An image in GTA Online of the Bottom Dollar Bail agency, a bail office you can purchase to make money.
Image Via Rockstar Games.
GTA

How to buy a bail office in GTA Online

A new addition to your empire.
Image of John Wildermuth
John Wildermuth
Published: Jun 25, 2024 05:27 pm

GTA Online‘s Bottom Dollar Bounties update has added the bail office, a purchasable business that allows you to imprison criminals for profit.

Owning a bail office allows you to hunt down four rotating criminals for some quick cash and partake in police dispatch missions for a legitimate source of income. This bail office is unlocked similarly to other businesses in GTA Online, although some prerequisites must be met before it can be purchased.

Here is everything you need to know about purchasing the bail office.

How to unlock the bail office in GTA Online

An image of the playable character talking to Maude in GTA Online.
Maude has an opportunity for you. Image Via Rockstar Games.

When you log into GTA Online, you’ll receive a call from Maude, a monotone associate looking to open a new bail office. After explaining that her daughter is looking to help run an offshoot station with the help of your character, bail offices will be available to purchase on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website.

If you do not immediately receive Maude’s call when you log into GTA Online you may need to travel around for a short amount of time, or listen to calls from other associates soliciting your help. Remember that you cannot purchase a bail office until you talk with Maude on the phone.

How to purchase a bail office

An image of the GTA Online map, that showcases four of the Bail Office locations that can be purchased.
The best locations are in Los Santos. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you have opened Maze Bank Foreclosures on your phone, you can sort the map to view only bail offices and pick the most convenient location. There are a total of five bail offices you can purchase across Los Santos, each with varying price tags.

Bail Office LocationPrice
Paleto Bay$1,650,000
Davis$2,000,000
Del Perro$2,350,000
Mission Row$2,390,000
Downtown Vinewood$2,620,000

While the Paleto Bay office is the cheapest choice, its location at the very top of the map makes it incredibly time-consuming and inconvenient to complete bounties. We recommend only purchasing a bail office if you can afford one of the four locations in Los Santos.

After buying a location, you can visit the office to speak with Maude’s daughter, who teaches you the ins and outs of the operation. If you ever want to move your office, you can do so in the Maze Bank Foreclosures app, but you’ll still have to pay the location’s full price.

On top of purchasing the business outright, you can also buy multiple upgrades and customization options that improve how the bail office runs.

Upgrades and CustomizationsPrice
StylePenal Vintage – Free

Criminal Patterns – $125,000

Courtroom Teak – $145,000
AgentsOne Agent – $750,000

Two Agents – $1,500,000 for both
Personal Quarters$295,000
Gun Locker$175,000
Armor Plating$125,000
The style option is purely cosmetic, only changing how the interior of the building looks.

Purchasing two agents who work in the bail office should be the upgrade you prioritize first, as they will generate $9,600 every 48 minutes, or a single day in-game. This money will be stored in the office’s safe, so remember to collect it periodically for some extra passive income.

The armor plating is another great upgrade to purchase, as it outfits the office’s van with some metal plating, protecting you from bullets while on the job. Finally, the personal quarters upgrade allows you to set the bail office as your spawn location if you want to quickly traverse the map.

