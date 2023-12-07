GTA 6 will look exactly like the trailer according to ex-Rockstar developer

GTA 6 is the talk of the hour despite its launch being more than a year away. The hype stems from the first trailer that blew everyone away with its stunning visuals, and an ex-Rockstar developer is certain the actual game will look just as impressive.

It’s a testament to GTA’s popularity as a franchise that a 90-second trailer with no gameplay instantly turned Rockstar’s upcoming release into the most talked about topic in the gaming industry. The trailer’s lifelike visuals in particular are so impressive, it’s easy to question whether the actual game can match that quality. But weighing in, an ex-Rockstar developer wants to squash any notions that GTA 6 will look any less impressive than what was shown in the first trailer.

The GTA 6 trailer looks like real life. Image via Rockstar

During a YouTube reaction video analyzing the GTA 6 trailer, former Rockstar animator Mike York confidently stated that “when you play the game, it’s gonna look like this”.

He further elaborated: “This is an in-game cutscene. A lot of the games that you see are done with cinematics, and it’s not all in-game. It’s kind of pre-rendered and then you see it. But everything that you see in a GTA game is all done in-game. Every single cutscene. If you can see that building way in the back, you can go to that building, climb it, you can jump off it. This game is so elaborate and that’s why it takes them so long to make.”

While this is great to hear from someone so close to the source, certain fans won’t be thrilled by Mike York’s commentary. PC gamers have already made their thoughts known about GTA 6 not launching on their platform, and according to York, the prospects for GTA 6 on PC aren’t great: “Eventually this game will probably come out on PC, but it’s gonna be a long time”.

Mike York used to be an animator at Rockstar and worked on GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. The latter is praised to this day for its incredible graphics, so it’s fair to assume York knows what he’s talking about. If his assessments are correct, then GTA 6 is shaping up to be the most visually stunning video game ever released, but PC gamers will have to wait a while to play it.