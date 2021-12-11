Slayer, Fiesta, FFA, and SWAT playlists coming to Halo Infinite on Dec. 14

Slayer, Fiesta, FFA, and SWAT playlists will be added to Halo Infinite via a services update on Dec. 14, the team at 343 Studios announced today.

A direct post from Brian Jarrard, the Halo community director at 343, confirmed all four playlists will be added next week. He noted the original plans for the Slayer playlist would include a collection of “new variants” that wouldn’t be in time for the holiday break. Players were vocally disappointed not to have Slayer in time for the holidays, so 343 has gone ahead and added a basic Slayer playlist, alongside some other popular modes.

Fiesta was introduced to Infinite via the Tensai event and now returns as its own playlist, alongside FFA and Tactical Slayer (SWAT). Developers will add new variants of Slayer in the near future.

In addition to the new playlists, there will be an update to the challenges system, with some “particularly frustrating mode-specific ones” getting removed, some reduced requirements for others, and some new playlist-specific challenges. This batch of changes will be the second update to the challenges system since launch, after the game initially launched with a slow progression model that left players frustrated.

Halo Infinite players have been eagerly awaiting these playlists since the game launched, and now they will all be added just in time for the holidays.