Executives in GTA Online
Image via Rockstar Games
Where to find the Executive Office GTA Online

Only the big shots have Executive Offices.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
Published: Jun 27, 2024 12:43 am

In the bustling streets of Los Santos, where wealth and power are the real currency of the supreme, acquiring an Executive Office is the first step toward establishing yourself as an established mogul in GTA Online.

In this guide, we’ll go over a realtor tour of where you can find the Executive Office in GTA Online.

Executive Office locations in GTA Online

Dynasty 8 webiste GTA Online
Load up your browser. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Executive Office serves as the nervous system for your criminal enterprise. Whether you’re trying to run a successful cargo business (and make a whole stack of money) or simply trying to put crooks behind bars with Bottom Dollar bounties, these prestigious business properties give you a hub for lucrative CEO operations.

These Executive Offices are listed on the Dynasty 8 Executive website on the browser of your in-game phone. Load up the browser and head over to the Dynasty 8 website to become one step closer to CEOship. On the website, you’ll find four properties around Los Santos.

Below, we’ve mentioned the prices of the properties. As in the real world, the central properties closer to the city are going to command a steeper price.

Edition NumberPropertyPrice
01Maze Bank West$1,000,000
02Arcadius Business Center $2,250,000
03Lombank West$3,100,000
04Maze Bank Tower $4,000,000

Before committing to buying your Executive Office in GTA Online, you’ll have the opportunity to lavish it with customizations. This includes tailoring the aesthetics of the office to suit your tastes, personalizing the interior decor, and even selecting how your assistant appears.

One of the properties listed on the Dynasty 8 Executive website GTA Online.
It’s splurging time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also enhance functionality by adding features like a gun locker and living quarters, ensuring that your office not only reflects your style but also meets your operational needs seamlessly.

Upon completing the purchase, you’ll officially become the owner of an Executive Office in GTA Online, granting you the prestigious title of CEO. With your new status, you gain the freedom to expand your criminal empire by acquiring various businesses.

a bunch of players roaming g around in an Executive office in GTA Online
It’s a lifestyle. Image via Rockstar

Whether it’s trafficking illicit cargo, orchestrating daring heists, or pursuing bounties as a bounty hunter, owning an Executive Office unlocks a multitude of opportunities to assert your dominance over Los Santos.

