Drift Tuning in GTA Online, explained

With the launch of The Chop Shop update in GTA Online, players are not only invited to steal the most coveted vehicles in Los Santos but also build their own with the addition of specialized Drift Tuning kits.

Thanks to the new feature, drifting has now been made easier than ever before in GTA Online, and it’s fortunately not hard at all to unlock. From a breakdown of how it works to the full list of cars eligible for the new upgrade, here’s everything you need to know about Drift Tuning in GTA Online.

What is Drift Tuning in GTA Online?

Perfect for Drift Races. Image via Rockstar Games

While you might’ve imagined that Drift Tuning would be somewhat of an extensive, customizable option, the feature is just a very simple add-on in GTA Online—for better or for worse. Essentially, the Drift Tune is an optional upgrade that drastically overhauls the physics of your car, allowing you to hold a lot more of an angle during drifts before running into oversteering issues or spin-outs. More specifically, equipping Drift Tuning converts your car to all-wheel drive (if it isn’t already), softens its suspension, and gives a major boost to its engine power.

Ultimately, this new modification adds much more precision to the art of drifting in GTA Online, and brings it into the spotlight thanks to the update’s accompanying Drift Races.

How to tune a car for drifting in GTA Online

“Park your attitude (and your weaponized vehicles) at the door.” Image via Rockstar Games

Drifting Tuning can be installed on select vehicles for $200,000 by Hao’s Special Works at the Los Santos Car Meet. If you haven’t done so already, you will need to buy an LS Car Meet membership for $50,000 to be able to access its mod shop. The Drift Tune can also be removed at any time for $50,000, and it does cost $200,000 to re-apply it.

Although Rockstar notes that any installed performance mods on your car will be overridden upon equipping Drift Tuning (and reapplied if the tune is removed), testing within the community has seemingly found that upgrades related to your Engine, Transmission, and Turbo do indeed get layered on top at the time of writing. As such, while this might be a bug that gets patched down the line, be sure to buy the best available EMS Upgrade, Transmission, and Turbo Tuning for your car before purchasing Drift Tuning to maximize its performance in the meantime.

Tip: It does seem that installed brake mods are being overridden as intended, however, so if you are planning on using Drift Tuning, you don’t need to upgrade your brakes beforehand.

GTA Online Drift Tuning vehicle list

At launch, the Fatham FR36 is the only new vehicle that can be tuned for drifting. Image via Rockstar Games

Upon its initial release, Drift Tuning is exclusively available on eight vehicles in GTA Online: