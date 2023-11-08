How much will GTA 6 cost? GTA 6 pricing and rumors, explained

It's best to start saving some money soon.

With the news that Rockstar Games is releasing Grand Theft Auto 6’s first trailer in December, a lot of fans of the GTA franchise are already wondering when the game will be released—and, more importantly, how much GTA 6 will cost.

Games aren’t as cheap as they once were, so it’s important for fans to know how much they must save to buy their favorite title. Throughout this piece, we’ll touch on how much GTA 5 cost when it was released in 2013, how much a copy of Red Dead Redemption cost in 2018, and what are the industry’s standards for AAA titles.

The price of previous big Rockstar releases

GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 were the two big games released by Rockstar in the recent past, so it’s worth taking a look at their pricing at release.

Game name Release dates Copy price at launch GTA 5 September 2013 (PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360)

November 2014 (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One)

April 2015 (PC)

March 2022 (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) 2013: $59.99 for the Standard Edition

2014: $59.99 for the Standard Edition

2015: $59.99 for the Standard Edition

2022: $9.99 for PlayStation 5, $19.99 for Xbox Series X|S Red Dead Redemption 2 October 2018 (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One)

November 2019 (PC) 2018: $59.99 for the Standard Edition

2019: $59.99 for the Standard Edition There’s a pattern here.

How much did the latest AAA releases in 2023 cost?

Big publishers such as Microsoft, Activision, and Sony raised the price of games to $70 in 2023, but some were still sold for $60, as you can see below.

Game name Release dates Copy price at launch Starfield September 2023 $70 for the Standard Edition Baldur’s Gate 3 August 2023 (PC)

September 2023 (PlayStation 5) $60 for the Standard Edition on PC and $70 for the Standard Edition on PlayStation 5 EA FC 24 September 2023 $69.99 for the Standard Edition on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Diablo IV June 2023 $70 for the Standard Edition on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Most AAA games nowadays cost $70.

How much will GTA 6 cost?

Though Rockstar has yet to announce the release date for GTA 6, let alone its pricing, we can assume GTA 6 will most likely cost $70—if not higher—at launch.

The reason we could see GTA 6 costing more than $70 at launch is because fans have been waiting for the next GTA entry since 2013. Depending on Rockstar’s efforts, fans would be more than willing to pay $80 for GTA 6. I certainly would.

This article will be updated when GTA 6’s pricing is revealed.