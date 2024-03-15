How to get the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor in GTA Online

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is a vehicle that arrived in GTA Online with the recent Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid DLC. This particular vehicle was leaked for months before Rockstar Games finally decided to release it earlier this year.

Recommended Videos

Many players are intrigued by the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor thanks to its police-themed aesthetic, unlike the other new cars the update introduced, like the Obey 8F Drafter. You can also drive the Interceptor in different police car colors based on region, but it comes with a black and white paint job by default. You can take a look at the guide below to see exactly how to unlock the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor and how much it costs in GTA Online.

Unlocking the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor in GTA Online

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor. Image via Rockstar Games

Fortunately, you don’t have to do much to unlock the ability to purchase the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor. All you need to do is start the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid heist by going to the “V” icon on your map. The new raid was introduced to GTA Online earlier in March, and it brought several new vehicles with it, including the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor.

Once you start the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid, you can complete its first mission, Slush Fund. This mission requires you to visit a money-laundering building and steal funds from inside of dryers. There are some enemies at this location, but nothing you can’t handle, even as a solo player.

After you steal the cash, drive back to the V icon on your map and complete the Slush Fund mission. Once you do that, you can then purchase the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor from the Warstock Cache and Carry site for $5.42 million.

However, you can unlock the lower trade price for the Interceptor by completing the entire Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid as a leader. If you do that, you can buy the new police vehicle for only $4 million.

The final way to get your hands on the Interceptor is to go to the LS Car Meet and purchase the vehicle from other players. Given how short the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid is, though, I suggest just completing the heist and buying the car for its trade price.

If you’re looking to complete the raid with a group of friends, you can check out our previous guide on how to create a crew in GTA Online.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more