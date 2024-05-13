GTA Online: How to complete the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid missions

The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid is a series of missions with a big payout. Your character joins arms with Vincent Effenburger, former Diamond Casino head of security-turned-cop, to take down a drug cartel operating in Grand Theft Auto Online.

The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid is essentially a mini heist with six adrenaline-pumping missions revolving around infiltrating a drug cartel secretly operating behind the infamous Cluckin’ Bell fast food empire in GTA Online. You can play this Raid solo or with up to four players, and it gives you $500,000 dollars for each successful completion.

How to start the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid missions in GTA Online

To start playing the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid missions, make sure your game is updated to the latest version of Grand Theft Auto Online. At the time of writing, this is the Chop Shop update, released on March 7, 2024.

Update your game to play the raid. Image via Rockstar Games

Once you’ve updated your game, simply load it up and wait outside in the open world until your character receives a call from Vincent Effenburger. He informs you about a drug operation running in Los Santos and asks your help in shutting it down. After the call, visit Vincent stationed at the Vespucci Police Station in the north-western section of Los Santos to begin the raid. A yellow marker with a “V” appears on the map to further assist you in finding Vincent.

All Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid missions in GTA Online

Setup mission 1: Slush Fund

After speaking with Vincent, he asks you to secure some funding by sabotaging a few money laundering operational businesses around San Andreas. Four separate locations are marked on the map, and you need to visit them.

Clear out all of the enemies and loot the cash from the washing machines. Once the funds have been acquired, head over to the abandoned FBI lockup to deposit the money for Vincent and finish the first setup mission in GTA Online.

Setup mission 2: Breaking and Entering

For the second setup mission, you are tasked with gathering insider information on the Cluckin’ Bell farm by stealing a laptop from an employee of the drug cartel. To do so, head over to the Del Piero Pier and locate the employee with the laptop.

Once the laptop is secured, Vincent asks you to retrieve a hacking device from an unmarked Terrorbyte that stores the tech to raid the Cluckin’ Bell farm in Grand Theft Auto: Online. You need to locate the Terrorbyte, sabotage its defenses by destroying all the flying drones, and retrieve the hacking device.

You can find the Terrobyte parked in a parking lot. Image via Rockstar Games

Lastly, after securing both the laptop and the hacking device, your next objective is to steal the freight train that carries the cartel’s merchandise. Head over to the cartel’s compound in Elysian Island and kill all the goons. One of the cartel members holds a key to the train. Locate it and begin driving the train away from the compound.

Use the hacking device to turn the signals off for the railway to prevent emergency braking during the escape. Successfully escaping marks the mission as complete.

Setup mission 3: Concealed Weapons

For this setup mission, your character is asked to find weapons to use during the raid. You can get them from three sources: Marabunta Grande, Professionals, and the Militia. Each source is marked on the map and has its own type of weapon you can steal.

Simply locate the gang hideouts and infiltrate them to get the weapons. If you steal the weapons from all three gangs, you can choose which weapons you want to use for the finale of the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid by texting Vincent.

Setup mission 4: Hit and Run

Similar to the previous setup mission, this one requires players to steal a getaway vehicle from the three sources looted earlier. Locate their hideouts and steal the vehicle. If the vehicle is damaged, head over to Beeker’s Garage and fix it up for free.

After parking the vehicle at FBI lockup, send a text to Vincent confirming your designated getaway vehicle. If you steal all three vehicles, you can choose which one to use for the finale by texting Vincent.

Setup mission 5: Disorganized Crime

Now for the last setup mission of the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid. Vincent informs you about four vans carrying the Cluckin’ Bell cartel’s product. Use the hacking device found earlier to gather intel on where the cartel is storing its product. Simply drive near the van and begin hacking.

Wear the Cluckin’ Bell outfit to blend in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the hacking is complete, the van will crash and you’ll be able to grab a Cluckin Bell uniform. This helps you blend in while you infiltrate the garage storing four Bensons (semi-trucks). Your objective is to sabotage the four trucks that carry the drugs and find a key card to access the cartel’s main storage facility.

There are two approaches to go about with this setup that will determine how the finale will play out. The silent approach and the loud approach.

Silent approach

In the silent approach, sneak into the garage and use a suppressed weapon to take out the enemies before disabling the trucks. Once the trucks are disabled, head over to the security room and delete all the CCTV footage.

After wiping the footage, find the drilling machine in one of the offices and drill the lockers to locate the keycard before escaping with one of the trucks parked outside of the hideout.

Loud approach

As the name suggests, the loud approach comprises going in guns-blazing and wreaking havoc on the cartel’s members. Destroy the trucks and secure the Keycard before driving away with one of trucks parked outside.

Finale: Scene of the Crime

For the finale of the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid, your character is transported to the main cartel storage facilities using the freight train you stole earlier. Depending on the approach, you can either secretly be transported in a wooden crate with the Cluckin’ Bell logo or encounter the enemies directly.

The Keycard you scored earlier gives you access to two storage facilities within the factory that are patrolled by armed cartel members. You can either go guns-blazing or stick to a stealthier approach to clear out the facilities and confiscate the drugs. You can also find additional drugs to confiscate by using a crowbar to open the wooden crates in the storage facility, or if you head to the basement where the product is made.

Extra Contraband. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the drug bags are filled up, your next task is to open up the safe and loot the cash in the main office of the facility. To do so, you can either find the keys to the office or simply shoot the door handle.

Inside the office, you’ll find the safe requires a six-digit code to unlock. Whip out the hacking device in your weapon wheel to find the safe codese. The hacking device guides you toward three different computer terminals around the meat processing factory.

Hacking all three terminals reveals a code on the device that you need to insert into the safe. Unlocking the safe raises the alarm and alerts the cops. Simply make your way out of the facility and sneak past the militia stationed in the parking lot to your getaway vehicle.

Now, all that’s left is to escape the Wanted level and enjoy your payday for completing the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online.

All Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid rewards in GTA Online

Finishing the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online has a base reward of $500,000. Completing the finale for the first time adds an extra $250,000 to your wallet. Moreover, leading the raid for the first time earns you another $250,000, making the total potential earnings a whopping $1,000,000.

Additionally, successful completion of the raid unlocks the opportunity to purchase the Bravado Interceptor from Warstock Cache & Carry for $5,500,000. While this may seem steep, completing the setup mission Disorganised Crimes slashes the price by $1,400,000, which is a substantial discount for savvy players.

A good discount. Image via Rockstar Games

For players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, there are additional GTA Online Career progress rewards to earn. You can earn four tiers of rewards by completing a set of challenges:

Tier 1 Reward – Cluckin’ Bell Tee

Complete the Slush Fund Setup.

Tier 2 Reward – Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor Livery

Complete the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid without dying once.

Tier 3 Reward – Strapaz Bandana

Complete the Disorganized Crime twice with both approaches (silent and loud).

Tier 4 Reward – Cluckin’ Bell Outfit

Earn a total of $5,000,000 from the Cluckin’ Bell Farm raid and complete the Scene of the Crime using all weapons, gear, and getaway vehicles from all three sources.

