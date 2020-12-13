The 7 best RGB computer speakers for gaming

Great sound is critical for an immersive gaming experience. It drowns out distracting noises and transports you to another world. All the footsteps and vehicle sounds become more precise, and you can even hear where the gunshots are coming from.

Competitive games like VALORANT and CS:GO are won or lost based on sounds and being to pre-empt the enemies’ actions. Other players rely on sounds in other games as well, whether talking to NPCs or enjoying the soundtrack.

There are tons of options when it comes to computer speakers. They come in different shapes and sizes with various outputs. You also have to choose between wireless speakers or the conventional wired type. Many modern speaker sets come with stunning RGB lighting that can set the tone and create a relaxing environment to play in. RGB lighting on speakers isn’t as prominent as it is with other devices, but things are changing rapidly.

Here are some of the best speakers with RGB lighting to brighten up your room.

Logitech G560

Image via Amazon

The Logitech G560 is a 2.1 speaker set that’s designed specifically for gaming. It features two satellite speakers with RGB lighting as a downward-firing subwoofer. The sound quality is excellent, and the DTS:X 7.1 surround sound works wonders. This set has a maximum output of 240-watts and can be connected via a cable or through Bluetooth.



Each satellite speaker has two front-facing LEDs and four rear-facing LEDs. They have different lighting modes and can sync with other devices like headsets, cases, and mice. One of the best features is the Lightsync SDK that can integrate with games like League of Legends and Fortnite to correspond with low ammo or indicate your health level. The Logitech G560 is a must if you want to link your lighting to your games.

Razer Nommo Chroma

Image via Amazon

The Razer Nommo Chroma comes as a set of two speakers with three-inch drivers and rear-facing bass ports. They look great with a sleek black finish and subtle RGB lighting on the bases. The right speaker houses the bass and volume control. It also has the power connection and a 3.5mm auxiliary input. For small speakers, the sound quality is decent, with clear bass and little distortion.

The RGB lighting on the base isn’t too distracting and looks classy. It has 24 independently controlled zones that can be controlled using the Razer Synapse 3 software. You can use the software to set up different presets like fire effect or breathing and sync the colors with your Razer headset or mouse.

GoGroove BassPULSE 2.1

Image via Amazon

If you’re looking for speakers with lighting but don’t want to spend much, the GoGroove BassPULSE 2.1 is a brilliant choice. This 2.1 speaker set has two five-watt satellite speakers and a 10-watt subwoofer, all with eye-catching LEDs built-in. They are easy to connect using either a 3.5mm jack or Bluetooth connection, and all the controls are on the front of the subwoofer.

The subwoofer puts out outstanding bass, and footsteps and gunshots in Apex Legends are loud and distinct. Where this set also stands out is its unique look. Both satellite speakers feature transparent sheets of acrylic with LEDs built-in. There’s also lighting built into the subwoofer. The LEDs glow when you activate them and can again pulse in time to the music if you turn the bass up. The GoGroove BassPULSE 2.1 is quite affordable and comes in a range of eye-catching colors like blue, red, and green.

Cyber Acoustics Bluetooth Speakers

Image via Amazon

The Cyber Acoustics speakers look like conventional speakers, but they still have impressive sound quality and prominent lighting. This 2.1 sound system features two 2.0-inch satellite speakers and a 4.25-inch subwoofer. They all have a stylish black appearance with RGB lighting surrounding the speaker cones. The 16-watt RMS rating and peak power rating of 23-watts aren’t very high, but the sound quality is crisp and clear.

This set is straightforward to connect to your computer or smartphone using Bluetooth. It’s also easy to configure with the buttons like volume, bass, treble, and source intuitively placed on the subwoofer. The RGB lighting comes in eight colors like red, blue, and purple, and you can set them to display individually or change continuously.

Redragon GS520

Image via Amazon

The Redragon GS520 is probably one of the cheapest speaker sets you can get with RGB lighting. This 2.0 speaker set features two standing computer speakers that look great. Each 3-watt speaker has a black rectangular shape, and the stylish RGB lighting does a brilliant job of breaking up the color. The angled speaker covers and brushed texturing also make them stand out.

These speakers are USB-powered and also have 3.5mm audio and mic cables and dedicated volume buttons. The RGB lighting is controlled by a touchpad and has six different lighting modes. These speakers have average sound quality, and the cables are a bit short. They still boast fantastic value for money.

Microlab T10

Image via Amazon

The Microlab T10 2.0 is another 2.1 speaker system with excellent features like Bluetooth and LED lighting. You can connect it via 3.5mm cables or through Bluetooth. This set comes with a large, 5.25-inch subwoofer with two satellite speakers. The subwoofer looks ordinary, but the speakers have a stunning figure-eight shape and LED lighting. The satellite speakers contain a tweeter and mid-tweeters operating at 16-watts each, while the subwoofer works at 24-watts.

You get a disc-shaped remote control to configure these speakers, while some controls like bass and treble are located on the subwoofer. These speakers are made for gaming and have impressive sound whether you’re playing a shooter like Fortnite or a strategy game like Dota 2. The LED lighting elevates the look, but it only comes in blue.

JBL Quantum Duo

Image via Amazon

The JBL Quantum Duo speakers are designed specifically for gaming. This 2.0 speaker set has a conventional dual-box shape with RGB lighting around the speaker cone and sides. The front also has crisscrossed black lines on the front that looks great. These speakers are USB-powered and use either a 3.5mm cable or Bluetooth.

For such small speakers, the JBL Quantum Duo has fantastic sound with Dolby Digital and a propriety gaming surround sound system. The RGB lighting stands out and comes with color presets to change the patterns. These speakers look fantastic and are perfect if you have a small space.