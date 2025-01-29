GTA 5 voice actor thinks it’d be great if this iconic character died in GTA 6

Steven Ogg, the voice of Trevor Phillips in GTA 5, has a hot take about how he thinks GTA 6 should start: with his character’s death. This might sound like a strange request, but his reasoning means Trevor’s story can go full circle.

During an interview with Screen Rant, Ogg said, “it would be fun if Trevor appeared in it just to be killed in the beginning,” referring to the upcoming sequel. This would mirror Trevor’s own first appearance in GTA 5, where he killed Johnny Kleibitz from GTA 4‘s The Lost and the Damned DLC.

He described the scenario as a figurative passing of the torch to the new protagonists, giving a proper farewell to a character who’s been divisive among fans since 2013. While the prospect of seeing San Andreas’ resident psychopath would be a welcome surprise for fans, it doesn’t look like something players are going to get this time around.

While all of the Grand Theft Auto franchise takes place in the same world, most of the games are pretty self-contained. For example, some of the radio stations in GTA 5 like West Coast Classics mention other places like Liberty City, but there’s never any substantial mention of the events in GTA 4. Even Johnny’s death was brief and insignificant, placed more as a way to tie the Lost MC to both games while showing off how volatile Trevor is.

Will Trevor Phillips have a cameo in GTA 6?

Rockstar is no stranger to putting cameos in their games, even five years post-launch. Image via Rockstar Games

Unfortunately for fans, the fact that Ogg is talking about this openly in interviews serves as a reasonable indicator that this scenario won’t happen in GTA 6. If he had said it before development, it might have been more plausible, but GTA 6 is so close to the end of the development cycle that it’s highly unlikely they haven’t completed the beginning of the game yet.

For now, it looks like GTA 5 is going to be the main home for Steven Ogg’s voice in the franchise, with him starring as one of the main protagonists (and antagonists) in the campaign. Moreover, Trevor is also featured in some of GTA Online’s heists, continuing his legacy of deranged, dangerous behavior.

While it could be possible to get a cameo from Trevor at some point during GTA 6, Ogg is probably happier to let the character die (figuratively or literally). A cameo wouldn’t be unheard of though, with characters like Tony Prince (Gay Tony) or Rocco Pelosi making appearances at various points in GTA 5.

Whether Trevor Phillips will make an appearance in GTA 6 remains to be seen, but Steven Ogg’s pitch is a nifty idea for starting such a highly-anticipated entry in the franchise. Players are gonna have to wait until the fall of this year, when the game is expected to release, to find out for sure.

