All GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties content – New vehicles, missions, and more

The GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties update is finally here, and it’s a big one. Rockstar Games added new missions with new characters, cars, and a property with the DLC available for all platforms. It’s time to become a bounty hunter and partake in some justice instead of crime.

All GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties content

This isn’t the Wild West, but you can hunt the Most Wanted. Image via Rockstar Games.

The Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC for GTA Online allows players to go after Southern San Andreas’ Most Wanted as you take the lead. It’s almost 2GB of content, including a new career, new missions, vehicles, a property, cosmetics, and the typical experience improvements.

Bounty Hunting missions

You can take the lead from Maude Eccles, take over the Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement Office, and follow a career in bounty hunting. Her daughter will connect you to Standard or Most Wanted targets and you’ll have to capture those targets, put them in the Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement van, and lock them in the Office cell.

The job comes with a new property—the Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement Office—that costs $1.6 million or $2.6 Million with the upgrades. There are three different styles you can choose from and you can add two additional members to the staff, a gun locker, and armor plating to the van.

The DLC adds four Bounty Targets as hourly Freemode events and a daily mission. Three Standard targets are refreshed every hour in Freemode plus one Most Wanted target per day as a mission. Remember that the targets are more valuable alive than dead.

You can get the Bottom Dollar Outfit by completing challenges and reaching the four tiers of the Bail Enforcement Career Progress track on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Other

Dispatch Work missions

You can also do off-the-books police work for Vincent in Freemode to clean LSPD corruption. First, you have to complete the Slush Fund mission in The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid to unlock one of the three new Law Enforcement Vehicles below.

To start a Dispatch Work, just get in a police car or accept the invitation from Vincent and go meet him. You’ll have to retire your status as CEO, VIP or MC President titles before taking the mission.

New Bottom Dollar Bounties Vehicles

A total of 10 new vehicles were added to GTA Online with the Bottom Dollar Bounties update: three police cars, six spots cars, and one off-road. There is also new custom Drift Tuning upgrades for existing vehicles in the game.

Warstock Cache & Carry

A little expensive for police cars. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Greenwood Cruiser: $3,682,500 / $4,910,000

$3,682,500 / $4,910,000 Impaler SZ Cruiser: $3,540,000 / $4,720,000

$3,540,000 / $4,720,000 Dorado Cruiser: $3,753,750 / $5,005,000

Legendary Motorsport

Will you buy them? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Överflöd Pipistrello: $2,050,000 (For free with GTA+)

$2,050,000 (For free with GTA+) Invetero Coquette DI: $1,500,000

$1,500,000 Annis Euros X32: $1,499,000

$1,499,000 Ubermacht Niobe: $1,880,000

$1,880,000 Enus Paragon S: $2,010,000

$2,010,000 Bollokan Envisage: $2,472,000

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

For som off-the-road travelling. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Declasse Yosemite 1500: $1,205,000

Custom Drift Tuning upgrades for existing vehicles

Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Übermacht Cypher

Übermacht Sentinel Widebody

Increased payouts

The Base GTA$ payout for some activities was increased with the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC, most being Contact Missions. It’s a great opportunity to focus on these missions to get more money than usual. Here is the list with all the increased payout content:

A Superyacht Life (Contact Missions)

Casino Story (Contact Missions)

Gerald’s Last Play (Contact Missions)

Lamar’s Lowriders (Contact Missions)

Madrazo Dispatch Services (Contact Missions)

Open Wheel Races (Races)

Operation Paper Trail (Contact Missions)

Premium Deluxe Repo Work (Contact Missions)

Project Overthrow (Contact Missions)

Taxi Work (Freemode)

New Bottom Dollar Bounties cosmetics

Rockstar Games added more than 150 pieces of male clothes and accessories and more than 200 of female clothing and accessories. These include several party onesies, jackets, biker cuts, designer sneakers, chains, high end glasses, and more. Just head to the nearest clothing store to check them out.

Drift and Drag races from scratch

Players can build their own Drift and Drag races and test them more easily using checkpoints. The DLC brings new tools and props and Actors, which include drivers, lowriders, and animated crowds to create the best racing experience.

GTA+ Bottom Dollar Bounties content

Aside from the free Överflöd Pipistrello, those who are members of GTA+ can get an in-game app called Vinewood Club to request vehicles, claim business safe earnings, and even replenish ammo. The Vinewood Club Garage features a new Vehicle Workshop to customize their cars.

