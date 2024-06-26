How to get the Stun Gun in GTA Online

The world of GTA Online is filled to the brim with many different options for weapons, and most of them are meant to dispose of your enemies permanently. There is, however, a non-lethal option that you can pick up with the Stun Gun.

The Stun Gun is a hilarious weapon that can shock your foes into submission without actually eliminating them, leading to some funny moments between friends and enemies alike. There’s only one place you can find and buy the Stun Gun, and it isn’t at your local Ammunation.

For those looking at a shockingly effective weapon, here is how to unlock and buy the Stun Gun in GTA Online.

How to unlock GTA Online’s Stun Gun

Gotta spend some money to make some money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To acquire a Stun Gun in GTA Online, you need to add an agency building to your growing empire of properties. Head over to your phone or any computer, access the Dynasty8 Executive website, and purchase one of the agency buildings available on the map. These buildings can be identified by the building icons seen on the map, which can be selected for more information on the specific property.

There are four agency buildings in GTA Online, including locations in Little Seoul, Rockford Hills, Hawick, and Vespucci Canals. The building in Little Seoul is the least expensive of the four, and will cost you just over two million dollars. Make sure, however, that you’ve also upgraded the building with the Armory, which provides the player with their own personal weapon seller—and is the only place to purchase the Stun Gun.

How to buy the Stun Gun in GTA Online

To buy the Stun Gun in GTA Online, head over to your personal armory in the agency building that you’ve just purchased. You can identify the armory by the multiple weapons on the wall, while also being greeted by the Requisitions Officer. This officer will act as the storefront, where you can interact with him to purchase the Stun Gun.

The Stun Gun can be found under the Pistols category at the bottom of the list, and will cost you a whopping $330,000. You can also buy a plethora of tints for the weapon to customize it before bringing out into the wild.

