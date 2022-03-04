Can you play Final Fantasy XIV on Steam Deck?

Valve’s Steam Deck isn’t starved for playable games. There’s something for everyone in the Steam catalog and hundreds of titles are compatible with the Steam Deck, including MMO RPGs.

In the case of Final Fantasy XIV Steam Deck compatibility, things are pretty open and shut, unlike Rocket League and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Final Fantasy XIV is playable on Steam Deck. Controls look intuitive and the frame rate is reportedly smooth. You can check out an extended gameplay video below.

If you’ve scratched your Final Fantasy XIV itch, there’s a wide variety of compatible games available on the Steam Deck. To check your game library’s compatibility, check out the Great on Deck page, which features games Valve has verified as being great experiences on Steam Deck. If you’re looking to check your library all in one go, then you can try out the CheckMyDeck tool with the help of this guide.