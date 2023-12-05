When did GTA 5 come out on PC?

Not everyone is about the console life, so when GTA 5 came out on PC, it was a big win. When did Rockstar Games eventually release GTA 5 on PC, and what can we take from this for GTA 6?

When Grand Theft Auto 5 first came out, it was only available for PS3 and Xbox One users. For whatever reason, the wild sandbox title wasn’t ready or optimized properly for PC just yet. On the other hand, GTA 5 did eventually see the light of day on the PC.

With the GTA 6 release window now out in the open, fans are already asking when they can expect a PC release—as GTA 6‘s status on PC is not clear-cut right now. So, let’s take GTA 5 on PC into consideration and work around it.

Grand Theft Auto 5 PC release date

Forget lowriders, will PC users get lowballed? Image via Rockstar Games

GTA 5 was released for PC users on Apr. 15, 2015—nearly two years after the open-world title was first made available to PS3 and Xbox One users.

In comparison, GTA 5 was released on Sept. 17, 2013, for PS3 and Xbox One. As you can see, this is a huge disparity, with PC players having to wait over a year and a half for their port.

As it stands, GTA 6 is only locked in for consoles, not PC. This means that if a GTA 6 PC port is coming, it could take even longer for Rockstar Games to get it right and ready for release.

All I can suggest is to cross your fingers and hope that, like GTA 5, Grand Theft Auto 6 will explode its way onto PC. With Rockstar likely wanting GTA 6 to get close and maybe eclipse GTA 5‘s overall sales, a PC port is a must.