microphone quality

• Comfortable design with a touch of soft PVC wrapping. What we don’t like about it • The microphone might act up on some Android phones with Type C ports. Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon ($36) Product Breakdown For KINERA Celest RUYI The Celest RUYI is a top contender in the budget category as it also comes with a microphone. This IEM boasts high-purity Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) wires for clearer audio transmission with minimal signal loss. The detachable M49-MUTE microphone offers crisp voice capture, making it ideal for voice chat, online gaming. However, if you’re looking to stream or create content, you might benefit more from a standalone microphone. 7Hz Salnotes Zero All the colors of the rainbow. Image via 7Hz Or just the classic.Image via 7Hz Key specs • 10mm drivers

• Stainless steel faceplate

• Ergonomic design What we like about it • Quite a few style options at a lower price point

• OFC cable What we don’t like about it • Limited information about sound signature Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon ($23) Product Breakdown For 7Hz Salnotes Zero Equipped with a 10mm dynamic, the 7Hz Salnotes Zero is another solid budget IEM for gaming. While this IEM offers most of the same features that its rivals do at similar price tags, it separates itself from the competition with color options. 7Hz Salnotes Zero comes in six different colors, making it one of the more stylish picks on our list.

Best IEMs for competitive gaming Competitive gaming is a whole other world. Depending on the game you play, you might gain significant advantages through sound. Kiwi Ears Orchestra Lite Looks like a diamond. Image via Kiwi This one’s a home run. Image via Kiwi Key specs • Eight balanced Armature drivers

• 4-core 7n Oxygen-Free Copper cable

• Lightweight design What we like about it • Impressive sound stage

• Natural and balanced sound signature What we don’t like about it • Falls into the expensive category

• Complex driver configuration process introduces a learning curve Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon ($273) Product Breakdown For Kiwi Ears Orchestra Lite The Kiwi Ears Orchestra Lite uses eight balanced armature drivers for precise audio reproduction. Upon purchasing this IEM, you can expect a neutral and uncolored sound signature. Its lightweight nature makes Kiwi Ears Orchestra Lite a decent pick for gaming. If you’re also familiar with driver configurations, this one might just satisfy all your gaming needs. Moondrop KATO The Moondrop design never fails. Image via Moondrop Classy as always. Image via Moondrop Key specs • 10mm ULT (Ultra-Linear Technology) super-linear dynamic driver

• Stainless Steel housing material What we like about it • High-fidelity sound with a detailed and natural presentation

• Comfortable design with Spring Tips

• Replaceable sound nozzles What we don’t like about it • Sound signature might require personal adjustments for individual preferences Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon ($189)

• View at Newegg ($361) Product Breakdown For Moondrop KATO The Moondrop KATO costs less than Orchestra Lite, but it’s still a premium option that provides exceptional sound quality. Featuring 10mm ULT (Ultra-Linear Technology) super-linear dynamic drivers, KATO aims to provide the users with the original sound of the instruments with a natural tone. This translates well into gaming as KATO features a natural sound signature.

Editor’s Choice: Our favorite IEMs Moondrop Blessing 3 Moondrop takes another point with its naming skills. Image via Moondrop Looking sleek. Image via Moondrop Key specs • Dual 10mm dynamic drivers

• Stainless Steel housing material What we like about it • Clear highs and detailed mids

• Stylish design What we don’t like about it • Struggles to deliver a crisp experience in bass-heavy songs Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon ($320) Product Breakdown For Moondrop Blessing 3 When it comes to IEMs, I can’t deny my brand loyalty to Moondrop. My first set of IEMs were from Moondrop and since I had no complaints about them, I continued to explore their offerings. Most recently, I’ve been using Moondrop Blessing 3 for both casual usage and gaming. Featuring two 10mm dynamic drivers, Blessing 3 handles detailed mids and clear highs. They also have a clean and subtle look, making them perfect for everyday usage. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Don’t pass on these if they’re offered in a deal. Image via Samsung The sleeper IEMs. Image via Samsung Key specs • 360 Audio

• Up to eight hours of battery life without the case

•IPX7 water resistance What we like about it • Comfy design

• Compatibility with Samsung devices What we don’t like about it • May not meet the sound quality expectations of audiophiles Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon ($185)

• View at Samsung ($230) Product Breakdown For Moondrop Blessing 3 Don’t sleep on some of the more commercially available IEMs. I also had my doubts about Samsung’s Buds series, but all of them vanished after I received Galaxy Buds2 Pro alongside my phone purchase. These headphones deliver a better-than-expected performance in almost all areas. While the Moondrop Blessing 3 caters to audiophiles seeking pure sound quality, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro takes a different approach, offering a feature-rich experience for everyday users. From spatial audio to active noise cancellation, Galaxy Buds2 Pro can be a solid daily driver that also doubles as a gaming tool.

How we created this list of IEMs IEMs can be quite expensive. While I didn’t have the chance to personally test some of the products on this list, I dug into the IEM trenches to pinpoint the community favorites. Once I shortlisted a few names, I went on a mission to consume the best review content available on these products and make comparisons in the process. Top buying factors when purchasing IEMs for gaming There are several key factors that gamers should consider before buying an IEM for gaming. If you’ve never used an IEM before, the options can feel endless. While an audiophile may consider lots of finer details in regards to audio quality, I think that the priorities slightly shift when gaming is involved. Comfort : I remember days where I would play games from morning to night. If your gaming sessions are long, you should prioritize comfort first.

Not all IEMs come with a microphone. If gaming will be your primary use case, IEMs with microphones could be one step ahead for you. Sound and build quality: After checking the boxes above, sound and build quality will emerge as the last boxes to check.