All GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties content – New vehicles, missions, and more

The GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties update is finally here, and it’s a big one. Rockstar Games added new missions with new characters, cars, and a property with the DLC available for all platforms. It’s time to become a bounty hunter and partake in some justice instead of crime.
All GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties content
The Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC for GTA Online allows players to go after Southern San Andreas’ Most Wanted as you take the lead. It’s almost 2GB of content, including a new career, new missions, vehicles, a property, cosmetics, and the typical experience improvements.
Bounty Hunting missions
You can take the lead from Maude Eccles, take over the Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement Office, and follow a career in bounty hunting. Her daughter will connect you to Standard or Most Wanted targets and you’ll have to capture those targets, put them in the Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement van, and lock them in the Office cell.
The job comes with a new property—the Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement Office—that costs $1.6 million or $2.6 Million with the upgrades. There are three different styles you can choose from and you can add two additional members to the staff, a gun locker, and armor plating to the van.
The DLC adds four Bounty Targets as hourly Freemode events and a daily mission. Three Standard targets are refreshed every hour in Freemode plus one Most Wanted target per day as a mission. Remember that the targets are more valuable alive than dead.
You can get the Bottom Dollar Outfit by completing challenges and reaching the four tiers of the Bail Enforcement Career Progress track on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Other
Dispatch Work missions
You can also do off-the-books police work for Vincent in Freemode to clean LSPD corruption. First, you have to complete the Slush Fund mission in The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid to unlock one of the three new Law Enforcement Vehicles below.
To start a Dispatch Work, just get in a police car or accept the invitation from Vincent and go meet him. You’ll have to retire your status as CEO, VIP or MC President titles before taking the mission.
New Bottom Dollar Bounties Vehicles
A total of 10 new vehicles were added to GTA Online with the Bottom Dollar Bounties update: three police cars, six spots cars, and one off-road. There is also new custom Drift Tuning upgrades for existing vehicles in the game.
Warstock Cache & Carry
- Greenwood Cruiser: $3,682,500 / $4,910,000
- Impaler SZ Cruiser: $3,540,000 / $4,720,000
- Dorado Cruiser: $3,753,750 / $5,005,000
Legendary Motorsport
- Överflöd Pipistrello: $2,050,000 (For free with GTA+)
- Invetero Coquette DI: $1,500,000
- Annis Euros X32: $1,499,000
- Ubermacht Niobe: $1,880,000
- Enus Paragon S: $2,010,000
- Bollokan Envisage: $2,472,000
Southern San Andreas Super Autos
- Declasse Yosemite 1500: $1,205,000
Custom Drift Tuning upgrades for existing vehicles
- Vulcar Nebula Turbo
- Übermacht Cypher
- Übermacht Sentinel Widebody
Increased payouts
The Base GTA$ payout for some activities was increased with the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC, most being Contact Missions. It’s a great opportunity to focus on these missions to get more money than usual. Here is the list with all the increased payout content:
- A Superyacht Life (Contact Missions)
- Casino Story (Contact Missions)
- Gerald’s Last Play (Contact Missions)
- Lamar’s Lowriders (Contact Missions)
- Madrazo Dispatch Services (Contact Missions)
- Open Wheel Races (Races)
- Operation Paper Trail (Contact Missions)
- Premium Deluxe Repo Work (Contact Missions)
- Project Overthrow (Contact Missions)
- Taxi Work (Freemode)
New Bottom Dollar Bounties cosmetics
Rockstar Games added more than 150 pieces of male clothes and accessories and more than 200 of female clothing and accessories. These include several party onesies, jackets, biker cuts, designer sneakers, chains, high end glasses, and more. Just head to the nearest clothing store to check them out.
Drift and Drag races from scratch
Players can build their own Drift and Drag races and test them more easily using checkpoints. The DLC brings new tools and props and Actors, which include drivers, lowriders, and animated crowds to create the best racing experience.
GTA+ Bottom Dollar Bounties content
Aside from the free Överflöd Pipistrello, those who are members of GTA+ can get an in-game app called Vinewood Club to request vehicles, claim business safe earnings, and even replenish ammo. The Vinewood Club Garage features a new Vehicle Workshop to customize their cars.