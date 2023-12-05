Fans react to GTA 6 not getting a PC release: ‘I suddenly don’t care at all’

GTA 6, one of the most anticipated games of the decade, finally has a trailer and more information about the game.

Unfortunately for PC players, the game won’t get a full release to all platforms on launch. GTA 6 will only ship on launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. While this has historically been how Rockstar launches games (GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 didn’t get a PC release at console launch), several fans are incensed at the exclusion.

Image via Rockstar Games GTA 6 YouTube trailer.

The fans have dialed in to two schools of thought: First, it’s absurd there isn’t a PC release, it’s time for Rockstar to grow with the times. The second, it’s fine because this is how Rockstar always operates. The second doesn’t eliminate the complaints of the first. Doing something how it was done in the past for that reason doesn’t pass the smell test in the modern era of gaming.

As some fans have noted, this new game will be an expansive single-player experience, but it’s expected to truly live decades as the new era of GTA Online. It’s a question of what will come first, GTA Online or a PC port (GTA Online will also not be functional at launch). Without PC, an online version launch definitely won’t feel complete, and it will devalue many of the PC content creators that have helped extend GTA 5’s shelf life far beyond its 2013 release.

With the current small amount of information about the game available, there’s no telling when it’ll release on PC. A rumored 2024 release has already been pushed back to 2025. There’s a possibility the PC port will release four or so years after the game’s trailer was formally published on Dec. 4, 2023. While creating an open-world game is no joke, that timeline simply won’t be acceptable for thousands, if not tens of thousands of PC players who are itching to get their hands on the new GTA.