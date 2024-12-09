How to enable FPS Boost on Xbox Series X|S

One of the greatest features of the Xbox Series X|S is the console’s backward compatibility, meaning long-time fans can replay old games on the newest consoles. On top of playing these iconic games, new and old gamers alike can enable the unique FPS Boost feature to increase the framerate, resolution, and textures of these older games.

If you are curious about how to activate this feature and which games can utilize it, here is everything you need to know about the FPS Boost on the Xbox Series X|S.

How to FPS Boost games on Xbox Series X|S

Using FPS Boost on older games is incredibly easy with an Xbox Series X|S because the feature is enabled by default. This means you can just boot up older games and immediately enjoy the updated graphics and fidelity. However, if the feature is not automatically enabled you can follow these steps:

While playing the game you want to FPS boost, click the Xbox button on your controller. Select the “My games and apps” section. Click the “See all” option to showcase all the games you own that can be FPS Boosted. Highlight the title of the game you want to boost, and press the Menu button. Select “Manage game and add-ons” then navigate to “Compatibility options”. Click the “FPS Boost” option to enable or disable the feature. You can confirm that FPS Boost is turned on by clicking the Xbox option and looking in the top right corner underneath the time.

Keep in mind that if you enable the FPS Boost while playing, you’ll have to close and restart the game for the feature to take effect. Furthermore, if you select the 120 FPS Boost option, ensure you have a television capable of supporting 120 HZ.

Which Xbox games can be FPS boosted?

Most Xbox games that can be FPS-boosted are older titles that have been updated to meet modern standards. Here is a full list of all the games that can be FPS boosted on an Xbox Series X|S:

Title Availability on Xbox Series X Availability on Xbox Series S Alan Wake Yes Yes Alien Isolation Yes Yes Anthem Yes Not available Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed Unity Yes Yes Battle Chasers: Nightwar Yes Yes Battlefield 1

Battlefield 4

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield V Yes Not available

Yes

Yes

Not available BCFX Yes Yes Beholder Complete Edition Yes Yes Binary Domain Yes Yes Dark Souls III Yes Yes Darksiders Yes No Dead Island Definitive Edition

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Yes No Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3 Yes Yes DIRT 4 Yes No Dishonored – Definitive Edtion

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Yes Yes Disney’s Chicken Little Yes Yes Don’t Starve: Giant Edition Yes Yes Dragon Age II

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: Origins Yes Yes Dungeon Defenders II Yes Yes F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 3 Yes Yes Fable Anniversary

Fable III Yes Yes Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout: New Vegas Yes Yes Far Cry 3

Far Cry 4

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry Primal Yes Yes Final Fantasy XIII-2 Yes Yes Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Judgement

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition Yes Yes Golf with your Friends Yes Yes Halo Wars 2

Halo: Spartan Assault Yes Yes Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition Yes Yes Homefront: The Revolution Yes Yes Hyperscape Yes Yes Island Saver Yes Yes Kameo: Elements of Power Yes Yes LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO Jurassic World

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

LEGO Marvel Superheroes

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens

LEGO The Hobbit

LEGO The Incredibles

LEGO The Lord of the Rings

LEGO Worlds Yes Yes

Lego Worlds: Not available –Life is Strange

-Life is Strange 2 Yes Yes

Not available Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Yes Yes Lords of the Fallen Yes Yes Mad Max Yes Yes Medal of Honor: Airborne Yes Yes Metro 2033 Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux Yes Yes Mirror’s Edge

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Yes Yes

Not available Monster Energy Supercross 3 Yes Yes MotoGP 20 No Yes Moving Out Yes Yes My Friend Pedro Yes Yes My Time at Portia Yes Yes New Super Lucky’s Tale Yes Yes NIER Yes Yes Overcooked! 2 Yes Yes Paladins Yes Yes Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Yes Yes Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Yes Yes Prey Yes Yes Realm Royale Yes Yes ReCore Yes Yes Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City Yes Yes Rock of Ages Yes Yes Sea of Solitude Yes Yes Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Yes Yes Shadow Warrior 2 Yes Not available Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Yes Yes SMITE Yes Yes Sniper Elite 4 Yes Yes Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic Generations

Sonic Unleashed Yes Yes STAR WARS Battlefront

STAR WARS Battlefront II

STAR WARS: The Clone Wars Yes Yes

Not available

Yes Steep Not available Yes Super Lucky’s Tale Yes Yes SUPERHOT Yes Yes The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Yes Yes The Evil Within 2 Yes Yes The Gardens Between Yes Yes The LEGO Movie Videogame

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Yes Yes Titanfall

Titanfall 2 Yes Not available

Yes Tom Clancy’s The Division Yes Yes Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Yes Yes Totally Reliable Delivery Service Yes Yes Two Point Hospital Yes Yes UFC 4 Yes Yes Unravel 2 Yes Yes Unruly Heroes Yes Yes Untitled Goose Game Yes Yes Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment Yes Yes Wasteland 3 Yes Yes Watch_Dogs

Watch Dogs 2 Yes Yes Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Yes Yes

The official FPS boost Microsoft website also has a full list of every title that can be FPS boosted. If any more games get this feature in the future, we’ll update this table.

