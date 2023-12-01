GTA Online is bringing back familiar GTA 4 character for its next update

As part of GTA Online‘s winter update later this month, players will be undertaking missions from none other than Yusuf Amir from Grand Theft Auto 4—or rather that game’s DLC expansion, The Ballad of Gay Tony.

It’s been 14 years since that expansion, so long-time fans of his will be thrilled to see him make a comeback. In a Nov. 30 blog post on Rockstar’s website, it explains that Yusuf has moved from Liberty City to Los Santos to continue his career as a real estate developer.

Rockstar hasn’t shared any images of him yet. Image via Rockstar

It doesn’t sound like he’s changed much, though, since he still “lusts after the finer things in life” and his missions involve you completing “action-packed robberies” to steal luxury vehicles alongside Yusuf’s cousin Jamal.

You’ll do so under the cover of a new purchasable salvage yard called Red’s Auto Parts, where you can sell your stolen vehicles to Yusuf and salvage your own vehicles for parts: “The choice, and the cash, is yours.” At the time of writing, Rockstar’s not said if comedian Omid Djalili will be voicing Yusuf again or if he’ll have a new voice actor.

The update will also include new Drift Races, which are possible thanks to a new drifting modification for select vehicles, plus other improvements and additions. For example, there’ll be actual wildlife populating Los Santos just like in Grand Theft Auto 5. Beyond the winter update, Rockstar is still promising even more, including new music and gameplay modes, updates to the creator tools, and “other festive surprises.”

Perhaps the biggest question on GTA Online players’ minds, though, is what will become of the game once Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out. Will GTA Online continue to run alongside GTA 6, or is Rockstar planning to release a GTA Online 2 for players to migrate to? There is a GTA 6 trailer dropping in less than a week, but any future plans for GTA Online may not be discussed for a while longer.