The 10 most customizable cars in GTA Online

People play GTA Online for a variety of reasons, but if you’re big on racing and vehicles, cars are probably one of the biggest reasons to spend your hours here.

There is a big difference between the best cars in GTA Online and the most customizable ones, however, which is why we’ll be talking about the best highly customizable cars and how they function in a general sense in GTA Online.

The 10 best customizable cars in GTA Online

Pfister Comet Safari

The Pfister Comet Safari, a weaponized variant of the classic car, offers intriguing customization options such as roof racks and front spoiler-mounted lights including the option to mount a machine gun. Introduced with the Doomsday Heist update in 2017, this variant adds a unique twist to the iconic Porsche 911-based Comet.

Despite its notable features, it remains relatively affordable with the option to heavily armor it making for an appealing choice for players seeking both style and functionality in their rides. After all, it’s tough to say no to an armored Porsche 911.

Benefactor Krieger

The Benefactor Krieger offers extensive customization options, distinguishing it from older cars in the game since its release in late 2019. One notable feature is the variety of liveries available with the dual black racing stripes a standout choice.

Players can modify various parts of the vehicle including the ability to remove the unsightly fins from the sides. Additionally, there are numerous options for customizing the hood and roof allowing players to personalize their ride according to their preferences. Moreover, the Krieger boasts classic modifications seen in other cars and it particularly shines when paired with high-end wheels, enhancing its overall appearance.

Dinka Jester RR

The Dinka Jester RR, a three-door coupe reminiscent of the Toyota Supra, debuted in GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update. This vehicle offers a well-rounded performance, featuring impressive speed, acceleration, and solid handling, making it an ideal candidate for customization to reflect your personal style.

Boasting a flashy design inspired by the Fast & Furious franchise and offering over 200 customization options, the Jester allows players to create a truly unique vehicle to showcase on the streets of Los Santos. Additionally, its capabilities make it a formidable choice for races, doing especially well with drift tuning, further solidifying its appeal among players.

Vapid Dominator GTX

Inspired by the modern Ford Mustang, Vapid crafted the Dominator muscle car for GTA 5, quickly becoming a favorite among players for its sleek appearance and captivating features. And who could forget one of the most appealing aspects of the Vapid Dominator: Its extensive customization options.

Players can personalize various elements such as the fenders and grills, but perhaps the standout feature is the ability to apply a vanity hood. This unique customization option allows players to showcase their engine through a perspex portion of the hood, adding a touch of style and individuality. Additionally, the option to add mudguards further enhances the car’s cool factor, making it a standout choice for enthusiasts of customization.

The Dominator looks so good, I just wish it was in the discussion for the best vehicles in GTA Online, but sadly, tons of vehicles outperform it.

Emperor Vectre

The Emperor Vectre is renowned for its extensive customization options, making it a definite choice to consider in GTA Online. Players have access to numerous appearance options among which the racing stripe designs stand out, particularly the one featuring a thick black stripe down the middle flanked by two smaller yellow stripes.

Additionally, the vehicle offers top-notch modification options, allowing customization of various parts such as wings, hoods, and other components. Overall, the Emperor Vectre is a versatile choice for players seeking to personalize their mode of transportation.

Benefactor Schlagen GT

Players have the opportunity to get creative with the Benefactor Schlagen GT, allowing them to create a wild and unique look or opt for a more traditional racing car aesthetic.

With over 80 customization choices available, players can experiment with various fancy paint jobs, spoilers, and sunstrips to truly make the Schlagen GT stand out on the streets of Los Santos. Whether players prefer an abstract design or a sleek race car appearance, the Schlagen GT offers plenty of options to satisfy every taste. After all, who wouldn’t want to cruise around in a vehicle reminiscent of a Mercedes AMG GT?

Progen Itali GTB Custom

The Progen Itali GTB Custom is a supercar that is great from the outset, but to unlock its full potential, players must upgrade the car at Benny’s Original Motorworks. Once there, a plethora of unique upgrades and modifications become available. The vehicle boasts a variety of eye-catching liveries, predominantly centered around a racing theme, a feature appreciated given the scarcity of such options for most supercars.

Furthermore, there’s a plethora of choices for swapping out stock parts, with particular attention to interior customization options. The availability of such detailed interior modifications underscores the desire for more comprehensive customization options across all vehicles in the game.

Dinka Sugoi

Introduced to GTA Online as part of the Diamond Casino Heist update, the Dinka Sugoi is a five-door hatchback inspired by the Honda Civic Type R. The Dinka Sugoi boasts impressive roof customization choices, sleek spoilers, attractive racing liveries, and stylish skirts to enhance the appearance of the ride.

With its roots in the Civic, this stylish hatchback provides ample opportunities for players to add their unique flair and make a statement on the streets of Los Santos.

Karin Calico GTF

The Karin Calico GTF boasts over 250 choices for players to modify various aspects of the vehicle, ranging from the spoiler to the hood and everything in between. One notable feature is the selection of unique headlight options exclusive to this car.

However, while the liveries available for the Calico GTF are diverse, some players may find them somewhat lacking in compatibility with the car’s overall aesthetic. Despite this, with a bit of creativity, players can still create impressive looks, such as crafting a striking rally car appearance using the Karin Calico GTF.

Karin Sultan RS Classic

The customization options for the Karin Sultan RS Classic are numerous. A key customization feature is the ability to modify the appearance of the engine inside the car, enabling players to swap out different parts and alter its color entirely. While the engine may not be visible with the hood down, it serves as a notable feature for car meets.

Additionally, players can change other parts of the car with a wide range of options available for each component. Like other Tuner cars, the Karin Sultan RS Classic can be enhanced with neon lights underneath, further accentuating its aesthetic appeal.

How does car customization work in GTA Online?

In GTA Online, each vehicle presents its own set of customization features, allowing players to personalize their cars according to their style.

Below is an overview of the main categories of customization and their impact on a car’s performance:

Paintwork : Allows for detailed color and finish choices, including liveries for added flair.

: Allows for detailed color and finish choices, including liveries for added flair. Wheels : Can be fitted with low grip tires for drifting, or off-road tires for enhanced grip. Changing the rims and making tires bulletproof are also popular options.

: Can be fitted with low grip tires for drifting, or off-road tires for enhanced grip. Changing the rims and making tires bulletproof are also popular options. Chassis : Upgrades for these like roll cages add style but no performance benefits.

: Upgrades for these like roll cages add style but no performance benefits. Engine and brake : These upgrades significantly boost speed and stopping power vital for racing.

: These upgrades significantly boost speed and stopping power vital for racing. Armor : This doesn’t affect performance but reduces damage taken, which is vital for keeping car performance in top shape.

: This doesn’t affect performance but reduces damage taken, which is vital for keeping car performance in top shape. Spoilers : These improve downforce and cornering. This does not apply to the stock spoiler of a car, however.

: These improve downforce and cornering. This does not apply to the stock spoiler of a car, however. Suspension: These upgrades lower the center of gravity for better handling, though they increase susceptibility to road obstacles.

These customization options allow players to tailor their cars to their preferred playstyle, whether for racing, off-roading, or simply cruising the streets of Los Santos.

