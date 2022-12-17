Best character cards in Genius Invokation TCG in Genshin Impact

Although Genshin Impact’s new Genius Invokation TCG game mode has lots for players to delve into and learn, some parts of the game will still feel quite familiar to players. One such aspect is character cards because they function very similarly to playable characters in Teyvat, with some being rather lackluster and others being the best character cards that players can utilize.

The roster of character cards in Genshin is currently somewhat limited and only includes a select group of characters that players know, plus some unexpected foes that players can recruit for the first time. While the current number of cards is small, the roster of character cards is sure to expand in the future which will lead to the arrival of more powerful cards for players to test out.

Images via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Related: All Genius Invokation TCG elemental reactions in Genshin Impact

Any Genshin player looking to win matches of Genius Invokation TCG will want to create their deck lineup carefully, with the most important aspect being choosing the best characters and the right ones to pair together.

What are character cards in Genius Invokation TCG?

Just as characters are the primary focus of gameplay around Teyvat, so too are character cards the primary focus of Genius Invokation TCG. Character cards are always at the center of the action and gameplay within Genius Invokation TCG.

All gameplay within Genius Invokation TCG is built around the character cards at the center of it. Thus, choosing the right cards and always working towards attaining more cards in Genius Invokation TCG is quite important for any Genshin player looking to perfect their skills within the card dueling game.

Image via miHoYo

Genshin’s card game mode comes with a lot of complex rules and functions, so before players delve into figuring out which character cards they want for their deck, they’ll want to make sure they have a solid grasp on how Genius Invokation TCG is played. Once Travelers feel like they understand the game fairly well, they should then have a solid idea of how character cards work and why they are so important.

Before a game can begin, both players must have three character cards ready to go on any given deck for any given game. They then must select one to start as the active character, but can switch to either of the other two characters or back to the original starting one as needed.

10 best character cards in Genshin Impact

Most character cards in Genius Invokation TCG feature playable characters that Travelers can recruit to their actual team roster, but a few of them also feature foes that players have encountered around Teyvat. The best cards in Genius Invokation TCG thus far are all mostly playable character cards but this could change in the future as more cards for players to collect are released.

Image via miHoYo

While five-star characters always exceed four-star characters in Genshin’s regular gameplay and certain characters are well-known for being better than others, this mindset does not apply to Genius Invokation TCG. Players may be surprised to discover which characters excel above the rest in this game mode and should not think about them in terms of how they perform outside of Genius Invokation TCG.

Ganyu: The Ganyu Genius Invokation TCG card is one of the best cards players can utilize to deal damage against their opponent. Her elemental burst dishes out piercing damage against all of her foe’s characters and her summon can do this too. She excels at dealing area-of-effect damage against the opponent’s team and is an overall powerful force.

The Ganyu Genius Invokation TCG card is one of the best cards players can utilize to deal damage against their opponent. Her elemental burst dishes out piercing damage against all of her foe’s characters and her summon can do this too. She excels at dealing area-of-effect damage against the opponent’s team and is an overall powerful force. Mona: Just as she works in regular Genshin gameplay, so too does Mona shine as a supporting character in Genius Invokation TCG. Her passive ability allows players to switch to another character as a fast action rather than a combat action which is quite useful. Mona’s Hydro damage is solid and she can also double her teammate’s damage through her elemental burst.

Just as she works in regular Genshin gameplay, so too does Mona shine as a supporting character in Genius Invokation TCG. Her passive ability allows players to switch to another character as a fast action rather than a combat action which is quite useful. Mona’s Hydro damage is solid and she can also double her teammate’s damage through her elemental burst. Keqing: Another excellent damage dealer and one of Genius Invokation TCG’s best cards is Keqing. She can dish out damage against the entire opposing team at once through her elemental burst which is a rare and powerful skill.

Another excellent damage dealer and one of Genius Invokation TCG’s best cards is Keqing. She can dish out damage against the entire opposing team at once through her elemental burst which is a rare and powerful skill. Fatui Pyro Agent: Although the Fatui Pyro Agent is usually a foe that players have to face, in Genius Invokation TCG they are a card that players can utilize to see success in battle and one of the best character cards yet. This character has the special stealth ability and perhaps the best balance of cost-to-damage output ratio, making this easily one of the best cards that players can utilize.

Although the Fatui Pyro Agent is usually a foe that players have to face, in Genius Invokation TCG they are a card that players can utilize to see success in battle and one of the best character cards yet. This character has the special stealth ability and perhaps the best balance of cost-to-damage output ratio, making this easily one of the best cards that players can utilize. Kamisato Ayaka: The Cryo Inazuman character remains one of Genshin’s best both outside of Genius Invokation TCG and within it. Her Cryo application is consistent and powerful which makes triggering Cryo elemental reactions a breeze.

Image via miHoYo