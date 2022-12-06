How to get more Genius Invokation TCG cards in Genshin Impact

Players who tire of venturing across Teyvat or participating in difficult boss battles can now take a break with Genshin Impact’s new Genius Invokation TCG gameplay mode. The card duel-based game takes place in Mondstadt at The Cat’s Tail tavern and tasks players with learning to defeat opponents by building their decks with a wide variety of TCG cards.

The new card game is a fast-paced card game with a complex learning curve that will have players figuring out how to play the Genius Invokation TCG for quite a while before they truly feel that they have it figured out.

Genius Invokation TCG will officially launch as a permanently playable game mode when the Version 3.3 update of Genshin is released.

Image via miHoYo

Players will need to balance many factors to see success in Genius Invokation TCG, but one of the most important is ensuring they have a versatile and assorted mix of cards to pull from. Thus, players will want to go into playing Genius Invokation TCG with the knowledge of how they can work towards obtaining more cards.

All card types in Genshin’s Genius Invokation TCG

There are two different card types within Genius Invokation TCG. These card types are:

Character cards: The bulk of Genius Invokation TCG’s gameplay works around the Character cards that players utilize. Players will always need three of these within any given deck and will utilize one at a time as the active character on the battlefield just as they do when traversing through Teyvat. Character cards feature iconic recruits that players are familiar with like Fischl, Ganyu, Bennett, and Yoimiya.

Genius Invokation TCG

Action cards: There are three types of Action cards, all of which will commence different actions upon being utilized. Although all three card types fall within the same overarching Action cards category, each individual card type acts in a unique way. Equipment cards: These cards feature weapons and artifacts players are familiar with and function in a very similar matter to what players are used to. Equipment cards can be equipped on any given character to grant them the special buffs and effects that are specific to that piece of equipment. One example of an Equipment card is Wolf’s Gravestone, which will allow the character it is equipped on to dish out more damage. Event cards: Players can play Event cards to enact immediate special effects like being allowed to immediately pull two cards from the Draw Pile. Support cards: As their name might suggest, these cards work to help bolster and support players in their duels. One example of a Support card is Jade Chamber which makes it so that two of the Elemental Dice that the player rolls will always match the element of the active character.

There are three types of Action cards, all of which will commence different actions upon being utilized. Although all three card types fall within the same overarching Action cards category, each individual card type acts in a unique way.

Image via miHoYo

How to get Genius Invokation TCG cards in Genshin

Players can collect new Genius Invokation TCG cards in a few different ways.

Character Invitations: Cards can be gained by inviting characters to participate in duel matches. This can be done at the invitation board located with The Cat’s Tail. Players who are able to defeat a Teyvat character in a Friendly Fracas duel can gain corresponding Character cards and Talent cards.

Image via miHoYo

Tavern Challenges: After players have leveled up their Genius Invokation TCG player level to a certain extent they will then be able to talk with Prince at The Cat’s Tail tavern about special Tavern Challenges. Players who are able to win in a Friendly Fracas duel challenge will then be rewarded with Character cards and Talent cards from the character they competed against.

Image via miHoYo

Card Shop: Players can spend the special current that they earn from playing Genius Invokation TCG at the Card Shop in The Cat’s Tail to purchase new cards. The currency is called Lucky Coins and may be spent on items like cards, dynamic skins for cards, and card backs.

Image via miHoYo

As of its release, these three methods are the only ways to obtain more Genius Invokation TCG cards in Genshin. However, should any other methods for attaining more cards be added in the future, this guide will be updated to reflect them.