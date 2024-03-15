The Obey 8F Drafter usually costs $718,000 in GTA Online, but the reliable sports car is currently free to claim for a limited time.

If GTA Online players need the best vehicle for a race in the sports category, look no further than the Obey 8F Drafter. On paper, one would assume lackluster speeds hold this car back, but its top-of-the-line braking, acceleration, and handling are on par with some supercars. Here’s everything you need to know about claiming the Obey 8F Drafter for free.

How to claim the free Obey 8F Drafter Sports Car in GTA Online

Claiming the Free Obey 8F Drafter only requires a few steps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go to the GTA Online website. At the top of the web page, click on the “Get a Free Sports Car in GTA Online” banner. Select claim now and log in to your Rockstar Games account. Choose which account you want the vehicle on. Sign in to GTA Online with your linked game account between March 21 at 9:00 a.m. CT and April 3 at 10:59 p.m. CT and the Obey 8F Drafter Sports Car will be available to claim from Legendary Motorsport.

This offer ends on March 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET and is limited to one redemption per Rockstar Games account. Offers that aren’t redeemed within the given period will be forfeited.

The Obey 8F Drafter Sports isn’t the only vehicle included in the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid free update. First, if you successfully beach Tony McTony’s Kosatka submarine, you can add the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio sports car to your personal collection. Additionally, the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom and Luxury Auto Showroom are bringing back vehicles for a limited time, including the Dinla Jester and Turismo Omaggio.

Placing top five in the LS Car Meet Series 3 days in a row also awards the Vapid Clique Wagon muscle car, and you have a chance to win the Pegassi Osiris supercar by spinning the Lucky Wheel inside the Diamond Casino and Resort. Lastly, GTA Plus members can claim the Pfister 811 supercar for free at the Vinewood Car Club Showroom.

