Category:
GTA

How to claim the free Obey 8F Drafter Sports Car in GTA Online

Make sure to add an Obey 8F Drafter to your garage while you still can.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Mar 15, 2024 11:30 am
Drafter 8F
Image via Rockstar Games

The Obey 8F Drafter usually costs $718,000 in GTA Online, but the reliable sports car is currently free to claim for a limited time.

Recommended Videos

If GTA Online players need the best vehicle for a race in the sports category, look no further than the Obey 8F Drafter. On paper, one would assume lackluster speeds hold this car back, but its top-of-the-line braking, acceleration, and handling are on par with some supercars. Here’s everything you need to know about claiming the Obey 8F Drafter for free.

How to claim the free Obey 8F Drafter Sports Car in GTA Online

Free Obey
Claiming the Free Obey 8F Drafter only requires a few steps. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Go to the GTA Online website.
  2. At the top of the web page, click on the “Get a Free Sports Car in GTA Online” banner.
  3. Select claim now and log in to your Rockstar Games account.
  4. Choose which account you want the vehicle on.
  5. Sign in to GTA Online with your linked game account between March 21 at 9:00 a.m. CT and April 3 at 10:59 p.m. CT and the Obey 8F Drafter Sports Car will be available to claim from Legendary Motorsport.

This offer ends on March 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET and is limited to one redemption per Rockstar Games account. Offers that aren’t redeemed within the given period will be forfeited.

The Obey 8F Drafter Sports isn’t the only vehicle included in the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid free update. First, if you successfully beach Tony McTony’s Kosatka submarine, you can add the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio sports car to your personal collection. Additionally, the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom and Luxury Auto Showroom are bringing back vehicles for a limited time, including the Dinla Jester and Turismo Omaggio.

Placing top five in the LS Car Meet Series 3 days in a row also awards the Vapid Clique Wagon muscle car, and you have a chance to win the Pegassi Osiris supercar by spinning the Lucky Wheel inside the Diamond Casino and Resort. Lastly, GTA Plus members can claim the Pfister 811 supercar for free at the Vinewood Car Club Showroom.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor in GTA Online
The front of a police car with it's headlights on and lights flashing
Category: GTA
GTA
How to get the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor in GTA Online
Joey Carr Joey Carr Mar 15, 2024
Read Article GTA Online: How to locate the employee with the laptop in the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid
cluckin raid outfit gta online
Category: GTA
GTA
GTA Online: How to locate the employee with the laptop in the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 14, 2024
Read Article Can you get unbanned from GTA Online?
Official artwork of GTA 5 and GTA Online character Lester Crest. He's in his wheelchair using a PC.
Category: GTA
GTA
Can you get unbanned from GTA Online?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor in GTA Online
The front of a police car with it's headlights on and lights flashing
Category: GTA
GTA
How to get the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor in GTA Online
Joey Carr Joey Carr Mar 15, 2024
Read Article GTA Online: How to locate the employee with the laptop in the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid
cluckin raid outfit gta online
Category: GTA
GTA
GTA Online: How to locate the employee with the laptop in the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 14, 2024
Read Article Can you get unbanned from GTA Online?
Official artwork of GTA 5 and GTA Online character Lester Crest. He's in his wheelchair using a PC.
Category: GTA
GTA
Can you get unbanned from GTA Online?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 14, 2024
Author
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.