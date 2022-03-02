Can you play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on Steam Deck?

Ubisoft’s franchises are staples on any console, so it tracks that many fans would expect blockbuster franchises like Assassin’s Creed to come to Valve’s Steam Deck. And while hundreds of games have been tested by Valve and blessed with the Verified tag, not every Assassin’s Creed game has been put through the wringer.

Although not officially verified by Valve, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey appears to be playable on Steam Deck. Since the Steam Deck’s launch, some YouTubers have posted gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey running at about 30fps in a large battle scene. Despite its apparent playability, Odyssey’s predecessor, Assassin’s Creed Origins, has actually been labeled as Playable in the Steam Deck Verified games list. However, it is listed as having compatibility warnings and possible troubles with the launcher.

While seeing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in action on Steam Deck is encouraging, Ubisoft has yet to fully embrace Valve’s handheld as of its launch. According to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, the company is taking more of a wait-and-see approach while the Steam Deck gets its sea legs.

“We’re happy to see Steam Deck coming to the industry,” said Guillemot in a 2021 investor call via Rock Paper Shotgun. “It shows that there continues a flow of very innovative new hardware coming to the market and so we will look and see how big it becomes. If it is big we will be able to put our games on it.”

In the meantime, while Ubisoft fans wait for the company to become more proactive, it appears Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is unofficially playable on the Steam Deck without the developer’s support.

To check up on the rest of your game library’s Steam Deck compatibility, you can consult a couple of resources. Valve recently brought the Great on Deck page online for users to go directly through Steam. You can also check your Steam library compatibility in one fell swoop with the CheckMyDeck tool and this guide.