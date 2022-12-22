Players seeking to take a break from world exploration or taking on deadly foes can now try out Genshin Impact’s newest gameplay mode, Genius Invokation TCG. The card dueling game is fast-paced and all about strategy, which makes crafting the best deck possible critical to success.

Every card type in Genius Invokation functions in a very similar matter to assets attained in Teyvat. This means there are certain character cards that are the best ones. All other card types also have specific variants that are far more powerful than others.

Attaining new characters takes work in Genius Invokation, so players will likely have to work through a couple of opponents with the basic starter deck before they are able to work toward attaining better characters. This also applies to the action cards as players will start off with some of them but will be missing some of the best ones that they can get.

Once players have overcome the challenge of leveling up enough to start actually crafting their own Genius Invokation deck by battling characters and purchasing assets from the card shop, figuring out which cards go best together and which ones are the best overall is the next challenge they’ll face.

Whether you’re unsure how to pair cards together or just want to see what a good deck looks like, here is a breakdown of what the best decks in Genius Invokation look like.

Deck requirements in Genius Invokation TCG

For a deck to be considered valid and thus be usable in battle, it must always include the following:

Three different character cards

30 action cards (support cards, event cards, and equipment cards)

Best Genius Invokation TCG decks in Genshin Impact

Since Genius Invokation has only just launched and many beloved playable characters are missing, it is almost certain that more cards of all types will arrive in the future. Thus, the best decks for Genius Invokation will likely change when more cards are released, but for now, here is a breakdown of some of the best decks that players can create.

SS-tier decks in Genius Invokation TCG

The most powerful decks in Genius Invokation will be the ones that capitalize on the usage of elemental reactions.

1) Superconduct and Frozen deck

Character cards: Ganyu, Mona, and Keqing

Ganyu, Mona, and Keqing Support cards: Two Knights of Favonius Library, two Jade Chamber, one Favonius Cathedral, one Paimon, two Katheryne, one Timmie, two Liben, one Iron Tongue Tian, and one Liu Su

Two Knights of Favonius Library, two Jade Chamber, one Favonius Cathedral, one Paimon, two Katheryne, one Timmie, two Liben, one Iron Tongue Tian, and one Liu Su Event cards: Two The Bestest Travel Companion!, two Strategize, two Leave it to Me!, one When the Crane Returned, two Starsigns, one Calx’s Art, and one Mondstadt Hashbrown

Two The Bestest Travel Companion!, two Strategize, two Leave it to Me!, one When the Crane Returned, two Starsigns, one Calx’s Art, and one Mondstadt Hashbrown Equipment cards: Two Undivided Heart, two Prophecy of Submersion, and two Thundering Penance

This deck works quickly and efficiently to both suspense foes with the Frozen elemental reaction status and to dish out damage through Superconduct. This lineup also features three of the best character cards with a solid balance between support and attack that makes winning battles easy and efficient.

2) Melt deck

Character cards : Kamisato Ayaka, Fatui Pyro Agent, and Yoimiya

Kamisato Ayaka, Fatui Pyro Agent, and Yoimiya Support cards: Two Liben, two Paimon, two Liu Su, two Jade Chamber, one Favonius Cathedral, one Timmie, and two Katheryne

Two Liben, two Paimon, two Liu Su, two Jade Chamber, one Favonius Cathedral, one Timmie, and two Katheryne Event cards: Two Starsigns, two Leave it to Me!, two Elemental Resonance: Woven Flames, two Elemental Resonance: Fervent Flames, one Mondstadt Hashbrown, two Strategize, two The Bestest Travel Companion!, and two Calx’s Art

Two Starsigns, two Leave it to Me!, two Elemental Resonance: Woven Flames, two Elemental Resonance: Fervent Flames, one Mondstadt Hashbrown, two Strategize, two The Bestest Travel Companion!, and two Calx’s Art Equipment cards: One Kanten Senmyou Blessing, one Paid in Full, and one Naganohara Meteor Swarm

This deck lineup excels at dishing out powerful single-target damage and will help players eliminate foes with ease. The Fatui Pyro Agent and Kamisato Ayaka are two more of Genius Invokation’s best characters and they help bring Yoimiya to a more powerful place when she is on a team with them.

3) Frozen deck

Character cards : Kamisato Ayaka, Xingqiu, and Chongyun

Kamisato Ayaka, Xingqiu, and Chongyun Support cards: Two Jade Chamber, one Favonius Cathedral, two Paimon, two Katheryne, one Timmie, two Liben, one Ellin, two Chang the Ninth, one Iron Tongue Tian, and two Liu Su

Two Jade Chamber, one Favonius Cathedral, two Paimon, two Katheryne, one Timmie, two Liben, one Ellin, two Chang the Ninth, one Iron Tongue Tian, and two Liu Su Event cards: Two Elemental Resonance: Shattering Ice, two Elemental Resonance: Woven Ice, two The Bestest Travel Companion!, two Strategize, one Leave it to Me!, two Starsigns, and one Mondstadt Hashbrown

Two Elemental Resonance: Shattering Ice, two Elemental Resonance: Woven Ice, two The Bestest Travel Companion!, two Strategize, one Leave it to Me!, two Starsigns, and one Mondstadt Hashbrown Equipment cards: Two Kanten Senmyou Blessing

The Frozen elemental reaction is extremely powerful in Genius Invokation and this is another solid lineup that focuses on Hydro and Cryo meeting to grant this elemental reaction. When played right, this team will make quick work of foes, but keeping Xingqiu alive is essential because the Frozen elemental reaction cannot be created without him.

S-tier decks in Genius Invokation TCG

All S-tier decks are still quite powerful, just not quite as impressive as those ranked higher. These decks should always still lead to victory when played correctly.

1) Quicken deck

Character cards : Keqing, Collei, and Fischl

Keqing, Collei, and Fischl Support cards: Two Knights of Favonius Library, two Katheryne, two Liben, two Timmie, two Jade Chamber, two Favonius Cathedral, two Liyue Harbor Wharf

Two Knights of Favonius Library, two Katheryne, two Liben, two Timmie, two Jade Chamber, two Favonius Cathedral, two Liyue Harbor Wharf Event cards: Two Mondstadt Hashbrown, two Strategize, two Leave it to Me!, two The Bestest Travel Companion!, two Elemental Resonance: Woven Thunder, one Elemental Resonance: High Voltage, and two Starsigns

Two Mondstadt Hashbrown, two Strategize, two Leave it to Me!, two The Bestest Travel Companion!, two Elemental Resonance: Woven Thunder, one Elemental Resonance: High Voltage, and two Starsigns Equipment cards: One Stellar Predator, one Thundering Penance, and one Floral Sidewinder

Dendro elemental reactions are the latest to join the world of Teyvat since the Dendro region of Sumeru officially launched. This lineup focuses on Quicken and is excellent for dishing out consistent and efficient damage.

2) Swirl and Summon deck

Character cards : Rhodeia of Loch, Mona, and Maguu Kenki

Rhodeia of Loch, Mona, and Maguu Kenki Support cards: Two Liu Su, two Liben, two Katheryne, one Timme, one Paimon, one Jade Chamber, one Favonius Cathedral, and two Iron Tongue Tian

Two Liu Su, two Liben, two Katheryne, one Timme, one Paimon, one Jade Chamber, one Favonius Cathedral, and two Iron Tongue Tian Event cards: Two Abyssal Summons, two Elemental Resonance: Woven Waters, two Elemental Resonance: Soothing Water Card, two Starsigns, two Calx’s Arts, two Strategize, one The Bestest Travel Companion!, and two Quick Knit

Two Abyssal Summons, two Elemental Resonance: Woven Waters, two Elemental Resonance: Soothing Water Card, two Starsigns, two Calx’s Arts, two Strategize, one The Bestest Travel Companion!, and two Quick Knit Equipment cards: One Streaming Surge, one Prophecy of Submersion, and one Transcendent Automaton

This deck is unique in that it only utilizes one beloved Teyvat playable character while the other two characters are notorious foes from around Teyvat. Although it might seem like a strange combination, this team excels at providing special summons with their elemental abilities and can also utilize the Swirl elemental reaction thanks to Maguu Kenki.

A-tier decks in Genius Invokation TCG

These decks are solid, especially for those just starting off playing Genius Invokation, and will grant success in almost every game. However, they aren’t quite as powerful and efficient as the previously listed decks which should be what players are working towards attaining and thus might take more work to actually see success in a battle.

1) Starter deck

Character cards: Diluc, Kaeya, and Sucrose

Diluc, Kaeya, and Sucrose Support cards: One Paimon, one Minty Meat Rolls, one Dawn Winery, one Sweet Madame, and one Favonius Cathedral

One Paimon, one Minty Meat Rolls, one Dawn Winery, one Sweet Madame, and one Favonius Cathedral Event cards: One Strategize, one The Bestest Travel Companion!, one Changing Shifts, one Guardian’s Oath, one Quick Knit, one Send Off, one When the Crane Returned, one Leave it to Me!, one Blessing of the Divine Relic’s Installation, one I Haven’t Lost Yet!, one Starsigns, one Master of Weaponry, and one Calx’s Art

One Strategize, one The Bestest Travel Companion!, one Changing Shifts, one Guardian’s Oath, one Quick Knit, one Send Off, one When the Crane Returned, one Leave it to Me!, one Blessing of the Divine Relic’s Installation, one I Haven’t Lost Yet!, one Starsigns, one Master of Weaponry, and one Calx’s Art Equipment cards: One Laurel Coronet, one Viridescent Venerer’s Diadem, one Mask of Solitude Basalt, one Thunder Summoner’s Crown, one Broken Rime’s Echo, one Wine-Stained Tricorne, one Witch’s Scorching Hat, one Magic Guide, one Raven Bow, one White Iron Greatsword, one Traveler’s Handy Sword, and one White Tassel

This is a deck that has a little bit of everything on it and is the very same deck that players start off with. It is a solid deck that is an excellent choice for players seeking to learn how each kind of card works and for an overall better understanding of Genius Invokation. This deck will also guarantee players steady success until they are ready to work up to something better.

2) Crystallize deck

Character cards: Noelle, Barbara, and Ningguang

Noelle, Barbara, and Ningguang Support cards: Two Liben, one Ellin, two Timmie, two Liu Su, two Iron Tongue Tian, two Jade Chamber, one Knights of Favonius Library, two Liyue Harbor Wharf, and two Katheryne

Two Liben, one Ellin, two Timmie, two Liu Su, two Iron Tongue Tian, two Jade Chamber, one Knights of Favonius Library, two Liyue Harbor Wharf, and two Katheryne Event cards: Two Leave it to me!, two Wangshu Inn, two Starsigns, two Strategize, and two Elemental Resonance: Enduring Rock

Two Leave it to me!, two Wangshu Inn, two Starsigns, two Strategize, and two Elemental Resonance: Enduring Rock Equipment cards: One Strategic Reserve, one I Got Your Back, and two Glorious Season

This lineup comes with mega shielding and healing power. The strength of this deck lies in its ability to protect the team from incoming damage but it can also be tricky to dish out large amounts of damage which means that it has a sort of balancing act players will need to perfect.

While you can certainly make decks that fall below these ratings, doing so would mean you aren’t maximizing your deck’s potential and thus that you will likely lose most rounds of Genius Invokation TCG. It is also important to consider having multiple great decks ready to go in case you are stuck facing one particular opponent that your regular deck just cannot beat due to element conflicts or other issues.