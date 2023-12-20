The GTA Online Chop Shop DLC has introduced a new upgrading option directed to those who love to drift: the Drift Tuning upgrade. This option is not available for all cars, unfortunately, so you need to know which car can handle the upgrade before acquiring it.

The new feature can make a difference in the Drift Races that are now available to LS Car Meet members. The races take place in several Los Santos landmarks such as the Vespucci Beach, the Mirror Park, and the Vinewood Hills.

All drift tune cars in GTA Online Chop Shop

There are a total of eight cars in GTA Online that can receive the Drift Tuning upgrade. To install it, you need to take one of the cars on this list to the LS Car Meet Mod Shop and spend $200,000. It can only be equipped in the LS Car Meet Mod Shop, so you’ll also have to buy the membership.

Most cars on the list were already known for being good for drifting. The Drift Tuning enhances the qualities that were already good for drifting without having to upgrade them individually, such as brakes.

Annis Euros

Annis Euros. Image via Rockstar Games

Annis Euros is a sports car sold in the Legendary Motorsport for $1,800,000. It’s one of the best cars on the list with smooth drifts, holding great angles without understeering, all while still maintaining a great speed. The Drift Tuning upgrade will make this car feel faster and smoother.

Annis Remus

Annis Remus. Image via Rockstar Games

The Annis Remus has the best cost-benefit of the list, selling at $1,370,000 in the Southern S.A. Super Autos. This car was already known for its neutral handling and maximized traction, but with the Drift Tuning, you’ll feel the smooth drifts with the upgrade even if you drive it more aggressively, while still keeping its customizations.

Annis ZR350

Annis ZR350. Image via Rockstar Games

The Annis ZR350 is one of the coolest cars on the list, and you can buy it for $1,615,000 in the Legendary Motorsport. It didn’t have a good reception when it was released with the Los Santos Tuners DLC, but the Drift Tuning upgrade brought it back to the spotlight and did it justice.

Declasse Drift Tampa

Declasse Drift Tampa. Image via Rockstar Games

This sports car can be bought in the Southern S.A. Super Autos for $995,000, making it the cheapest car on the list. The drifts with this car aren’t so smooth with the Drift Tuning, and you’ll need to be more aggressive with the turns. Because of the price, it can be a good purchase if you get the hang of its drift, but you can save up and get better cars.

Declasse Drift Yosemite

Declasse Drift Yosemite. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Adviser YouTube

The Declasse Drift Yosemite is a muscle truck you can install the new Drift Tuning upgrade. You can buy it for $1,308,000 in the Southern S.A. Super Autos. This car has higher traction and acceleration, which generates nice drifts, but it’s on the slower side compared to other cars on this list and might annoy players in races.

This car is recommended for those who have little to no experience with drifting precisely because of its slower speed, making it easier to control, but you’ll eventually move on to better cars such as the Fathom FR36 or the Annis Remus.

Dinka Jester RR

Dinka Jester RR. Image via Rockstar Games

The Dinka Jester RR is the most expensive car on the list priced at $1,970,000 in the Legendary Motorsport. Because of its high price and average performance, many players tend to use other cars on this list. You’ll be able to do smooth drifts with the Dinka Jester RR, but you’ll also feel it a bit slow, much like the Declasse Drift Yosemite.

Fathom FR36

Fathom FR36. Image via Rockstar Games

The Fathom FR36 is one of the eight new cars released with GTA Online: The Chop Shop. It’s a two-door coupe you can buy in Southern S.A. Super Autos for $1,610,000. It has high speed, acceleration, and traction, and has one of the smoothest drifts on the list.

Rockstar Games probably used this car as the model to develop the Drift Tuning feature, as it’s the only new car that can be modded with the new upgrade that wasn’t available in the game before. The alternate physics can hold great angles without understeering.

Karin Futo GTX

Karin Futo GTX. Image via Rockstar Games

Karin Futo GTX in a sports car that was already known for its drifting capabilities. It’s available for purchase in the Southern S.A. Super Autos for $1,590,000. It’s a slower car with weak traction that has the tendency to understeer. For its price, you would expect a smoother drifting performance.