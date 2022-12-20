Best event cards in Genius Invokation TCG in Genshin Impact

The newest game mode in Genshin Impact tasks players with learning the rules of a card dueling game called Genius Invokation TCG. To succeed, players need to learn how a variety of cards work and which ones are best.

In the Genshin TCG, one of the most critical card types is event cards.

Event cards can shift the tides from players nearly losing a match to guaranteeing their success. They can be instrumental in the outcome of any game of Genius Invokation, which means players will want to learn what they are and which ones are the best to utilize.

While most of Genshin’s gameplay is fairly easy and beatable with a solid team composition, Genius Invokation introduces a complex strategy-based game that players may find more difficult than Teyvat’s biggest boss. Thus, any player seeking success in the complex card battler will need to strategize before they ever even jump into a round.

To be successful in Genius Invokation, players will want to carefully build their decks to ensure they have the best character cards, the best equipment cards, the best support cards, and the best event cards possible.

What are event cards in Genius Invokation TCG?

Event cards are one of the supporting card types that players can utilize to enhance their gameplay. They may grant special buffs, activate unique effects, or otherwise help players be more successful in battle.

All event cards fall under the large category of action cards which means that they can be played to perform unique actions. Players can utilize as many or as few event cards as they wish during any round as long, as they have the Elemental Dice to do so.

These cards may feature various Teyvat characters performing unique actions, familiar foods, or one of the seven elements. Some event cards are quite powerful and should be added to every deck, while others are not worth the cost and should be avoided.

10 best event cards in Genshin Impact

There are many different event cards to choose from with even more likely to arrive in the future as miHoYo develops this gameplay mechanic further.

For now, these are the 10 best event cards players should always have in their Genius Invokation TCG deck.

Leave It To Me!: This is perhaps the best support card thus far because it allows players to switch their active character without ending their turn. It turns the switch character action into a fast action rather than a combat action which allows players to continue their turn after swapping characters. It also costs nothing which allows players to utilize it at any time for no cost.

Strategize: For the cost of just one Elemental Die, players can utilize the Strateegeize card. This card allows them to draw two more cards which can be a great asset for players who find themselves struggling with the hand they were dealt.

The Bestest Travel Companion!: If the Roll Phase of Genius Invokation didn't go your way, then utilize this card to have Paimon save the day. Playing this card costs two Elemental Dice but converts them into two Omni Element Dice which means that it really costs players nothing to utilize. Omni Element Dice can be played as any element which makes them the best dice of all.

Toss-Up: Another card centered around helping players fix up their Elemental Dice is Toss-Up. Toss-Up grants players the ability to re-roll as many or as few of their Elemental Dice as they which. This functions just like the Roll Phase and allows players the ability to roll once then select dice to hold and roll the rest once more.

Starsigns: Although the Starsigns card costs two Elemental Die, it can be well worth the cost for players looking to make a big move. This card grants the active character one energy which could then get them enough energy to perform a powerful elemental burst that deals devastating damage against enemies.

Changing Shifts: This card is free to play, which makes it an excellent choice for players struggling to perform actions with their limited Elemental Dice. When played, Changing Shifts makes it so the next time the player switches their active character it will cost one less Elemental Dice than usual.

When The Crane Returned: When a deck is set up correctly, this card can be a powerful way to swap characters for a lower cost. When The Crane Returned costs one Elemental Dice and makes it so that the next time a skill is utilized the active character will switch to whichever character is next in lime. This means that players should consider the order of their characters carefully and ensure they have a solid lineup for dishing out powerful elemental reactions in Genius Invokation TCG.

Calx's Arts: For the cost of one Elemental Dice, the Calx's Arts card shifts one energy from one or two characters to the active character instead. This can be quite powerful in allowing players to dish out an elemental burst.

Jueyun Guoba: While this certainly isn't the most powerful card, its simplicity and cost of zero make it one of the best for players seeking a simple damage boost.

I Haven't Lost Yet!: This card is very situation-specific and can only be played if at least one character on your team has fallen. However, if the situation does arise, this card costs nothing to play and grants powerful rewards.

Players will start off with some of these Genius Invokation cards already in their deck. However, others will require players to spend their Lucky Coins with Prince at The Cat’s Tail tavern. This currently is earned from playing rounds of Genius Invokation, so players should be able to save up for any cards that they are missing fairly quickly as long as they continuously play new rounds of the card dueling game.