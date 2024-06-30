All GTA Online updates in order of release

Since its release alongside GTA 5 back in 2013, GTA Online has evolved into a sprawling multiplayer experience, continually expanding its branches. From heists and high-stakes crime to the thrill of aerial smuggling and high-end lifestyle, each update has brought new dimensions to the vibrant crime playground of Los Santos.

We’re going down memory lane and delving into the chronological journey of GTA Online updates.

All GTA Online updates in order

Beach Bum Content update

The very first update. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: Nov. 19, 2013

Console: Xbox 360, PS3

This update marked a significant milestone with the introduction of over 100 new clothing options, hairstyles, and a diverse selection of vehicles available for purchase from the Legendary Motorsport website.

Despite its apparent modesty by today’s standards, this update made a massive impact at the time by addressing numerous exploits and enhancing the overall gameplay experience. It laid the foundation for GTA Online’s ongoing evolution, setting the stage for more ambitious updates to come.

Valentine’s Day Massacre Special

Mobsters, not gangsters. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: Feb. 13, 2014

Console: Xbox 360, PS3

This update embraced a nostalgic 1920s mob boss theme, offering players a range of vintage clothing items, new hairstyles, and the formidable Gusenberg Sweeper weapon. The highlight was the introduction of the Albany Roosevelt, a stylish vehicle that exuded the aura of a mafia don cruising through the streets of Los Santos.

The Business Update

A whole new business setup. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: March 13, 2014

Console: Xbox 360, PS3

The Business Update was primarily focused on adding new items rather than expanding content while bringing a wealth of formal attire options for player characters and allowing players to purchase vehicles previously exclusive to the story mode. Additionally, Franklin and Michael gained the ability to acquire Los Santos airports free of charge in Grand Theft Auto V.

The High Life

Live the high roller’s life. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: May 12, 2014

Console: Xbox 360, PS3

The update introduced players to the legendary Zentorno which only the high rollers used to have access to. With the update, new contract missions were accessible for new players at lower ranks, and the ability for players to own two properties was added to flex their car collections.

The “I’m not a Hipster” update

Geek out. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: June 17, 2014

Console: Xbox 360, PS3

The June 2014 update introduced 12 new jobs including fresh Deathmatch locations and races. Alongside these additions, a variety of new vehicles were introduced for players to enjoy. Embracing its lively theme, the update brought over 200 vibrant new clothing options and amusing player actions to enhance the colorful atmosphere of Los Santos.

Independece Day Special

For America. Image via Rockstar.

Release Date : June 29, 2014

Console: Xbox 360, PS3

The Independence Day special is a small content update that occurs every year on June 29. As suggested by the name, this update is more focused on Independence Day with three new cars, a bunch of clothing, and weapons. The update goes on for three days before going away every year.

The San Andreas Flight School

Learn to fly. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: Aug. 19, 2014

Console: Xbox 360, PS3

This update was focused more on putting players’ aviation skills to the test. New pilot-based missions, clothing, and as always vehicles were part of this content update. Since it’s an aerial-focused update, a plethora of new aircraft were also available for purchase.

The Last Team Standing

Survive the longest. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: Oct. 2, 2014

Console: Xbox 360, PS3

This content update allows players the ability to create custom Last Team Standing matches in the Rockstar Creator. While being a small update, it still carried a punch as it added my favorite bike of all time, the Shitzu Hakachou—a direct inspiration from the Suzuki Hayabusa. It also featured the bolt action semi-automatic Marksman Rifle and a few other weapons.

Festive Surprise

Let the festivities begin. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: Dec. 19 2014 to Jan. 5, 2015

Console: Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, and PS4

The Festive Surprise update was the first update for the next-gen console, PS4 and Xbox One as well as the Xbox 360 and PS3. This update included a plethora of content for players to indulge in from a Christmas-themed Los Santos with snow lying everywhere to ugly sweaters for players to collect. The whole update was a fun ride.

Heist Update

Get the highest payout. Image via Rockstar

Release Date : March 10, 2015

Console: Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, and PS4

The Heist update might be one of the best updates to hit GTA Online in a very long time which allowed players to make some serious cash. Introducing the story mode characters Lester, Lamar, and Trevor, players had the ability to orchestrate five different heists, each increasing in payout and difficulty.

Ill-Gotten Gains, Part One

The prequel. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: June 10, 2015

Console: Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, and PS4

The Ill-Gotten Gains is the first update of a two-part series that introduced more expensive items for players to splurge their money on, the DLC Introduced flashy golden cars and high-end luxury jets for players to overlook the ghettos of Los Santos, this update was primarily made for the wealthy players to make a statement.

Ill-Gotten Gains, Part Two

The sequel. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: July 8, 2015

Console: Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, and PS4

Continuing the trend of show-off, the second part of the update brought more expensive cars and a few new weapons for players to purchase.

Freemade Events

Rampage time. Image via Rockstar

Release Date : June 10, 2015

Console: Xbox One, PS4, and PC

The Freemode Events update, launched exclusively for the enhanced versions of GTA V on PS4 and Xbox One, marked a shift away from previous generation consoles. It brought improved graphics, refined controls, and a host of free-roaming activities for players to enjoy.

These included new adversary modes and enhancements to the Rockstar Editor, enabling players to create iconic scenarios like the Kuruma vs Minigun and Racecars Vs Snipers deathmatches.

Lowriders

Bounce em’. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: Oct. 12, 2015

Console: Xbox One, PS4, and PC

The Lowriders update became the costliest cash-wise in GTA Online. It introduced a range of new missions involving Lamar and offered gangster-themed attire for players to purchase.

However, the standout feature was the debut of Benny’s Original Motor Works, where players could customize their vehicles into lowriders. This included adding cosmetic enhancements to their ’70s classics and installing air suspension systems, enabling the cars to perform unique dance moves and hover.

Executives and Other Criminals

Expand the business. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: Dec. 15, 2015

Console: Xbox One, PS4, and PC

This update introduced a diverse lineup of new high-performance racing vehicles and allowed players to acquire up to five properties concurrently. However, the standout feature of the update was the introduction of executive offices and multi-million dollar yachts where players could invest to appoint themselves as CEOs.

Lowriders Custom Classics

More pimping. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: March 15, 2016

Console: Xbox One, PS4, and PC

This DLC served as a modest addition to Benny’s Original Motor Works, introducing four new vehicles to expand the lowrider collection. It also brought new customization options for cars, weapons, and clothing, alongside minor patches aimed at preventing money glitches related to selling duplicated vehicles.

Further Adventures in Finance and Felony

Set up your empire. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: June 7, 2016

Console: Xbox One, PS4, and PC

Finance and Felony introduced a new cargo business opportunity for players to earn money. The update also expanded the selection of purchasable items including clothing and vehicles, but the most significant additions were the introduction of CEO operations, which included three new types of CEO work.

Cunning Stunts

Bigger ramps, bigger jumps. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: July 12, 2016

Console: Xbox One, PS4, and PC

Rockstar released another massive update that changed racing in Los Santos forever. Seeing the stunt races the GTA community made, Cunning Stunts took it a step further by offering Rockstar-verified stunt races, a plethora of new race vehicles including bikes and trucks, and even racing-themed outfits and merchandise.

Bikers

Cruise in style. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: Oct. 4, 2016

Console: Xbox One, PS4, and PC

This update was a fully bikers-themed update that introduced the MC Clubhouse for players to purchase and expand their illicit cargo business to narcotics and smuggling in GTA Online. With over two dozen new bikes introduced, this was considered a massive update.

Import Export

More illegal businesses. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: Dec. 13, 2016

Console: Xbox One, PS4, and PC

This update continued adding new content to the previous Finance and Felony update, the ability to steal other players’ cars, disrupt their cargo for a significant reward, and even purchase new high-end vehicles was the aesthetic of the update.

Gunrunning

a whole new setup. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: June 13, 2017

Console: Xbox One, PS4, and PC

The Gunrunning update overhauled the arsenal available in GTA Online, introducing a new business venture for players. This included acquiring covert bunkers beneath the streets of Los Santos and engaging in the trafficking of high-end weaponry, offering a comprehensive array of new opportunities within the game.

Smuggler’s Run

A whole lot more of smuggling. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: Aug. 29, 2017

Console: Xbox One, PS4, and PC

In the same year, Los Santos received another update focused on businesses. The Smuggler’s Run update introduced a new hangar where players could purchase and store their heavily armed aircraft. Featuring over 10 distinct aircraft types available for purchase, this update particularly appealed to players who favored using the Hydra aircraft.

The Doomsday Heist

More stealing. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: Dec. 12, 2017

Console: Xbox One, PS4, PC

A few of the old characters including Lester plan to take an advanced military group residing out of the jurisdiction of the government. The Doomsday Heist was a three-part robbery that could be played with up to four players and rewarded a generous amount of Cash and RP.

Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series

More racing. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: March 20, 2018

Console: Xbox One, PS4, and PC

In response to the growing excitement around stunt races in GTA Online, Rockstar introduced a new content update tailored for racing enthusiasts. The update featured additional stunt races, 12 new vehicles, and various new options for player character customization.

After Hours

The nightlife of Los Santos. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: July 24, 2018

Console: Xbox One, PS4, and PC

As implied by its name, this update introduced the option for players to buy nightclubs in Los Santos and experience the After Hours of Los Santos in all its glory. Offering a choice of more than 10 locations, players could now house a variety of new vehicles within their nightclubs and engage in less-than-legal business activities.

Arena Wars

Crush your competition. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: Dec. 11, 2018

Console: Xbox One, PS4, and PC

In this update, Rockstar enabled players to access Maze Bank Arena for Arena Wars competition. This expansive open arena allowed players to bring newly introduced monster trucks and track cars to battle fiercely for victory.

The Diamond Casino and Resort

High risk, high reward. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: July 23, 2019

Console: Xbox One, PS4, and PC

This update catered to avid gamblers, transforming the Diamond Casino into a fully operational venue for high rollers. Players could purchase new penthouses, acquire additional vehicles, and engage in various games offered throughout the casino, from spinning the wheel to playing poker. Initially praised as a masterpiece, the update faced challenges later on when certain countries prohibited casino activities within GTA Online.

The Diamond Casino Heist

The house always wins. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: Dec. 12, 2019

Console: Xbox One, PS4, and PC

A brand-new heist centered around robbing the Diamond Casino was introduced, providing players with a fresh business opportunity to invest in. Additionally, the arcade business presented another avenue for players to generate passive income while exploring Los Santos and creating havoc.

Los Santos Summer Special

Summer is here. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: Aug. 11, 2020

Console: Xbox One, PS4, and PC

This content update for Los Santos introduced new yacht and business missions as major highlights. It also included over 200 new clothing items, a wealth of additional content for players to enjoy, and significant internal adjustments aimed at curbing the use of car duplication glitches in GTA Online.

The Cayo Perico Heist

Steal the island. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: Dec. 15, 2020

Console: Xbox One, PS4, and PC

Before the year concluded, Rockstar introduced a new heist where players could earn a substantial amount of cash. This heist was unique as it took place on a larger scale on the island of Cayo Perico, a new addition to the GTA Online map akin to the Diamond Casino. The update also featured appearances by Dr. Dre and numerous other celebrities.

Los Santos Tuners

The car culture is here. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: July 20, 2021

Console: Xbox One, PS4, and PC

This update immersed players in the Los Santos street racing scene. Rockstar introduced a new workshop in the underground meet area where players could customize and display their cars to others. The update also included a variety of classic JDM cars, inviting players to compete in street races and drift battles to prove their skills and dominance.

The Contract

Help Dr Dre. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Console: Xbox One, PS4, and PC

Rockstar introduced a new business venture in partnership with Franklin, allowing players to acquire an agency and conduct clandestine operations catering to the wealthy residents of Vinewood Hills. This update included fresh contract missions, properties, and a selection of high-end vehicles to enrich the gameplay experience further.

The Criminal Enterprise

Expand your business. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: July 26, 2022

Console: Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PS5, and PC

The Criminal Enterprise was the initial content update launched for both next-generation and previous consoles, enhancing the map of Los Santos significantly beyond just graphics improvements. It introduced expanded businesses, options for property customization, and included additional jobs and contract missions.

Los Santos Drug Wars

Stop the trade. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: Dec. 13, 2022

Console: Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PS5, and PC

This update featured new missions where players teamed up with the unconventional characters of Blaine County to dominate the psychedelic drug trade into Los Santos. It also introduced fresh jobs, vehicles, and races for players to enjoy.

San Andreas Mercenaries

Put an end to Merryweather. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: June 13, 2023

Console: Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PS5, and PC

In this update, Merryweather Security has turned renegade, wreaking havoc across Los Santos by infiltrating local businesses. Players are challenged to confront and eliminate the agency, engaging in a series of six new missions and a variety of additional tasks introduced in this update.

The Chop Shop

It’s Cluckin’ time. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: Dec. 12, 2023

Console: Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PS5, and PC

The update included typical additions like races, jobs, and missions, but its standout feature was the introduction of a unique heist called the Cluckin’ Bell Raid. Players ventured into Blaine County to disrupt the illicit cocaine trade in this new endeavor.

Bottom Dollar Bounties

Collect the bounty. Image via Rockstar

Release Date: June 25, 2024

Console: Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PS5, and PC

This is Rockstar’s latest update introduced a new business opportunity where players can buy a bail office and pursue criminals for substantial bounties. Additionally, a range of new jobs called Police missions have been included, allowing players to step into the role of LSPD officers and eliminate illegal crooks in GTA Online.

