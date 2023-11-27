Rockstar Games hasn’t released any information regarding one of the most anticipated games to come, so the lack of information about the next Grand Theft Auto (GTA) game has made many fans wonder if GTA 6 is canceled. If that’s your case, you have nothing to worry about.

After so many years since GTA 5 came out, it’s no surprise that the next installment of one of the most influential franchises in the gaming industry would create such a devoted fanbase. There has been no official information about the characters, setting, or game mechanics of GTA 6, but that doesn’t mean we don’t know anything about the game.

Is GTA 6 canceled?

Not a chance. Image via Rockstar Games

No, GTA 6 has not been canceled, and it won’t be. That’s one thing we know for sure. There has been no cancelation announcement either from the distribution or game development companies—Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Studios, respectively.

Rockstar Games has already released a vague date for the first GTA 6 trailer, which will probably answer most of the burning questions fans have, such as the release date, where the game is set, and who the protagonist.

There are a lot of rumors about GTA 6, including one about the game’s price, that don’t contribute to a clear vision of how the game will be and how it is being developed. With social media and all the information noise, it’s easy to get caught up in misinformation or panic about the game’s status.

All we have are rumors and leaks

Shouldn’t we just wait for the game? Image via Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games might be silent, but that doesn’t mean we don’t know anything about GTA 6. For example, leaks suggest we’ll see the first child character in the franchise. But the leaks don’t cover only minor details.

We have compiled the 10 biggest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, which include the leak of a female protagonist, the size of GTA 6‘s map, ways of cleaning money, and inventory sharing. Of course, these will only be confirmed with the upcoming trailer and when the game is released.

In September of last year, 90 videos of GTA 6‘s early development were leaked and confirmed as real. It was one of the biggest leaks in gaming history that affected a huge company such as Rockstar Games and raised the conversation about the relationship between fans and leaks. Rockstar Games took down the videos and issued a statement.