The 5 Best Bunker locations in GTA Online

Since their inception in 2017, bunkers have become a primary source of income for players while also serving as a stronghold in GTA Online. With only 11 bunkers to choose from in all of San Andreas, the importance of these underground safe spaces cannot be overstated for your criminal empire.

It is not coincidental that the top five bunkers in GTA Online are also some of the most expensive ones. But players should see these dugouts as more than just a basement to hide and store the cool stuff they’ve looted; they’re an investment, a safe haven for their clandestine activities.

5) Grand Senora Desert Bunker

Grand Senora Desert Bunker offers safety and strategic advantages. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Grand Senora Desert Bunker, situated just west of Sandy Shores Airfield in the expansive desert of the same name, stands as a solid option for players looking for a remote safehouse. While its proximity to the airfield presents a strategic advantage by providing quick access to aircraft for missions and transport, its secluded location comes with challenges. The bunker’s accessibility to main roads, however, somewhat mitigates this isolation, offering easier transitions into the busier areas of San Andreas.

Expensive though it may be, with a hefty price tag of $2,120,000, the Grand Senora Desert Bunker justifies its cost through strategic positioning and relative accessibility, making it a worthwhile investment.

4) Route 68 Bunker

Route 68 Bunker in the middle of the map is close to everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Route 68 Bunker is among the best bunkers thanks to its central location smack in the middle of the map. This strategic positioning offers quick access to all areas of San Andreas, saving valuable time during missions. The bunker is easy to reach, just off a major road, thus shortening the trip for both resupply and sale operations. Also, its proximity to key facilities like Ammu-Nation and vehicle shops helps prepare you for missions.

Despite its popularity, Route 68 sees less player traffic than other top bunks, greatly reducing the chances of running into enemy gangs. Priced at $1,950,000, it’s more affordable than its premium alternatives, delivering excellent value. Set against a beautiful desert backdrop, Route 68 offers both aesthetic appeal and numerous practical benefits.

3) Smoke Tree Road Bunker

Smoke Tree Road Bunker lets you see enemies coming from miles away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Located in the Grand Senora Desert, the Smoke Tree Road bunker offers key strategic advantages and value due to its usefulness. Its proximity to Los Santos ensures shorter journeys to the city, making missions easier and safer. This bunker also benefits from uncomplicated access to major highways, making resupply missions more painless.

Thanks to its out-of-the-way location, it also reduces the likelihood of pesky PvP encounters. Additionally, its wide and clear view of the desert is perfect for spotting enemy threats from a mile away. Although the Smoke Tree Road Bunker is the third-most expensive property of its kind in the game, its strategic advantages are too great to be ignored.

2) Chumash Bunker

Chumash Bunker is the closest to Los Santos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Chumash Bunker is arguably one of the best choices among the 11 available bunkers, mainly because of its excellent location. Situated near the downtown district of Los Santos, this safehouse offers a significant advantage by reducing travel times to and from the city’s central areas. This obvious but nonetheless effective advantage makes running other businesses easier and lets players jump into the next mission quicker.

However, its high popularity often leads to increased player traffic, raising the risk of frequent violent encounters with other players. Despite this, the strategic benefits of shorter travel times and easier access to key game activities make the Chumash Bunker a highly appealing option for players who value efficiency and convenience. Additionally, its low price of $1,650,000 and its scenic coastal views make it one of the most sought-after bunkers in the game.

1) Farmhouse Bunker

Farmhouse Bunker has everything you need to run a criminal empire amd more. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Farmhouse Bunker stands out as the top pick in all of San Andreas. Strategically located near Los Santos, it slashes travel time to crucial city missions. Installed near major highways, it offers superior accessibility compared to other options. Unlike the busier Chumash Bunker, Farmhouse enjoys lower player traffic, drastically cutting down on PvP confrontations. This central-yet-tranquil rural setting not only ensures quicker resupply and sale missions, but also a scenic respite from the urban chaos.

Combining convenience with a peaceful backdrop, the Farmhouse Bunker offers both practicality and pleasure, making it a superior choice for players aiming to optimize operations. However, it is the most expensive of all bunkers. Players must carefully save up a grand total of $2,375,000 to afford a residency in this beautiful and serene countryside.

The most bang-for-your-buck bunkers in GTA Online

Raton Canyon Bunker

Raton Canyon Bunker offers unmatched natural protection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For GTA Online players looking for more budget-friendly options, Raton Canyon Bunker offers a fantastic alternative to the ones mentioned above. Its remote location away from the crowded city, in addition to its natural defenses, makes this bunker ideal for players who want to avoid getting robbed. Nestled between two large mountains in the northwest area of the map, it provides an excellent spot for launching aircraft without much risk from other players targeting them with rocket launchers. For players seeking a secluded spot for their operations, Raton Canyon offers an appealing option with a very affordable price tag of $1,450,000.

Lago Zancudo Bunker

Lago Zancudo Bunker strategically located next to a military base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, the Lago Zancudo bunker stands out thanks to its tactically advantageous position near the western coastline. Thanks to its proximity to a major military base, the bunker offers strategic benefits by accessing military-grade aircraft. One of its biggest benefits is the low player traffic, reducing the hassle of constant PvP confrontations typical from overpopulated areas and thus making operations smoother.

The surrounding terrain provides an excellent natural defense, which gives a safety that few other places offer. Priced to offer value, its $1,550,000 price tag is a bargain compared to other options. Lago Zancudo’s views of marshlands and coastline may not be as picturesque as other options, but if cost-efficiency and practicality are what you’re looking for, this bunker is for you.

