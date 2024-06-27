All bounty targets in GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties

Rockstar’s latest offering, Bottom Dollar Bounties, thrusts you into the thrilling pursuit of apprehending notorious criminals across the sprawling streets of GTA Online. From celebrity offenders to ruthless felons, Billion Dollar Bounties challenges you to track down and apprehend them for substantial rewards.

This guide will walk you through each target, detailing how to apprehend them and deliver them to justice while reaping substantial financial rewards along the way.

All Bottom Dollar Bounty targets

Reset every 45 minutes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five distinct types of bounty missions available in GTA Online‘s freemode, with each featuring unique objectives to track down criminals. These missions range from infiltrating enemy hideouts and eliminating all threats to apprehending leaders, thwarting bank heists in progress, and even creating chaos to intimidate a specific individual by causing destruction around their property.

There are three standard bounty targets and one Most Wanted target, which requires a mission played with up to four friends. We’ve compiled a detailed list outlining each Bottom Dollar Bounty target you will encounter. (These targets vary in difficulty and reward.)

Edition Number Name Location Reward 01 Cook Kenzie Cook Kenzi is located in the Lost MC Clubhouse. You have the option to either eliminate the guards quietly and apprehend him, or enter with aggressive force, engaging in combat with everyone inside. Opting to eliminate Cook Kenzi will result in receiving only 25 percent of the initially promised bounty. $36,000 02 Sabrina Grey Sabrina Grey is holed up in her Vinewood Hills mansion. Follow the yellow marker on your map to locate her. Neutralize the nearby security guarding the mansion. After eliminating them, vandalize household items nearby to escalate the intimidation level. This will prompt Sabrina Grey to emerge and surrender. $38,000 03 Rylee Rose Similar to Cook Kenzie, wipe out enemies inside the Lost MC Clubhouse and arrest Rylee to mark the mission complete. $38,000 04 LJ Ha LJ Ha and his crew are looting the bank in Los Santos. Kill his crew before arresting him and taking him back to the bail office. $37,000 05 Bill Duggan Bill is hiding in his beachfront residence near Vespucci Beach. Clear the house of enemies before apprehending him. $36,000 06 Hunter Duggan Like Bill Duggan, this criminal is located in a hideout near Los Santos Airport. Eliminate the enemies at the hideout and apprehend the target to successfully complete the mission. $40,000 07 Brigitte Foster Similarly to Sabrina Grey, Brigitte will be hiding in her mansion in Vinewood Hills. Kill the guards, destroy the assets and arrest her to complete the bounty. $37,000 08 Colby Wright To find Colby Wright, head over to the prison bus crash site. The crash site can spawn anywhere around the Los Santos map, follow the yellow marker to reach the site and investigate the bloody clothes. Once investigated, follow the blood trail to reach Colby Wright. $36,000 09 Beau Duggan Another one of the Duggans also resides in his hideout near the Casino. Wipe out the goons and arrest the brother to complete the mission. $35,000 10 Tommy Lim Tommy and his crew are robbing the Pacific bank in Los Santos. Takeout his crew and arrest him to recieve the reward. Alternatively, killing him will yield you 25 percent of the bounty. $37,000 11 Lil Prince Lil Prince will be situated in a heavily guarded area., To arrest him, you’ll have to hack the CCTV cameras and then scan for his location using the Sightseer app on your phone in GTA Online. Once the target is spotted, clear the area of enemies and arrest Lil Prince to claim the bounty. $36,000 12 Xavier Ferment Xavier Ferment is found inside his house guarded by heavy enemy reinforcements near the Sandy Shores airport. To arrest Xavier, clean the area of his guards and shoot him in the hand. $36,000

All Bottom Dollar Most Wanted targets

Do not shoot her in the head. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Currently, there’s only one type of mission available for the Bottom Dollar Most Wanted target, which is Grace Whitney. To initiate this mission, enter your bail office and access the office computer. Select the Most Wanted target to start the mission. You can also invite up to four friends to join this bounty hunt.

Once you’re ready, your objective is to enter the Morgue in Los Santos and eliminate the patrolling guards. After neutralizing the guards, proceed to the rooftop of the building and confront Whitney’s bodyguards. Completing the mission involves arresting Whitney. Shooting her in the head will also mark the mission complete but this more dramatic solution will only yield a 25 percent reward from the $129,000 bounty.

Lock them and get paid. Image via Rockstar Games.

Maintain cover and methodically eliminate the guards. Shooting Whitney in the arm will disarm her, making her ready for arrest. Approach Whitney and apprehend her to successfully complete the Most Wanted bounty mission and claim your reward.

Once done, head back to the GTA Online main lobby where you’ll then receive your rewards. Compared to the Stanard bounties that reset every 45 minutes, the Most Wanted targets reset a little slower—every 24 hours—meaning you’ll have to wait till the next day to find a new Most Wanted target to apprehend (or kill).

