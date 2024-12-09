Forgot password
Category:
Hardware

How to enable FPS Boost on Xbox Series X|S

Time to upgrade some classic games.
Image of John Wildermuth
John Wildermuth
|

Published: Dec 9, 2024 04:00 pm

One of the greatest features of the Xbox Series X|S is the console’s backward compatibility, meaning long-time fans can replay old games on the newest consoles. On top of playing these iconic games, new and old gamers alike can enable the unique FPS Boost feature to increase the framerate, resolution, and textures of these older games.

If you are curious about how to activate this feature and which games can utilize it, here is everything you need to know about the FPS Boost on the Xbox Series X|S.

How to FPS Boost games on Xbox Series X|S

An image of the FPS Boost enabled while playing Watch Dogs 2. The FPS Boost is highlighted by a red box in the upper right hand corner of the pause menu.
Get a boost! Image via Microsoft. Remixed by Dot Esports.

Using FPS Boost on older games is incredibly easy with an Xbox Series X|S because the feature is enabled by default. This means you can just boot up older games and immediately enjoy the updated graphics and fidelity. However, if the feature is not automatically enabled you can follow these steps:

  1. While playing the game you want to FPS boost, click the Xbox button on your controller.
  2. Select the “My games and apps” section.
  3. Click the “See all” option to showcase all the games you own that can be FPS Boosted.
  4. Highlight the title of the game you want to boost, and press the Menu button.
  5. Select “Manage game and add-ons” then navigate to “Compatibility options”.
  6. Click the “FPS Boost” option to enable or disable the feature.
  7. You can confirm that FPS Boost is turned on by clicking the Xbox option and looking in the top right corner underneath the time.

Keep in mind that if you enable the FPS Boost while playing, you’ll have to close and restart the game for the feature to take effect. Furthermore, if you select the 120 FPS Boost option, ensure you have a television capable of supporting 120 HZ.

Which Xbox games can be FPS boosted?

An image of a list of older games that can use the FPS boost feature, which increases their resolution, frame rate, and prevents lag.
Did your favorite classics make the list? Image via Microsoft.

Most Xbox games that can be FPS-boosted are older titles that have been updated to meet modern standards. Here is a full list of all the games that can be FPS boosted on an Xbox Series X|S:

TitleAvailability on Xbox Series XAvailability on Xbox Series S
Alan WakeYesYes
Alien IsolationYesYes
AnthemYesNot available
Assassin’s Creed
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
Assassin’s Creed Unity		YesYes
Battle Chasers: NightwarYesYes
Battlefield 1
Battlefield 4
Battlefield Hardline
Battlefield V		YesNot available
Yes
Yes
Not available
BCFXYesYes
Beholder Complete EditionYesYes
Binary DomainYesYes
Dark Souls IIIYesYes
DarksidersYesNo
Dead Island Definitive Edition
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition		YesNo
Dead Space 2
Dead Space 3		YesYes
DIRT 4YesNo
Dishonored – Definitive Edtion
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider 		YesYes
Disney’s Chicken LittleYesYes
Don’t Starve: Giant EditionYesYes
Dragon Age II
Dragon Age: Inquisition
Dragon Age: Origins		YesYes
Dungeon Defenders IIYesYes
F.E.A.R.
F.E.A.R. 3		YesYes
Fable Anniversary
Fable III		YesYes
Fallout 3
Fallout 4
Fallout: New Vegas		YesYes
Far Cry 3
Far Cry 4
Far Cry New Dawn
Far Cry Primal		YesYes
Final Fantasy XIII-2YesYes
Gears of War
Gears of War 2
Gears of War 3
Gears of War 4
Gears of War: Judgement
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition		YesYes
Golf with your FriendsYesYes
Halo Wars 2
Halo: Spartan Assault 		YesYes
Hollow Knight: Voidheart EditionYesYes
Homefront: The RevolutionYesYes
HyperscapeYesYes
Island SaverYesYes
Kameo: Elements of PowerYesYes
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
LEGO Jurassic World
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
LEGO Marvel Superheroes
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens
LEGO The Hobbit
LEGO The Incredibles
LEGO The Lord of the Rings
LEGO Worlds		YesYes
Lego Worlds: Not available
Life is Strange
-Life is Strange 2		YesYes
Not available
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIIIYesYes
Lords of the FallenYesYes
Mad MaxYesYes
Medal of Honor: AirborneYesYes
Metro 2033 Redux
Metro: Last Light Redux		YesYes
Mirror’s Edge
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst		YesYes
Not available
Monster Energy Supercross 3YesYes
MotoGP 20NoYes
Moving OutYesYes
My Friend PedroYesYes
My Time at PortiaYesYes
New Super Lucky’s TaleYesYes
NIERYesYes
Overcooked! 2YesYes
PaladinsYesYes
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2
Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville		YesYes
Power Rangers: Battle for the GridYesYes
PreyYesYes
Realm RoyaleYesYes
ReCoreYesYes
Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon CityYesYes
Rock of AgesYesYes
Sea of SolitudeYesYes
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive EditionYesYes
Shadow Warrior 2YesNot available
Sleeping Dogs Definitive EditionYesYes
SMITEYesYes
Sniper Elite 4YesYes
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
Sonic Generations
Sonic Unleashed		YesYes
STAR WARS Battlefront
STAR WARS Battlefront II
STAR WARS: The Clone Wars		YesYes
Not available
Yes
SteepNot availableYes
Super Lucky’s TaleYesYes
SUPERHOTYesYes
The Elder Scrolls IV: OblivionYesYes
The Evil Within 2YesYes
The Gardens BetweenYesYes
The LEGO Movie Videogame
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame		YesYes
Titanfall
Titanfall 2		YesNot available
Yes
Tom Clancy’s The DivisionYesYes
Tomb Raider: Definitive EditionYesYes
Totally Reliable Delivery ServiceYesYes
Two Point HospitalYesYes
UFC 4YesYes
Unravel 2YesYes
Unruly HeroesYesYes
Untitled Goose GameYesYes
Vandal Hearts: Flames of JudgmentYesYes
Wasteland 3YesYes
Watch_Dogs
Watch Dogs 2		YesYes
Yakuza 6: The Song of LifeYesYes

The official FPS boost Microsoft website also has a full list of every title that can be FPS boosted. If any more games get this feature in the future, we’ll update this table.

Image of John Wildermuth
John Wildermuth
John is a graduate from the University of California, Los Angeles and wields a degree in English. He is constantly staying up to date on the latest and greatest games, and has been writing about gaming for over a year now. When he is not playing games, he can be found reading sci-fi and fantasy books or working on ceramics.