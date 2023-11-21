Will GTA 6 be $150?

The hype for GTA 6 is going strong as more information is revealed ahead of release. Rumors are also multiplying, and speculation on the title’s price has worried many fans, with a mind-boggling rumor that the game will cost $150 floating around.

Rumors arose on a potential price hike for GTA 6, as the game is seemingly going to be more ambitious as Rockstar’s previous titles. Still, the developer hasn’t confirmed the information.

Even though the game is likely to be on the higher-end range of prices and will probably feature premium editions, the price still isn’t official. Here is what we know on the matter.

Where do rumors of a $150 price for GTA 6 come from?

That price tag could be seen as robbery. Image via Rockstar Games.

Rumors of a $150 price tag for GTA 6 arose after budget numbers from Rockstar seemingly leaked. They hinted at a whooping two billion-dollar budget for the ambitious title in July. Subsequently, players speculated the price for the game would be higher than any other.

Shortly after, tweets from fans mentioning the $150 price have been surfacing, so it looks like pure speculation at this point. Players shared the rumor over social media, but the developer hasn’t officially reacted to them.

On Nov. 14, Take-Two Interactive’s chief executive Strauss Zelnick reassured fans by revealing that the price of GTA 6 would be “very, very low” compared to the value offered.

Still, GTA 6 is going to be expensive, as it’s a AAA game and GTA as a franchise is known for pushing the boundaries of what high-end gaming technology is capable of. There will likely be a massive amount of content and the game’s taken years to produce. While it probably won’t be $150, our best guess on GTA 6‘s price figures it’s still one to start saving up for.