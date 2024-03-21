In GTA Online, there are various missions to complete, including some on land and others staged across the Los Santos skyline. One such mission is On Parade, the third stage in the Project Overthrow quest line, which sees you take command of a huge F-160 Raiju.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete the On Parade mission in GTA Online.

How to complete the On Parade mission in GTA Online, explained

Merryweather Security will send Avengers, and they’re tough to destroy. Image via Rockstar

To complete the On Parade mission in GTA Online, you must stealthily fly the F-160 Raiju, take out AR targets and Merryweather Agents, and perform stunts.

There’s eight tricky objectives you need to beat to complete this mission:

Turn on stealth mode to get through the air defenses Once you take off from Fort Zacundo, you must enable the jet’s stealth mode to cross the Canyon, where Merryweather Security has set up an expansive air defense. Fly to the Sandy Shore Airfield. Perform flight maneuvers Once you’re near this airfield, perform the stunts on the list. These include loops, inverted (upside down) flying, barrel rolls, and knife flights. These tricks grant you points; you need to get at least 15 to pass. I just rolled 15 times and completed this quickly, but it makes you a tad nauseous. Head back to the Sandy Shore Airfield Destroy the AR (virtual) Targets Targets will appear above Sandy Shores. Destroy these (and be sure to turn off stealth mode for this). Each target is colored to represent different points. You only have three minutes to destroy as many as possible. Return the F-160 Raiju to the hangar at Fort Zancudo As you start flying towards the Fort, you’ll notice Merryweather agents are gunning for you because you took this client’s contract. Kill the Merryweather Security Agents Kill all the Merryweather agents. Reinforcements will come in waves, each with fewer numbers. However, they get more challenging as they continue building up. You can cheese-kill the Avengers by leading them to the Wind Turbines, entering VTOL, and hovering up and down while shooting missiles. If you’re lucky, these turbines will kill the Avengers for you. Return the jet to the Fort Zancudo Hangar

You will fail this GTA Online mission if you, or the enemy, destroy the jet or run out of lives. But if you complete this mission, you will unlock Breaking Ranks, the next mission in the Project Overthrow quest series.

As this mission is tricky, there are a few things you can do to make completing this mission easier, such as using a control for better and more accurate flying, aiming, and trick performing. I played in first-person (hence the queasiness) because it makes it easier to target enemies). You should also group up with your friends if you can. You can also lower the mission difficulty settings if you’re still having any trouble.

So, if you’re ready to put your flight skills to the test, this is everything you need to know about to complete the On Parade mission in GTA Online.

