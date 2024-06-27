GTA Online nightclub guide

Many business opportunities are available in GTA Online’s Los Santos, each providing unique ways to make money. The nightclub is regarded as one of the best businesses because it has multiple revenue streams that bolster your criminal empire.

On top of providing a fantastic source of passive income, the nightclub also comes with a basement facility, which can source products from your other organizations.

If you want to start a party, recruit famous DJs, and make some serious cash, here’s everything you need to know about nightclubs in GTA Online.

How to purchase and upgrade a nightclub in GTA Online

Pick where you want to host the party. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have the funds to purchase a nightclub, open up the Maze Bank Foreclosures app on your phone and use the filter to see every nightclub location in Los Santos. There are a total of 10 nightclubs you can purchase throughout the city, but you can only own one at a time. We recommend picking the nightclub closest to your other business locations, as this makes traveling quicker.

Location Price Elysian Island Nightclub $1,080,000 LSIA Nightclub $1,135,000 Vespucci Canals Nightclub $1,320,000 Cypress Flats Nightclub $1,370,000 Mission Row Nightclub $1,440,000 La Mesa Nightclub $1,500,000 Strawberry Nightclub $1,525,000 Del Perro Nightclub $1,645,000 Downtown Vinewood Nightclub $1,670,000 West Vinewood Nightclub $1,700,000 You can always move your Nightclub. But you’ll lose all upgrades and still pay the new location’s price.

On top of choosing your nightclub’s location, you can also purchase multiple cosmetic customizations and upgrades that make the club run better. If you’re strapped for cash, you can always skip over these until you have more money available.

Customization Price Nightclub Style Concrete – Free



Possibilities – $225,000



Opulence – $300,000 Light Rig Cathedral – $88,000



Lightning Storm – $140,000



Surge – $217,000



Dazzle – $295,000 Nightclub Name Omega – Free



All other names – $33,500 Storage and Garage Storage $395,000 to $1,702,550



Garage: $140,000 to $441,350 Dancers Underground – $213,500 to $233,500



Transgressive – $220,000 to $240,000



Grandeur – $235,000 to $255,000 Dry Ice $345,000

Out of all the customization options available for the nightclub, only the storage and garage offer gameplay bonuses; everything else is purely cosmetic. We recommend dumping all your cash into the storage of your nightclub, as this will allow you to generate and hold more supplies at once and eventually sell it all for higher profits.

How to set up your nightclub in GTA Online

You’ll have to source your own nightclub equipment. Image Via Rockstar Games

After purchasing a nightclub, you can visit the location with Tony, the co-owner, to take a guided tour and learn how the club operates. The nightclub is made up of three different areas: the main club, your private office, and the basement. Located in your office is a computer that controls the entire club and also contains two setup missions that you must complete before you can open.

Setup: Staff

For your nightclub to run smoothly, you will need several staff members to protect your patrons and serve them drinks. Thankfully, the staff setup mission is the easiest of the bunch, simply asking you to drive around the map and pick up three different NPCs.

All three of these NPCs can be picked up in a single trip, and once you deliver them to the club, they will begin to work there permanently.

Setup: Equipment

Instead of wasting money on DJ equipment, Tony has the grand idea to steal everything you need from a party bus in the Grand Senora Desert. All you have to do is steal the bus from the area and drive it back to your club to complete the mission.

Before you arrive, Tony will ask you not to kill any of the partygoers, as these ravers will be your clientele once the club opens.

Setup: DJ

After you complete the two previous setup missions, you’ll be sent on another mission to collect a DJ named Solomun. On this mission, Solomun’s private jet will crash land at Sandy Shores Airport, and you’ll have to jet up to the airfield quickly to retrieve him safely.

After Solomun is recruited to your club, the business will officially open and begin to generate income.

Nightclub popularity and passive income in GTA Online, explained

The club computer controls the entire business. Image via Rockstar Games

Now that your nightclub is open, you’ll see a popularity score in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen while inside the club. When your nightclub has high popularity, it will generate $50,000 passively every in-game day or 48 minutes in real life.

This money will be automatically deposited into the nightclub’s wall safe, which has a maximum capacity of $250,000. The popularity score will continually decrease over time, so you’ll have to stay on top of it to maximize your profits.

There are three easy ways to ensure your club’s popularity bar is always full:

Purchasing a DJ for the first time will cost $100,000 and fully maximize the popularity score. Subsequent purchases will cost $10,000 and increase your popularity bar by one slot.

and Subsequent purchases will cost and increase your popularity bar by one slot. Entering your club while in passive mode will generate a disgruntled NPC, which you can kick out to increase your popularity bar by one slot.

will generate a disgruntled NPC, which you can kick out to increase your popularity bar by one slot. On the nightclub management section of the club’s computer, you can promote the club by completing an easy mission to boost popularity.

Nightclub basement in GTA Online, explained

Collect products from your other businesses. Image via Rockstar Games

The most profitable aspect of the nightclub is the basement, which contains storage areas filled with goods from other businesses. Inside the basement, you can hire up to five technicians who travel to your other businesses to collect crates.

Tip: You can purchase extra storage levels for the nightclub by accessing the Maze Bank Foreclosures app, even if you already purchased a club.

These crates contain products that are actively being made by your other business operations, such as cocaine from a coke lockup. By keeping your coke lockup constantly supplied, you will be generating revenue for both businesses at once.

Thankfully, your nightclub technicians will not interrupt your other business operations, meaning the nightclub’s basement is best used to generate passive income while you own other businesses.

Here are the five best products to source in your nightclub’s basement, and the applicable businesses you must own to generate crates:

South American Imports – Coke Lockup

Pharmaceutical Research – Meth Lab

Sporting Goods – Bunker

Cargo Shipments – CEO Warehouse or Hangar

Cash Creation – Counterfit Cash Factory

Sale missions

You can activate a sale mission via the nightclub’s computer when you have accrued a significant amount of product in your basement. Each nightclub sale mission will only spawn a single sale vehicle, which varies on the amount of crates sold.

Speedo Custom – 0 to 89 crates.

Mule Custom – 90 to 179 crates.

Pounder Custom – 180 to 360 crates.

You can upgrade each of these vehicles in the basement of your warehouse with extra protections or faster engines.

Tip: When selling crates with the nightclub, Tony will always take a 10 percent cut. However, if the sale is more than $1,000,000, Tony will only take a maximum of $100,000.

Nightclub upgrades

Finally, The nightclub’s computer has a section to purchase three bonus upgrades, which boost the efficiency of the entire operation. We recommend purchasing the equipment upgrade first, as it nets you the most amount of money.

Upgrade Effect Cost Equipment Upgrade Basement technicians will source crates faster. $1,425,000 Staff Upgrade Reduce the nightclub’s daily popularity loss. $475,000 Security Upgrade Reduce the likelihood of the nightclub being attacked by enemies. $695,000

