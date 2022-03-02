Can you play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Steam Deck?

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise has cycled through almost every console generation and now has the opportunity to jump to Valve’s Steam Deck. While most of the franchise will likely be playable on the Steam Deck with minimal adjustment, the same can’t be said for its latest entry.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the only mainline entry to not be sold through Steam. Instead, the Viking adventure is sold through Epic Games Store and Ubisoft’s launcher. While this doesn’t mean that Valhalla is outright unplayable, Steam Deck owners may have to jump through some hoops to get the game running. Luckily for Valhalla fans, the Steam Deck was designed with flexibility in mind.

Because Valve doesn’t restrict what players download on the Steam Deck, and because the Steam Deck is just a handheld Linux-based PC, downloading the Epic Games Store is a possibility. But to get to the Epic Games Store, you need to run through a bit of a process. Luckily, YouTube channel Gaming on Linux has a helpful walkthrough of how to download the Windows version of the Epic Games Store. Once you’re through, Valhalla should be playable on the Steam Deck, especially considering that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has been spotted running at about 30fps on the Steam Deck.

It may not be as intuitive as simply being able to boot a game from Steam, but installing the Windows version of Epic Games Store looks like the only way to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Steam Deck.

To check out the rest of your Steam library’s compatibility, visit the Great on deck page or use the CheckMyDeck tool while following this guide.