The 7 best computer desks for gaming

You may have one of the best PCs and mouse and keyboard setups, but without a comfortable desk to place all of your equipment, a two-hour gaming session can be as exhausting as an eight-hour session.

Gaming desks are designed with gamers in mind and they include everything to make your life easier. They have cup holders to prevent you from spilling your drink over your peripherals and headphone hooks to give you extra space.

More desk space can also be used to increase your productivity, which makes gaming desks a great alternative if you use your setup for work.

A perfect gaming desk should be high enough for your chair while blending into your room both in terms of dimensions and style. Picking one can be a hassle since the choices seem endless, but we’ve compiled the best desks on the market to save you some time.

Mr IRONSTONE Gaming Desk

Image via Mr IRONSTONE

Mr IRONSTONE gaming desk’s compact size makes it a great choice for anyone gaming in a small room.

The 45.3-inch wide desk comes in two different colors: black and white. It’s about 29 inches deep and also features a firm cupholder, alongside a hook to hang your headset. It has a waterproof and easy-to-clean laminated surface, which can be a dealbreaker for gamers who enjoy snacking while playing their favorite games.

Overall, the desk offers plenty of space for being 45.3 inches wide. It’s also easy to set up and offers cable management, which is one of the most important things for gamers who are worried about aesthetics.

RESPAWN L-Shaped Gaming Computer Desk

Image via RESPAWN

If you’re looking for a desk to house a multi-monitor gaming setup, L-shaped desks are the way to go.

RESPAWN’s L-shaped gaming desk has a great build quality and offers extra space, which can be useful if you’re also looking to get some work done or just showcase your collectibles. With multiple headset holders and a cup holder, the desk can turn into an ultimate battle station by housing both your PC and console peripherals.

The 66.25-inch-by-66.25-inch-by-29.5-inch desk can weigh up to 200 pounds. Though its raised monitor shelf is a great solution to house curved gaming monitors, it can also be removed to gain extra desk space.

Vitesse Vit Gaming Desk

Image via Vitesse

Vitesse Vit is one of the desks that provides the most utilities on our list.

The Vit comes in two sizes: 47.2 and 55.1 inches wide. Both of them are 23.6 inches deep and can be upgraded with LED lights for a small extra cost. Fans of RGB lights can change their desk’s colors on the fly to match their other peripherals.

On top of bright lightning, the Vit comes with tons of utility options, such as charging ports to keep your electronics topped off and a cup holder to keep your setup safe. Storage trays and a headphone hook are also there to free up desk space.

Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk

Image via Arozzi

If you’re a low DPI user and love swinging your mouse around in tactical shooters, the Arozzi Arena could be just for you. Its entire surface is made from mousepad material.

The 63-inch desk is 31.5 inches deep and comes in five different colors: red, blue, white, black, and green. Though the desk is a bit heavier than its competition at 176 pounds, it’s surprisingly easy to move around due to its gliding feet. It lacks a cup holder and a headset hook, but the extra width of the desk is more than enough to make up for it.

While its mousepad surface can be a dream for some, be careful eating around your computer since cleaning a mousepad can turn into a nightmare.

Couchmaster Cycon Gaming Lap desk

Image via Couchmaster

If you have a desk job, it may be difficult to keep sitting behind a desk when you get home to play games. Lap desks are a lifesaver for gamers who prefer a couch setup.

The Cycon gaming lap desk is just big enough to house a full-sized keyboard and a mouse. Couchmaster’s way of handling internal cables assures a tidy room while lowering the latency to a minimum.

The desk has four integrated USB 3.0 ports and you can connect your devices with the desk’s included 16-foot USB cable. Its arms are made of memory foam cushions and are quite comfy.

Opting for a wireless headset to complete your couch setup can also be a good idea to reduce the number of cables.

ApexDesk Elite Series

Image via ApexDesk

Life would be easier if we could adjust the height of our desks just like our chairs. That’s now possible and ApexDesk Elite is one of the few gaming desks that features an electric height adjusting system. This feature can especially come in handy if you’re planning to switch chairs or just want to try out different angles.

The ApexDesk Elite comes in two different sizes: 60 and 71 inches. The desk is 29.5 inches deep and has a solid build that can hold up to 225 pounds. Another advantage of its height adjustment feature is that it can be converted to a standing platform, which can be useful for anyone worried about sitting down too much.

You can also save your favorite heights and switch between them with the desk’s six-button programmable controller.

Walker Edison Furniture Company L-Shaped Gaming Command Center

Image via Walker Edison

Most L-shaped desks tend to be bigger than desired. If you have limited space but still need an L-shaped command center, Walker Edison has you covered.

The L-shaped gaming command center is 51 inches wide and 29 inches deep. The desk comes in five different color options: white, smoke gray, silver, glass, and black. It has a great build quality and can easily be turned into a U-shaped desk setup if you were to order two.

Though the desk doesn’t have a cup holder, it has a dedicated universal desktop stand and a keyboard tray that can be used as storage spaces when needed.