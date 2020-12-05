The 7 best gaming laptop cases

After spending money on a top-of-the-range gaming laptop, it makes sense to keep it safe using a case. The best gaming laptop cases protect against bumps and scratches and minimize the chances of your screen getting damaged.

Most laptop cases have thick padding, and some even have foam on the inside to keep your laptop snug and stop it from moving. The exteriors can be made from a range of materials like nylon, plastic, or even metal in some cases. Most gamers need space for their mouse, charger, and other equipment, so a good gaming laptop case should have pockets or compartments to store everything.

The best gaming laptop cases come in different sizes, and it’s essential to get one that isn’t too big or too small for your laptop. If it’s too small, it can scratch your laptop, and if it’s too big, your laptop might move around and get damaged.

Here are seven of the best laptop cases in different styles and sizes to help you choose the best fit for you.

Casematix 15 to 17-inch Waterproof Laptop Hard Case

Image via Amazon

The Casematix Laptop Case is a bit bulky, but it offers the ultimate protection for your gaming laptop. The outside is constructed from a crushproof and waterproof polymer plastic that should handle knocks and bumps with ease. The interior is lined with soft foam padding on the top and bottom, and it even comes with three spare foam pads. Spare foam pads can be used for extra cushioning or as a barrier between your laptop and your mouse and headset.

Being waterproof is an added advantage because you don’t have to worry about spills and you can carry it around in any weather conditions. Since the interior dimensions are quite large, you have the flexibility to use it for laptops ranging between 15 and 18-inches. The Casematix Laptop Case is easy to carry with a folding handle, and it also has four heavy-duty latches to keep it shut.

ASUS ROG 15-inch Messenger Bag

Image via Amazon

If you’d prefer something lightweight and stylish, the Asus ROG Messenger Bag is an excellent choice. It’s made from 1260D Gucci Polyester, which Asus claims is lighter and 40 percent more durable than regular polyester. It’s scratch-resistant but has limited water resistance. This case has enough space for 15.6-inch laptops to fit comfortably without moving around.

Flexibility is key to this laptop case, and you can customize it to your needs. Both the side pocket and internal mesh sleeves are detachable and can store your mouse, headset, and charger. There’s also a detachable side strap to hold the case in place if you’re on the move, and you can remove it when you’re done. The Asus ROG Messenger bag doesn’t offer the best protection, but it’s great-looking and easy to carry.

Alienware 17-inch Vindicator 2.0

Image via Amazon

The Alienware Vindicator is a better option if you have a 17-inch laptop, and it also comes in a smaller size for 15-inch laptops. It isn’t as light as the Asus ROG Messenger bag, but it has more padding and features. The nylon exterior is quite firm and has a business-like look in full black with a discrete Alienware logo. It’s also the only bag on this list to have a dedicated compartment to get you through TSA airport checkpoints.

The interior is where this case stands out. It’s packed full of dedicated compartments for things like business cards, pens, and even USB sticks. There are also general use zip-up pockets for your other stuff and a dedicated tablet pocket. This laptop case is perfect if you like everything organized neatly, and it offers incredible protection.

Everki 18.4-inch Laptop Bag

Image via Amazon

The Everki Laptop Bag is designed for 18.4-inch laptops and available in most standard sizes like 15 and 17 inches. As with many other laptop cases, it has a sleek black look with a sturdy handle and removable straps. It’s renowned for its exceptional durability and is perfect if you spend a lot of time on the road. The company is so confident in its product that you even get a limited lifetime warranty on manufacturing defects.

The interior has an attractive lining with a dedicated laptop compartment. The secondary compartment is broken up into smaller pockets to store your pens, charger, mice, and other accessories in an organized fashion. One of its travel-friendly features is the trolley handle pass-through that lets you secure it to your luggage when you’re traveling. The Everki Laptop bag is tough and affordable.

Alpine Swiss 18-inch Aluminum Laptop Briefcase

Image via Amazon

The Alpine Swiss Aluminum Briefcase is strong enough to protect your laptop from bumps and drops, and it looks terrific. The exterior is made from rigid aluminum with stylish texturing and reinforced corners for added protection. All the corners are rounded, so there are no sharp edges, and the base has rubber supports to prevent scratches. It’s also a TSA-approved size and has two three-digit combination locks for added security.

The interior is lined with PU leather with a laptop compartment with straps on the bottom. The lid is similarly lined and has pockets for stationery, peripherals, and other items. This case is big enough for larger laptops, but you can also secure smaller ones safely. The Alpine Swiss Aluminum Briefcase doesn’t come cheap, but it offers impressive safety and security.

Case Logic 17-Inch Laptop Messenger Bag

Image via Amazon

If you don’t want to spend much, the Case Logic Messenger Bag makes more sense. It has a black nylon finish with foam padding on the interior, but it’s not advisable to drop it. There’s also a flap for added protection with a small speed pocket for your ID or wallet. The handle is large enough for a firm grip, and you can remove the shoulder strap when you don’t need it.

This bag has excellent functionality with a massive laptop compartment and an accessory pocket for your business cards, smartphone, or stationary. There’s also another large drop pocket for larger items like a headset or mouse. The Case Logic Messenger bag has exceptional value for money and comes with a 25-year warranty.

Pelican Products 1470

Image via Amazon

The Pelican Products 1470 is one of the best gaming laptop cases if you’re going into harsh environments with extreme cold or heat, or places with lots of dust. This rugged laptop case has a hard ABS plastic exterior with a rubberized handle. It also has sturdy latches on each side, which are lockable. Features you don’t often see on laptop cases are the O ring seal and an automatic equalization valve to balance the interior and exterior pressure.

This laptop case has an open interior with thick foam padding on the lid. One of the best things about this case is the sheer number of accessories available. You can get replacement O rings and foam sets as well as quick mounts and a TSA lock. The Pelican Products 1470 might be overkill for some people, but it offers outstanding protection.