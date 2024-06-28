Image Credit: Bethesda
An officer standing in front of a cop car in GTA Online
Image via Rockstar
All Dispatch missions in GTA Online

What you gonna do when they come for you?
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 07:31 pm

The Bottom Dollar Bounty update for GTA Online has brought in all new Dispatch missions for players to indulge in. The Dispatch missions task you play as a cop and stop crooks from carrying out illicit activities in Los Santos.

Here’s all the Dispatch missions and how you can complete them in GTA Online.

How to unlock the Dispatch missions in GTA Online

The three new police cars GTA Online highlighted.
Cop out these bad boys. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To access Dispatch missions, buy a police cruiser from the Warstock Cash and Carry website from your in-game phone’s browser, which offers six vehicles ranging from two to five million dollars. Start with the Park Ranger for its lower cost.

Once you’ve purchased your police cruiser, enter the newly-purchased vehicle and then press the horn button (R3 on PlayStation, RS on Xbox, or E on PC). This will prompt Vincent to call you and assign a Dispatch mission.

All Dispatch missions in GTA Online

Vincent assigns four Dispatch missions in free mode, distinct from Martin Madrazo’s missions which involve executing tasks for the billionaire. Below are the details of each GTA Online Dispatch mission, including objectives and rewards.

Edition NumberMissionObjectiveReward
01Malicious MischiefIn this mission, a few gang members are going to blow up a building in Los Santos, the mission can direct you anywhere around the map but for me, it was always in Sandy Shores. Simply head to the location, take care of the enemies, and disarm the bombs before the timer runs out. leave the area after the objectives are complete to finish the Dispatch mission.$25,000
02Officer MonitoredVincent tasks you to head on over to the police hideout in Elysian Island and wipe out the gangsters monitoring the police movement. This is a simple mission, simply approach the hideout, and take out the enemies surrounding the building before barging in. Take care of the enemies inside the hideout and retrieve the VC tape. Take the tape back to Vincent to mark the mission complete.$25,000
03Civil DisturbanceThis is by far the easiest Dispatch mission in GTA Online. Vincent will task you to kill the three Ballas Generals hiding in Paleto Bay. Head to the marked locations and kill the leaders before leaving the area to finish the mission.$25,000
04Possession for SaleHead over to Paleto Bay and wipe out the enemies in the marked location. Once the enemies are dealt with, take the narcotics bag and leave the area before returning it to Vincent’s lockup to mark the mission complete.$25,000

Several missions require extensive travel across Los Santos and Paleto Bay. You don’t necessarily need to use the police cruiser for this. Instead, start the mission while in the cruiser and call in a Buzzard or Oppressor to quickly reach the mission area and efficiently eliminate targets, maximizing your earnings.

A police car drifting.
A good discount. Image via Rockstar Games

Upon completing all four Dispatch missions in GTA Online, you’ll receive $100,000 and a significant amount of RP. Beyond these rewards, finishing the missions unlocks the Trade price for the police cruisers.

This discount provides nearly 30 percent off vehicles featured in Dispatch Work. Following the Bottom Dollar Bounties update, three more cars have been introduced for Dispatch Work, all of which are accessible at a discounted price.

