How to start Bottom Dollar Bounties in GTA Online

There are never too many ways to make money in the world of Grand Theft Auto, and in GTA Online, players are getting yet another place of profit with the new Bottom Dollar Bounties missions.

These new tasks place you in the shoes of a bounty hunter as you chase down and capture high-value targets around Los Santos. They will range in difficulty and location, and some targets can be played multiple times over the course of a day. They might not be the most lucrative missions to take, but they can be pretty fun when done with friends or solo.

Here’s how to start off the Bottom Dollar Bounties missions in GTA Online.

Starting Bottom Dollar Bounties in GTA Online

Time to get to work. Image Via Rockstar Games

To begin your journey with Bottom Dollar Bounties, you’ll get a call from Maude Eccles that will allow you to buy a Bail Office building from the Maze Bank of Los Santos. Once you’ve bought yourself the office, you can visit the location to launch a cutscene with Maude and her daughter Jenette, who will then introduce the new mode.

There are five different Bail Office properties you can buy in GTA Online, including four in the Los Santos area and one way out in Paleto Bay. It is, however, suggested that you purchase an office in the Los Santos area since many of your missions will take place in the city. You can also gain access to fast-moving airborne vehicles like the Oppressor MK2 to reach farther locations.

After the cutscene has finished, you must register as a CEO or an MC President to gain access to the Bail Enforcement System before finally diving into your new business. You should be prompted to do so when you walk up to your desk at the new building you’ve purchased.

How to claim Bounties in GTA Online‘s Bottom Dollar Bounties

To hunt down bounties in GTA Online, you must log into the computer at your Bail Office to check out the available targets. There should be four targets available, with three standard targets that refresh every hour with a lower payout, and a Most Wanted target that pays more but only refreshes once per day.

You can also capture your target alive by either shooting their weapon from their hands, or using a non-lethal option like a Stun Gun to incapacitate them. You will get an extra cash reward for capturing your bounty alive, so I would personally recommend buying a Stun Gun as the easiest way to keep your target healthy.

Each target and situation will be a bit different in nature, but overall, you just have to grab your bounty and bring them back to your office in one piece. If you do end up eliminating them, you can complete the mission by bringing the body to the Los Santos County Coroners instead, but you miss out on more money.

